Fantasy Football Start 'Em Sit 'Em Week 5: Go 'over' with Falcons-Steelers, bump up your Jaguars

Having trouble with those lineup decisions thanks to bye weeks? The Decider is back again with recommended players to play and other tips on waiver wire pickups, injury news, and sleepers/busts in key matchup-based decisions as part of his Week 5 fantasy start 'em, sit 'em advice.

This week sees a strong bump to almost all members of the Falcons-Steelers game, while the Jaguars -- namely Blake Bortles and T.J. Yeldon -- should get a boost against a poor Chiefs defense. But just how strongly should you feel about them? Let's check out the picks. For more Week 5 analysis, check out our Week 5 preview podcast.

Fantasy Football Week 5 Start 'Em: Quarterbacks

Regular starts

Aaron Rodgers, Packers (at DET), Tom Brady, Patriots (vs. IND), Deshaun Watson, Texans (vs. DAL), Drew Brees, Saints (vs. WAS), Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs (vs. JAX), Matt Ryan, Falcons (at PIT), Ben Roethlisberger, Steelers (vs. ATL), Cam Newton, Panthers (vs. NYG)

Stronger starts

Philip Rivers, Chargers (vs. OAK). He’s performing like a consistent QB1 and is set up to explode again as the favorable matchups continue.

Kirk Cousins, Vikings (at PHI). The Eagles’ defense is still pretty OK up front against a weak offensive line, but the back end is causing them to give up a lot of big plays and scores. That gives Cousins big upside in Week 5.

Carson Wentz, Eagles (vs. MIN). He looked healthier and made good use of his primary weapons last week. Plus, disappointing performances from both defenses will lead to more good passing volume.

Matthew Stafford, Lions (vs. GB). He should put it up often at home in what will be a high-scoring yet balanced affair while dueling Rodgers and the Packers.

Blake Bortles, Jaguars (at KC) . When Fournette sits, Bortles keeps producing. There’s nothing scary about this matchup on the road, and you know Doug Marrone will step on the gas to try to outscore Mahomes.

Two deep: Joe Flacco, Ravens (at CLE), Derek Carr, Raiders (at LAC), Alex Smith, Redskins (at NO)

Fantasy Football Week 5 Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks

Weaker starts

Andy Dalton, Bengals (vs. MIA). He’s back in his favorite 1 p.m. ET start, but he's facing a pretty tough pass defense. Cincy will do more damage on the ground here with his overall numbers curbed enough.

Jared Goff, Rams (at SEA). He won’t go off like the game against the Vikings, even while facing a defense minus Earl Thomas, because it’s the road and Todd Gurley is set up to have a big rushing day. He’s a borderline QB1 at best.

Russell Wilson, Seahawks (vs. ARI). He’s not throwing much and he’s running very little. So we’re not sure why we’re even thrilled about rostering him at this point.

Marcus Mariota, Titans (at BUF). It was good to see him come alive at home against the Eagles, but the Bills are a tricky defense to face on the road and Tennessee should easily go run-heavy to victory with positive game flow.

Three deep: Ryan Tannehill, Dolphins (at CIN), Baker Mayfield, Browns (vs. BAL), Eli Manning, Giants (at CAR)

Fantasy Football Week 5 Start 'Em: Running backs

Regular starts

Todd Gurley, Rams (at SEA), Ezekiel Elliott, Cowboys (at HOU), David Johnson, Cardinals (at SF), Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram, Saints (vs. WAS), Christian McCaffrey, Panthers (vs. NYG), Saquon Barkley, Giants (at CAR), Melvin Gordon, Chargers (vs. OAK), Kareem Hunt, Chiefs (vs. JAX), Devonta Freeman, Falcons (if healthy at PIT), Joe Mixon, Bengals (if healthy vs. MIA), Carlos Hyde, Browns (vs. BAL), Marshawn Lynch, Raiders (at LAC), Sony Michel and James White, Patriots (vs. IND)

Stronger starts

T.J. Yeldon, Jaguars (at KC). If you handcuffed Leonard Fournette with Yeldon, good for you. Here comes a great spot for Yeldon as a runner and receiver against a poor tackling Chiefs defense.

James Conner, Steelers (vs. ATL). OK, so we learned he isn’t Le’Veon Bell. But at this point, an average running back with volume can get the job on the Falcons.

Alex Collins, Ravens (at CLE). The fumbling is a concern, but the Browns have struggled with his type of runner in Isaiah Crowell and Lynch of late. He won’t waste his chance here for a sneaky 100-yard game.

Dion Lewis, Titans (at BUF). Lewis will also drop a hundy in combined yardage and a TD in his juiciest matchup since Week 1.

Aaron Jones, Packers (at DET). The Lions cannot stop any kind of running back. Jones got a big endorsement from Rodgers, and he can do plenty of damage in a split situation as they learn more on run with WRs hurting.

Kerryon Johnson, Lions (at GB). He may not dominate carries and touches in a strict committee, but he can get enough to get decent yardage and another score.

Adrian Peterson, Redskins (at NO). The Saints have giving up short rushing TDs, and that lines up with Peterson punching it in for one in his second “revenge” game of the season.

Three deep: Austin Ekeler, Chargers (vs. OAK), Javorius Allen, Ravens (at CLE), Derrick Henry, Titans (at BUF).

Fantasy Football Week 5 Sit 'Em: Running backs

Weaker starts

Jay Ajayi, Eagles (at MIN). The bad back is a lingering concern, and if he doesn’t do much pass-catching or scoring, he’s not a worthy fantasy play.

Dalvin Cook, Vikings (at PHI). He remains really hamstrung, and the Eagles remain nasty against running backs.

LeSean McCoy, Bills (vs. TEN). Are we still thinking he’s going to do anything? The Titans’ run defense remains stingy, too.

Lamar Miller, Texans (vs. DAL). He’s gone from safe RB2 to RB zero, and the matchup is sneaky tough.

Tevin Coleman, Falcons (at PIT). The Steelers have been rather OK against the run, and this is the only position against which their pass defense works.

Chris Thompson, Redskins (at NO). Everyone’s probably on him again for game flow, but keep in mind the Saints really contain backs in the passing game.

Chris Carson or Mike Davis, Seahawks (vs. LAR). Go figure it was a Carson hip injury and Davis surprise start over Rashaad Penny to further make us confused about this backfield. And now comes an atrocious matchup.

Three deep: All Broncos (at NYJ), All Jets (vs. DEN), All Dolphins (at CIN)

Fantasy Football Week 5 Start 'Em: Wide receivers

Regular starts

Antonio Brown and JuJu Smith-Schuster, Steelers (vs. ATL), DeAndre Hopkins, Texans (vs. DAL), Julio Jones, Falcons (at PIT), Odell Beckham Jr. and Sterling Shepard, Giants (at CAR), Michael Thomas, Saints (vs. WAS), Davante Adams, Packers (at DET), A.J. Green, Bengals (vs. MIA), Keenan Allen, Chargers (vs. OAK), Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen, Vikings (at PHI), Emmanuel Sanders, Broncos (at NYJ), Marvin Jones Jr. and Golden Tate, Lions (vs. GB), Tyreek Hill, Chiefs (vs. JAX, Brandin Cooks, Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp, Rams (at SEA), Jarvis Landry, Browns (vs. BAL), Alshon Jeffery, Eagles (vs. MIN)

Stronger starts

John Brown, Ravens (at CLE). He’s looking like a consistent WR2 given his great downfield connection with Flacco, and he should hit another home run against the Browns.

Kenny Golladay, Lions (vs. GB). He’s starting to become more reliable outside for them than Jones, and the Packers’ secondary is nothing scary.

Tyler Boyd, Bengals (vs. MIA). Green will see a lot of Xavien Howard and without tight end Eifert, this Tyler will continue to stay hot in the slot.

Amari Cooper, Raiders (at LAC). The Chargers’ secondary has been burnable and their zone looks will allow him to get more chunk receptions underneath.

Calvin Ridley, Falcons (at PIT). He’s becoming like Julio Jones -- only scoring TDs -- and it’s another opponent with bad corners.

Mike Williams, Chargers (vs. OAK). Williams disappointed against the other Bay Area team last week, but he’ll go up and get a TD along with solid yardage this time around.

Kenny Stills, Dolphins (at CIN). The Bengals really struggle with field-stretching wideouts ,and he’s a good bet to get one of Miami’s garbage scores.

Three deep: Mohamed Sanu, Falcons (at PIT), Jordy Nelson, Raiders (at LAC), Dede Westbrook and Donte Moncrief, Jaguars (at KC)

Fantasy Football Week 5 Sit 'Em: Wide receivers

Weaker starts

Corey Davis, Titans (at BUF). Tre’Davious White is a tricky fellow second-year matchup for him, and Tennessee won’t have near the same passing volume in a matchup built to run.

Devin Funchess, Panthers (vs. NYG). The Giants just shut down Michael Thomas and will contain the lesser version of him.

Doug Baldwin, Seahawks (vs. LAR). He’ll get contained either inside or outside and he’s still working to full speed from the knee.

Larry Fitzgerald, Cardinals (at SF). Starting Josh Rosen hasn’t really helped getting him going, as the rookie is preferring his young receivers and the tight end.

Demaryius Thomas, Broncos (at NYJ). Something is way off with a fading Thomas and his lacking connection with Case Keenum.

Nelson Agholor, Eagles (vs. MIN). He’s been pressed into duty more outside and it’s not working. He’s suddenly lost his great slot efficiency from last season.

Michael Crabtree, Ravens (at CLE). The numbers and performance aren’t there, as Brown and Willie Snead are more reliable for Flacco.

Three deep: Antonio Callaway, Browns (vs. BAL), All 49ers (vs. ARI), All Jets (vs. DEN)

Fantasy Football Week 5 Start 'Em: Tight ends

Regular starts

Rob Gronkowski, Patriots (if healthy vs. IND), Travis Kelce, Chiefs (vs. JAX), Zach Ertz, Eagles (vs. MIN), Jimmy Graham, Packers (at DET).

Stronger starts

George Kittle, 49ers (vs. ARI). He’s the whole caboodle in their dink-and-dunk receiving corps for fellow Hawkeye C.J. Beathard.

Vance McDonald, Steelers (vs. ATL). He’s a big spark to their offense and as the Falcons also fail in their focus on Antonio Brown and JuJu Smith-Schuster, he will keep on trucking in the middle of the field.

Ricky Seals-Jones, Cardinals (at SF). There was something clicking as Rosen’s big-play security blanket early, and the 49ers don’t have the healthy bodies to take him away.

Austin Hooper, Falcons (at PIT). Start all your Atlanta pass-catchers this week to match Pittsburgh’s pop.

David Njoku, Browns (vs. BAL). He’s overdue for a score and his numbers have steadily gone up with Mayfield, plus they need to him to stretch the field with Landry commending attention and Callaway about to play less.

Two deep: Benjamin Watson, Saints (vs. WAS), Hayden Hurst, Ravens (if healthy, at CLE)

Fantasy Football Week 5 Sit 'Em: Tight ends

Weaker starts

Jared Cook, Raiders (at LAC). Don’t go chasing another big game. He’ll cool off against the Charges’ talented cover safeties.

Jordan Reed, Redskins (at NO). The Saints have covered the position very well early.

Kyle Rudolph, Vikings (at PHI). It’s much more of a Diggs and Thielen game again, so you’re desperately hoping for a TD for him.

Two deep: Austin Seferian-Jenkins, Jaguars (at KC), Tyler Kroft, Bengals (vs. MIA)

Fantasy Football Week 5 Start 'Em: Defense/special teams

Regular starts

Jaguars (yes, even at KC), Rams (at SEA), Ravens (at CLE),

Stronger starts

Titans (at BUF). Good pass-rushing team with playmakers on the road against Josh Allen. Yes, please.

Jets (vs. DEN). We’re not keen on Keenum avoiding sacks and turnovers on the road.

Panthers (vs. NYG). The Giants’ offense is messy with former Carolina OC Mike Shula at the moment.

Cowboys (at HOU). This is a good pass-rushing and secondary team against a team with bad offensive line and potentially no Will Fuller.

Bengals (vs. MIA). Tannehill crashes further down to earth while under siege in another trail situation.

Fantasy Football Week 5 Sit 'Em: Defense/special teams

Weaker starts

Vikings (at PHI). The defense is not playing as well as expected and facing a dangerous passing offense.

Eagles (vs. MIN). The defense is not playing as well as expected and facing a dangerous passing offense.

Broncos (at NYJ). This pass rush isn’t as good as you think and they’re not making enough plays, so it’s a bit of a road trap against Sam Darnold.

Chargers (vs. OAK). In theory, this looks good again, but the Raiders’ offense woke up and can follow the 49ers’ lead.

Texans (vs. DAL). The Cowboys are back to running and protecting the ball and should control this game with Zeke.