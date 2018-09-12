How Your Fantasy Football Team Will Lose: Week 2 Welcome to National Overreaction Week in fantasy football leagues. Everyone thinks that what happened in Week 1 is definitely going to happen every week going forward. Yeah, Kenny Stills probably will score 32 touchdowns. Why wouldn't he? The Lions are terrible, the Saints are terrible, the Bills are terr-- OK, that one's probably true. Either way, you've been on these fantasy football streets for too long to overreact to one week. That won't stop you from being desperate for a win if you started the season with a loss, though. Sadly, you'll probaby lose again because, you know, you're pretty bad at this. Week 2 Rankings:

Quarterback | Running Back | Wide Receiver | Tight End | D/ST | Kicker But here's the good news -- if you see the loss coming, it's not as bad. That's why we're here to preemptively cushion the blow with 10 ways your fantasy team might lose this week.

1 Wait, you're starting who? You'll lose because you start someone you never heard of two weeks ago just because he had a good game in Week 1 and you spent the No 1 waiver claim on him. Sorry, but you missed Austin Ekeler's and Phillip Lindsey's good games. It's not happening two weeks in a row. It's called the "Law of Averages." Look it up on your favorite search engine.

2 Now what? You'll lose because you had Delanie Walker or Greg Olsen and the best available TE on the waiver wire is Jason Witten. Can we just get rid of the tight end position already? Oh, and kicker and defense.

3 $125-million check-down man You'll lose because Derek Carr's "Downfield Ocular Amaritis" has gone from severe to terminal, as he's only able to see four yards in front of him at a time. Doctors have prescribed a steady diet of checkdowns and telegraphed throws to the tight end. Get well soon, Derek -- and belated congrats on being the third-highest paid QB in the league.

4 You start Tom Brady You'll lose because you don't bench Tom Brady against the Jaguars. Don't be stupid -- it's the best defense in the league!

5 You don't start Tom Brady You'll lose because you bench Tom Brady against the Jaguars. Don't be stupid -- it's Tom Brady!

6 You don't have to be a rocket scientist... You'll lose because you let Lions coach Matt Patricia manage your fantasy team. Did you know he was a rocket scientist? Oh, right, they mention that every time they show him on TV as if we forgot hearing it last week or still care. Here's another fun fact: He's a bad football coach.

7 Fitzmagic trick You'll lose because you keep hearing, "If Ryan Fitzpatrick can keep it up..." and you're buying into it. Spoiler alert: He won't keep it up. He's 35, been on six teams, and had a 19:20 TD-to-INT ratio the past two years. He did go to Harvard, though, which you've heard about as often as you've heard that Matt Patricia is a rocket scientist.

8 What do we know? We're just experts. You'll lose because you didn't listen to literally every single piece of draft advice written this summer and took a QB early. And now you have injured Aaron Rodgers and beaten-up Russell Wilson with no receivers except for some guy named Will Dissly. But sure, you're smarter than people who do nothing but think about fantasy football every waking hour of the day.

9 Overdue Bills You'll lose you're considering starting a Bills player. Grow up and knock it off.