Fantasy football sizzlers, fizzlers: DJ Moore, Rondale Moore seeing values soar

Tony Holm
·3 min read

After a high-scoring week in the NFL, many fantasy football teams are feeling confident ... until they catch a glimpse at this week's list of six teams on bye.

No matter how many points your team scored, there's always room for more. Or, in the case of this week's stock watch, Moore. Three wideouts with that surname make our watch list. Hopefully, you have the ones soaring and not the one plummeting.

These players saw their fantasy values increase or decrease most based on their performances in Week 8:

Sizzlers

Panthers wide receiver DJ Moore hauls in the game-tying, 62-yard touchdown in the final seconds in a Week 8 matchup against the Falcons. He finished the game with six receptions for 152 yards.
WR DJ Moore, Carolina Panthers: The talent was always there, just maybe not the opportunity. Moore has exploded the last two weeks with PJ Walker under center. After a cold start may have exiled him to the waiver wire, he has been like a Hail Mary touchdown bomb for fantasy managers lately.

WR Rondale Moore, Arizona Cardinals: Moore was terrific against the Vikings, catching seven of eight targets for 92 yards and a touchdown while tacking on another 12 rushing yards. Arizona desperately needs a second receiving option to take some of the attention away from DeAndre Hopkins.

RB Travis Etienne, Jacksonville Jaguars: Trading James Robinson has opened the door for Etienne, which he subsequently kicked in with back-to-back hugely successful fantasy weeks. In London, he rushed 24 times for 156 yards and a touchdown, his second consecutive 100-yard day.

RB Tony Pollard, Dallas Cowboys: WIth Ezekiel Elliott out, Pollard filled in with the Cowboys' best rushing performance of the season. Racking up 131 yards and three touchdowns on just 14 carries, Pollard has done everything he possibly can to show he deserves the lead role.

QB Justin Fields, Chicago Bears: Fields has steadily improved since Week 4 into  borderline QB1 range. Chicago's offensive line has worked well to generate rushing opportunities and potential touchdowns for Fields, and his fantasy scores have increased dramatically.

Fizzlers

RB Brian Robinson, Washington Commanders: The rookie has shown signs of breaking out but had just eight carries for 20 yards against the Colts. Robinson isn't involved in the receiving game, which hurts his fantasy value as Antonio Gibson still lurks and has attracted a healthy share of targets.

RB Darrell Henderson, Los Angeles Rams: Battling illness and injury, he had just four carries for 16 yards on Sunday. The Rams may look for other options to alleviate the pressure QB Matthew Stafford has been facing.

WR Elijah Moore, N.Y. Jets: Moore had just one target and zero catches in a loss to the Patriots. He has been a complete non-factor this season after flashing statistically as a rookie.

WR Gabriel Davis, Buffalo Bills: The offense is terrific, but Davis has become a home run threat that only pays off once in a while. Despite a healthy 33 targets, he has caught less than half of them, while averaging just 2.7 receptions per game.

WR Hunter Renfrow, Las Vegas Raiders: Despite coach Josh McDaniels' affinity for slot receivers, Renfrow has yet to see the benefits. In the three weeks since he returned from injury, Renfrow has just eight receptions -- including one for 6 yards on Sunday.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fantasy football stock watch: DJ, Rondale Moore up, Elijah Moore down

