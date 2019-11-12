Fantasy Football Trade Value: Saquon Barkley, David Johnson among buy-low, sell-high candidates for Week 11

Trade deadlines are fast approaching in many leagues, so it's time to find some good buy-low and sell-high candidates heading into Week 11. There are some interesting names this week, with a pair of first-round picks and a few players who likely went undrafted this year. It just goes to show, no matter who the player is, waiver-wire/trade values will always fluctuate throughout the season.

Fantasy Football Trade Candidates: Stock up

Darius Slayton, WR NYG: The rookie receiver continues to produce and is looking like a strong fifth-round find by the Giants. He exploded for 10 receptions, 121 yards, and two touchdowns on 14 targets in a loss to the Jets this week. That was good for 34.1 PPR fantasy points, a new career-high. It was Slayton's fourth game with double-digit fantasy points. He lacks consistency, but he has shown plenty of flashes thus far. Even with Golden Tate and Saquon Barkley back and playing, Slayton continues to produce and has really solidified himself as the No. 2 receiver for New York. He is in the top 10 of both receptions and receiving yards among rookies and is tied for the rookie lead in touchdowns with five.

Ronald Jones, RB TB: Jones posted his second-straight week with more than 16 fantasy points, something he hadn't done in any of seven games prior. He finished with 11 carries for 29 yards and a touchdown while catching eight passes for 77 yards. He has double-digit carries in three straight games and looks to be moving into more of a prominent role within the Bucs' passing game. Peyton Barber also had 11 carries, and he managed to turn that into 43 yards and a touchdown, but he only had one reception for four yards. Barber finished with 11.7 fantasy points, snapping a streak of three straight games with fewer than four points. Jones is the guy you want to own, and he has weekly FLEX appeal right now. His owners might not realize that, especially after Barber equaled him in carries last week, so look to get him at a value.

Kareem Hunt, RB CLE: Hunt was a major factor in the Browns' offense in his return from suspension, racking up four carries for 30 yards and hauling in seven-of-nine targets for an additional 44 yards in the Browns' 19-16 win over the Bills. This is about the role you can expect from him going forward -- a handful of carries and heavy usage in the passing attack. He doesn't have much value in standard leagues, but he is looking like a weekly FLEX play or RB2 in PPR leagues. The Browns have an interesting schedule upcoming, as they will face a tough Steelers defense twice in the next four games but also face a pair of wet-paper defenses in the Dolphins and Bengals. Nick Chubb owners have no reason to panic, though, as he still garnered 20 carries and four targets in the passing game last week.

Gerald Everett, TE LAR: Everett continues to be a huge part of the Rams' offense. Last week, he was peppered with 12 targets, hauling in eight for 68 yards, good for a 14.8-point fantasy day in PPR. It was the fourth time in the past six games that he has finished with greater than 14 fantasy points. He has 49 targets and 28 receptions in that span. That's a pretty big sample size, and a tight end averaging more eight targets per game is very noteworthy. Despite a slow start to the season, Everett currently ranks as TE11, which makes him starter worthy on a weekly basis. The injury to Brandin Cooks (concussion) has opened up extra targets for Everett, and his stock may continue to rise as the season progresses.

Fantasy Football Trade Candidates: Stock down

A.J. Brown, WR TEN: Brown (and the Titans) had a solid matchup with a Chiefs defense that is on the weaker side of the NFL. The Titans were also missing Corey Davis, so the expectation was that Brown would have a strong outing. It did not happen. Despite having all of those things in his favor and the Titans scoring 35 points, Brown finished with one catch for 17 yards on four targets. Through 11 games, the rookie wideout has just one game with more than 15 fantasy points and has failed to reach double-digits in six games. With the Titans going on bye and having the Jags and Colts on their schedule after that, you can probably go ahead and drop Brown or try to get what you can for him in a trade. The Titans offense just isn't built for wide receivers to be productive consistently.

Saquon Barkley, RB NYG: Let's start with this: Don't freak out. Barkley's stock may be dropping but he's still an elite running back and elite fantasy asset, just not quite at the level you would hope he would be at (considering he was a top pick). He had the worst game of his career this week, rushing 13 times for one yard and catching five passes for 30 yards. It was his second game with fewer than 10 fantasy points this season. He has two games with more than 20 fantasy points and hasn't topped 30 points in a single game this season. It doesn't help that he isn't 100-percent healthy and is still dealing with an ankle injury. Barkley owners will hope that the Giants' Week 11 bye week will allow him to return to top form in Week 12. He will be an elite back for the last two weeks of fantasy playoffs too, as the Giants will face the Dolphins in Week 15 and the Redskins in Week 16. Better days are ahead, so see if you can get him at a discount.

David Johnson, RB ARI: DJ finished with five carries for two yards and also caught a pass for eight yards in Week 10, but he lost a fumble. Add it all up and he scored a whopping 0.00 fantasy points. Yes, zero. Oof. DJ was a solid fantasy asset through the first six weeks of the season, but he has completely fallen off a cliff since (mainly due to injuries). He looked very slow Sunday, and he just shouldn't be on the field right now. He certainly shouldn't be in your fantasy lineup, either. Kenyan Drake wasn't great either, but he is the guy to play between these two right now. Considering Johnson was a first-round pick in fantasy drafts this season, he has to be looked at as one of the biggest busts this year. You probably can't get much for him in a straight-up trade, but perhaps you can include him as a sweetener in a package deal to up the name value on your side.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling, WR GB: MVS failed to haul in his lone target in the Packers' win over the Panthers. Over the past three games, he has one reception for four yards on seven targets. That's really bad. He has failed to crack double-digit fantasy points in six of the past seven games and has four or fewer targets in five of those games. Despite how awful he has been, we still get start/sit questions about him on a weekly basis. He should never start for you -- there is no reason for him to ever be in your lineup, especially with Davante Adams back. He's bad and this Packers offense isn't explosive. Drop MVS and grab someone else.

Fantasy Football Stock Watch

Tyler Eifert, TE CIN: Eifert hauled in a touchdown in the Bengals' first game with Ryan Finley under center. He had zero games with double-digit fantasy points through the first seven games of the season, but he has now logged back-to-back games with at least 10 points. Eifert is seemingly always hurt, but he seems to be healthy right now, and we have seen him put up nice numbers when healthy in the past. That being said, Eifert still had just four targets this week and only has 37 on the season, so he's more of just someone to watch right now and not someone you want to pick up and play. A change at quarterback can have a major impact pass-catcher values, so it is important to pay attention to how Eifert and others perform over the next couple weeks with Finley.