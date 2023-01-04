Fantasy Football Six-Pack: Numbers to remember for 2023 drafts

The fantasy season is largely (if not entirely) behind us, but let's take one final sweep of the league, six-pack style ...

86.4 - First-year receiver Rashid Shaheed has been an absolute revelation, forcing his way into a significant late-season role for the Saints. He's caught 86.4 percent of his targets (19 of 22) over his last five games, an outrageous rate for a player averaging over 18 yards per catch. Keep this blazing-fast wideout in your fantasy plans for 2023:

Andy Dalton with the DEEP shot to Rashid Shaheed.



TNF TOUCHDOWN‼️pic.twitter.com/AQLP8yaIdU — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) October 21, 2022

Shaheed and Chris Olave are looking like a dangerous and well-paired combo.

84.2 - At the conclusion of your fantasy season, Travis Kelce had outscored the No. 2 tight end by 84.2 fantasy points in Yahoo's default settings. Kelce doubled up the point total of all but five other tight ends this season (one of whom is imposter tight end, Taysom Hill). He hasn't actually reached the end zone since November, yet he still averaged 6.2 receptions and 77.6 receiving yards over his last five games. Kelce will turn 34 next year, and, at some point, we assume he's going to enter a decline phase.

But he just produced his third season with 100-plus receptions, 1,300 yards and double-digit TDs, so that decline is not yet underway.

72.4 - Daniel Jones is of course coming off a signature performance in which he accounted for four combined touchdowns — two passing, two rushing — while producing a passer rating of 125.2. Over his last five games, Jones has actually completed 72.4 percent of his throws — a rate that becomes more impressive when you consider who, exactly, is on the other end of these attempts. With all due respect to Isaiah Hodgins and Richie James, um ... well, these guys are not quite at the level of peak Victor Cruz and Hakeem Nicks. Jones had been a punchline entering this season, but he's completely rewritten the scouting report.

Daniel Jones gave a glimpse at his fantasy ceiling in Week 17. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

55 - Justin Fields has taken a sack on 55 of his 444 dropbacks this season, which is just a scandalous total. Fields now leads the NFL in both sacks and yards lost when sacked (359). Some of this can obviously be pinned on Chicago's dreadful and damaged O-line, but plenty is also attributable to Fields himself.

Fields has previously indicated that he'd like to claim the single-season QB rushing mark this season, which would only require another 64 yards, but it looks like the Bears have other plans. Nathan Peterman has reportedly been named starter for Week 18, which is likely proof the franchise wants to lock in the best possible draft spot and protect Fields from any further damage.

Regardless, let's just hope he can enter the 2023 season undamaged, playing behind an upgraded line.

29 - Just in case you hadn't noticed, Najee Harris has been excellent over his last eight games since coming out of his team's Week 9 bye. Harris has forced 29 missed tackles on rush attempts over the past eight weeks, the third-highest total among all running backs, gaining 408 yards after contact, averaging 4.2 YPC and scoring six touchdowns. He's topped 80 scrimmage yards six times during this stretch, including each of the last three weeks.

Harris was deservedly on the watch list for Fantasy Bust of the Year at midseason, but he avoided that distinction with a sneaky-good second half. The hurdles are back, as are the demoralizing stiff arms ...

OMG Najee Harris 😱pic.twitter.com/0pNL54GB4E — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) December 4, 2022

4.92 - Cam Akers has averaged 4.92 yards per carry in his last five games, easily the most productive and efficient stretch of his career, at least in the regular season. He's looking a lot like the guy who ran all over the Seahawks and Packers in the postseason two years ago. During this recent five-game binge, Akers has made six house calls and he's averaging 96.6 scrimmage yards per week. He also has eight runs of 10 or more yards and he's forced 22 missed tackles, tied for the second-highest total in the league.

Let's remember, we're talking about a player who was essentially dismissed from the team in October and shopped around the league ahead of the trade deadline. Two months later, Akers is somehow the only fantasy-relevant player still attached to the Rams offense.

