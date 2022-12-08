Fantasy Football Stats: Tom Brady isn’t washed, Derrick Henry’s wearing down & Brock Purdy’s big opportunity
It’s Stat Nerd Thursday! That means that Matt Harmon is joined by Dalton Del Don to provide you with one stat for all 32 NFL teams that will make you a smarter fantasy football manager.
Find out how Jalen Hurts and A.J. Brown have brought out the best in each other, if James Cook is taking over the backfield for the Buffalo Bills, and why Lamar Jackson’s injury is good news for Mark Andrews’ fantasy value.
The guys also talk about Brock Purdy’s opportunity as the starting QB for the San Francisco 49ers, wonder if Saquon Barkley and Derrick Henry are wearing down, and discuss Rhamondre Stevenson’s “Kamara-like” usage with the New England Patriots…but not before explaining why Tom Brady isn’t washed up.
Finally, the guys preview the Thursday night matchup between the Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Rams and marvel at the season that Davante Adams is having without Aaron Rodgers throwing him the ball.
02:25 Philadelphia Eagles
08:00 Minnesota Vikings
13:15 Buffalo Bills
15:35 Dallas Cowboys
18:00 Kansas City Chiefs
19:30 Baltimore Ravens
21:30 Cincinnati Bengals
24:50 Miami Dolphins
27:00 San Francisco 49ers
31:15 New York Giants
32:55 New York Jets
35:55 Seattle Seahawks
37:10 Tennessee Titans
40:10 Washington Commanders
41:35 Los Angeles Chargers
43:20 New England Patriots
44:40 Tampa Bay Buccaneers
46:50 Cleveland Browns
50:30 Detroit Lions
53:50 Pittsburgh Steelers
54:40 Atlanta Falcons
55:40 Green Bay Packers
57:15 Indianapolis Colts
58:00 Arizona Cardinals
59:05 Carolina Panthers
59:55 Jacksonville Jaguars
61:30 New Orleans Saints
62:50 Denver Broncos
64:40 Chicago Bears
65:45 Houston Texans
66:40 TNF Preview: Raiders at Rams
