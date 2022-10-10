Fantasy football sizzlers, fizzlers: Breece Hall fires up the Jets

One of the great things about any NFL season is watching talented new players emerge and they gain experience. The resurgent New York Jets may have a special one on their hands if Breece Hall's performance on Sunday is any indication.

The rookie second-rounder from Iowa State had his best game as a pro -- and he's starting to look like he could potentially be a fantasy football league winner.

These players saw their fantasy values increase or decrease most based on their performances in Week 5:

Sizzlers

Jets running back Breece Hall scored three touchdowns against the Dolphins on Sunday and was one yard short on two other occasions.

RB Breece Hall, N.Y. Jets: After a voluminous workload two weeks ago against Pittsburgh, Hall lit up the fantasy scoreboard once again with a truly heroic performance. With 97 yards rushing, 100 receiving and three touchdowns, Hall set a franchise record for total yards by a rookie.

WR Gabriel Davis, Buffalo Bills: Granted, Davis did only catch three passes against Pittsburgh, but it's what he did with those three touches that bears highlighting: two touchdowns and 171 yards receiving. He certainly made the most of his opportunities and showcased what a special player he can be.

WR Tyler Lockett, Seattle Seahawks: Not only have the Seahawks soared with Geno Smith at the helm, but Lockett has been a steady contributor throughout. Going over 100 yards receiving with a pair of touchdowns Sunday, it's time to consider Lockett an every-week fantasy starter.

WR Jakobi Meyers, New England Patriots: Meyers was expected to be Mac Jones' favorite target, but after catching seven receptions for 111 yards and a touchdown from third-stringer Bailey Zappe, Meyers has shown he can contribute, regardless of who's at quarterback.

TE Taysom Hill, New Orleans: Hill could be this year's fantasy cheat code if he keeps this up. We can't guarantee three rushing touchdowns and one passing TD every week, but if you can start him in this year's weak tight end slot, do so.

Fizzlers

RB Chase Edmonds, Miami Dolphins: With Raheem Mostert running well and the dynamic play of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle in the receiving game, Edmonds has found himself on the outside looking in. This past weekend in a thumping by the Jets, Edmonds had just one carry for 1 yard.

RB Antonio Gibson, Washington Commanders: With rookie Brian Robinson returning to the field, Gibson had just three carries and three receptions for 39 total yards. As long as Robinson is the featured back, there won't be enough touches for Gibson to be fantasy relevant anymore.

RB Khalil Herbert, Chicago Bears: When David Montgomery returned from a one-week absence, Herbert's excellent fill-in work didn't seem to matter. Montgomery reclaimed the lead role and Herbert had just four carries for 11 yards.

WR Christian Kirk, Jacksonville Jaguars: Jacksonville has somewhat quietly moved away from Kirk, with both Marvin Jones and Zay Jones moving ahead of him in the pecking order the last two weeks. With a tough three-week stretch coming up, it may be a while before Kirk sees any meaningful targets.

WR Allen Robinson, Los Angeles Rams: Robinson's best days appear to be behind him. His 12 receiving yards on Sunday were actually an upgrade from the 7 yards he had in Week 4.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fantasy football stock watch: Breece Hall up, Chase Edmonds down