Fantasy Football Start 'Em Sit 'Em: Week 2 lineup advice, matchups, DFS picks

Overreaction -- it's a Week 2 staple in the fantasy football world. "Tom Brady is washed up!" "Joshua Kelley is gonna take Austin Ekeler's job!" "Noah Fant is a top-five tight end!" Are any of those things true? Maybe, maybe not. There's still a lot of season left, and one week does not a season make. Thankfully, we're here to bring some levity into your start 'em, sit 'em decisions with cool, calm, and collected lineup advice. OK, maybe we're prone to a little overreacting, too, but we're doing our best to look at the stats, trends, and matchups when figuring out who to start and who to sit this week (including in DFS contests).

As always, injuries will have a big impact on some of this week's start 'em, sit 'em decisions. Kenny Golladay (hamstring), James Conner (ankle), Miles Sanders (hamstring), Phillip Lindsay (toe), Courtland Sutton (shoulder), Le'Veon Bell (hamstring), Chris Godwin (head), Michael Thomas (ankle), and George Kittle (knee) are the biggest worries right now, but there will likely be more "questionable" players popping up as we get closer to the kickoff.

Fantasy Football Week 2 Who To Start: Quarterbacks

Regular starts

Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs (at LAC), Lamar Jackson, Ravens (at HOU), Dak Prescott, Cowboys (vs. ATL), Russell Wilson, Seahawks (vs. NE), Deshaun Watson, Texans (vs. BAL), Josh Allen, Bills (at MIA), Kyer Murray, Cardinals (vs. WAS), Drew Brees, Saints (at LV), Matt Ryan, Falcons (at DAL)

Stronger starts

Aaron Rodgers, Packers (vs. DET). A-Rod stays hot rod in Lambeau against a disappointing pass defense with two cornerbacks hurting.

Cam Newton, Patriots (at SEA). He will keep on running, but he’ll do more throwing looking for points on the other side of Wilson.

Ben Roethlisberger, Steelers (vs. DEN). They will pass a little more with their array of weapons going forward, and the Broncos’ secondary has issues away from Justin Simmons.

Tom Brady, Buccaneers (vs. CAR). The Panthers’ defense will be picked apart everywhere by him on short-to-deep throws.

Matthew Stafford, Lions (at GB). The Packers’ defense was nothing special in garbage time against the Vikings, and Stafford will chuck in catchup mode vs. Rodgers.

Kirk Cousins, Vikings (at IND). The Vikings’ defensive issues will prompt him to throw more again, and he’s been very efficient in pushing the ball downfield off the run.

Philip Rivers, Colts (vs. MIN). He had an ugly debut, but there was still volume. The Vikings just proved they are extremely weak on the back end when the running game is nicely setting up deep passing.

DFS bargains

Daniel Jones, Giants (at CHI, $5,800 on DraftKings, $6,900 on FanDuel). The Bears’ defense has plenty of holes to exploit even if Jones gets good pressure again from Khalil Mack and others. His weapons are well suited to do so, even on the road.

Mitchell Trubisky, Bears (vs. NYG, $5,500 on DraftKings, $7,200 on FanDuel). On the other side of Jones, Trubisky steps into another primo matchup at home.

Deep streamers

Ryan Tannehill, Titans (vs. JAX), Joe Burrow, Bengals (at CLE)

Fantasy Football Week 2 Who to Sit: Quarterbacks

Weaker starts

Carson Wentz, Eagles (vs. LAR). His protection and receivers are becoming major concerns going forward, and the Rams managed to limit Dak Prescott.

Jared Goff, Rams (at PHI). Goff was caretaker deluxe against Dallas, and this doesn’t feel comfortable on the road at all opposite Wentz.

Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers (at NYJ). The Niners should stay rather grounded with their passing game issues, limiting his volume and effectiveness.

Gardner Minshew, Jaguars (at TEN). Minshew Mania came alive against the Colts, but this is on the road against a tougher defense.

Tyrod Taylor, Chargers (vs. KC). He looked shaky in the opener, and they didn’t even think about running him enough to make him worth it yet.

Derek Carr, Raiders (vs. NO). The Raiders are clearly a run-first team and won’t suddenly get flashy and force a shootout against the Saints.

Teddy Bridgewater, Panthers (at TB). The Bucs’ pass rush will be revved up at home, and their secondary is better than you think.

Deep traps

