Fantasy Football Stats: Michael Gallup heating up, Deebo’s usage, Hollywood Brown is back & BUF/NE preview

Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don go through all 32 NFL teams and provide one interesting stat for each one of them in an effort to make you, the listener, a smarter fantasy football player.

Find out why Isiah Pacheco might have a tough time against the Bengals this week, why Michael Gallup is poised for a big week with the Cowboys, and how Mark Andrews is “the Diontae Johnson of tight ends.”

The guys also talk about how Ja’Marr Chase’s return could change the Bengals’ offense, what Mike White at QB means for the Jets’ WRs, and why Deebo’s 2021 usage is never going to happen again.

There’s plenty of talk about young WRs in this one, including deep dives into the surprising rookie campaigns for Titans WR Treylon Burks and Packers WR Christian Watson, but they also leave plenty of time to talk about Chris Olave, Garrett Wilson, and a handful of 2nd year WRs.

Finally, after explaining how Tyler Lockett might actually be the better fantasy football WR than DK Metcalf, the guys preview Thursday night’s game between the Buffalo Bills and the New England Patriots.

04:25 Philadelphia Eagles

06:20 Kansas City Chiefs

08:20 Minnesota Vikings

10:45 Dallas Cowboys

13:00 Miami Dolphins

16:30 Baltimore Ravens

20:30 Cincinnati Bengals

24:25 New York Giants

26:35 New York Jets

30:25 San Francisco 49ers

36:35 Tennessee Titans

38:00 Washing Commanders

40:00 Los Angeles Chargers

41:00 Las Vegas Raiders

42:55 Seattle Seahawks

45:50 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

46:66 Atlanta Falcons

48:15 Indianapolis Colts

50:15 Cleveland Browns

51:00 Detroit Lions

53:10 Jacksonville Jaguars

54:00 Pittsburgh Steelers

55:55 Arizona Cardinals

57:15 Carolina Panthers

59:45 Green Bay Packers

61:05 New Orleans Saints

62:50 Denver Broncos

65:05 Los Angeles Rams

66:50 Chicago Bears

68:10 Houston Texans

70:30 TNF Preview: Bills at Patriots

