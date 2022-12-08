Fantasy Football Stats: Tom Brady isn’t washed, Derrick Henry’s wearing down & Brock Purdy’s big opportunity

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

It’s Stat Nerd Thursday! That means that Matt Harmon is joined by Dalton Del Don to provide you with one stat for all 32 NFL teams that will make you a smarter fantasy football manager.

Find out how Jalen Hurts and A.J. Brown have brought out the best in each other, if James Cook is taking over the backfield for the Buffalo Bills, and why Lamar Jackson’s injury is good news for Mark Andrews’ fantasy value.

The guys also talk about Brock Purdy’s opportunity as the starting QB for the San Francisco 49ers, wonder if Saquon Barkley and Derrick Henry are wearing down, and discuss Rhamondre Stevenson’s “Kamara-like” usage with the New England Patriots…but not before explaining why Tom Brady isn’t washed up.

Finally, the guys preview the Thursday night matchup between the Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Rams and marvel at the season that Davante Adams is having without Aaron Rodgers throwing him the ball.

02:25 Philadelphia Eagles

08:00 Minnesota Vikings

13:15 Buffalo Bills

15:35 Dallas Cowboys

18:00 Kansas City Chiefs

19:30 Baltimore Ravens

21:30 Cincinnati Bengals

24:50 Miami Dolphins

27:00 San Francisco 49ers

31:15 New York Giants

32:55 New York Jets

35:55 Seattle Seahawks

37:10 Tennessee Titans

40:10 Washington Commanders

41:35 Los Angeles Chargers

43:20 New England Patriots

44:40 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

46:50 Cleveland Browns

50:30 Detroit Lions

53:50 Pittsburgh Steelers

54:40 Atlanta Falcons

55:40 Green Bay Packers

57:15 Indianapolis Colts

58:00 Arizona Cardinals

59:05 Carolina Panthers

59:55 Jacksonville Jaguars

61:30 New Orleans Saints

62:50 Denver Broncos

64:40 Chicago Bears

65:45 Houston Texans

66:40 TNF Preview: Raiders at Rams

