Fantasy Football Start 'Em Sit 'Em: Week 3 lineup advice, matchups, DFS picks

There's still a lot we don't know about the NFL, be it related to workload, matchups, or consistency. Nonetheless, most fantasy football owners think they know it all after two weeks, and that's how they wind up making questionable start 'em, sit 'em decisions that can make or break their week. Fortunately, we're here to help with level-headed Week 3 lineup advice (and DFS picks) that takes into account not only all the stats and trends but also all the injuries that ravaged so many teams last week.

Yes, injuries were the dominant storyline after Week 2, and that carries over to Week 3. A host of fantasy stars have already been ruled out, and plenty more big-time contributors figure to be "questionable" heading into the weekend. Kenny Golladay (hamstring), Cam Akers (ribs), Jamison Crowder (hamstring), A.J. Brown (knee), Davante Adams (hamstring), Phillip Lindsay (toe), Michael Thomas (ankle), and George Kittle (knee) headline that group, and there will undoubtedly be more added to the list as we get closer to the kickoff.

Fantasy Football Week 3 Who To Start: Quarterbacks

Regular starts

Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs (at BAL), Lamar Jackson, Ravens (vs. KC), Dak Prescott, Cowboys (at SEA), Russell Wilson, Seahawks (vs. DAL), Josh Allen, Bills (vs. LAR), Kyler Murray, Cardinals (vs. DET), Matt Ryan, Falcons (vs. CHI)

Stronger starts

Cam Newton, Patriots (vs. LV). Newton gets his best matchup yet for his running and downfield passing at home.

Aaron Rodgers, Packers (at NO). Keep rolling with this passer possessed.

Ben Roethlisberger, Steelers (vs. HOU). He has a high floor and has proved that’s pretty close to a nice ceiling given his health and his weapons.

Drew Brees, Saints (vs. GB). He has underwhelmed a bit, but Rodgers on the other side should fire him up on Sunday night at home.

Gardner Minshew, Jaguars (vs. MIA). The mustache is back with more gun-slinging fantasy relevance. He’s locked into the new offense and has another nice matchup.

Tom Brady, Buccaneers (at DEN). This might feel like a trap on the road, but the Broncos’ pass defense is sputtering all over the field.

DFS bargains

Ryan Tannehill, Titans (at MIN, $5,900 on DraftKings, $7,400 on FanDuel). Teams continue to sell out to stop Derrick Henry, opening things up downfield for Tannehill, who’s been on point, The Vikings stink on the backend and they will be desperate, coming out to stuff Henry first.

Mitchell Trubisky, Bears (vs. NYG, $5,700 on DraftKings, $7,500 on FanDuel). Trubisky will have to keep chucking on the other side of Ryan, and the Falcons’ defense can’t stop anything in the air.

Deep streamers

Baker Mayfield, Browns (vs. WAS), Ryan Fitzpatrick, Dolphins (at JAX)

WEEK 3 PPR RANKINGS:

Quarterback | Running back | Wide receiver | Tight end | D/ST | Kicker



Fantasy Football Week 3 Who To Sit: Quarterbacks

Weaker starts

Deshaun Watson, Texans (AT PIT). Watson is disappointing as a top-half QB1 after two bad matchups. Here’s a third one, so you can go elsewhere with a high-end backup option.

Carson Wentz, Eagles (vs. CIN). The Eagles will stay grounded to try to get a win of any kind, and the Bengals will allow that. Wentz should have low volume and still carries low upside through his slumps.

Matthew Stafford, Lions (at ARI). He’s not getting much help, and it’s hard to trust him in what can be a desert trap for quarterbacks.

Joe Burrow, Bengals (at PHI). The Eagles’ pass rush will have fun against his pass protection, limiting his effectiveness.

Jared Goff, Rams (at BUF). This is a bad cross-country matchup for QBs with a limited ceiling and questionable floor.

Philip Rivers, Colts (at NYJ). The Colts should be rather run-heavy again at home to put away a weak opponent.

Daniel Jones, Giants (vs. SF). Jones won’t have Saquon Barkley (knee), and Sterling Shepard (toe) likely won’t be available against this still strong defense.

Deep traps

Teddy Bridgewater, Panthers (at LAC), Derek Carr, Raiders (at NE)

WEEK 3 STANDARD RANKINGS:

Quarterback | Running back | Wide receiver | Tight end | D/ST | Kicker



Fantasy Football Week 3 Who To Sit: Running backs

Regular starts

Ezekiel Elliott, Cowboys (at SEA), Dalvin Cook, Vikings (vs. TEN), Derrick Henry, Titans (at MIN), Alvin Kamara, Saints (vs. GB), Nick Chubb, Browns (vs WAS), Joe Mixon, Bengals (at PHI), Josh Jacobs, Raiders (at NE), Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Chiefs (at BAL), Austin Ekeler, Chargers (vs. CAR), Aaron Jones, Packers (at NO), Kenyan Drake, Cardinals (vs. DET), Todd Gurley, Falcons (vs. CHI), Chris Carson, Seahawks (vs. DAL), Miles Sanders, Eagles (vs. CIN), Jonathan Taylor, Colts (at NYJ), James Conner, Steelers (vs. HOU)

Story continues