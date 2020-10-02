Fantasy football scout tips gameweek 4: Raheem Sterling, Raul Jimenez, Harvey Barnes and more

Raheem Sterling

Despite blanking in last weekend’s shock 5-2 defeat to Leicester City, Sterling remains an enticing fantasy option, even for those managers who already have Kevin De Bruyne or another Manchester City asset in their squad.

This weekend’s trip to Elland Road could end with any scoreline. Whatever happens against Leeds, there is likely to be goals and Sterling found his shooting boots during City’s 3-0 EFL Cup win over Burnley in midweek, bagging a brace at Turf Moor.

Raul Jimenez

Fulham already look like a team for fantasy managers to target, with 10 goals conceded in their opening three fixtures. Scott Parker’s side are a mess at the back and appear to have a long season ahead of them.

Wolverhampton Wanderers very rarely rout their opponents - Nuno’s side only scored three goals or more in five league games last season - but when goals come, they are often either scored or set up by Jimenez.

Harvey Barnes

Many managers are flocking to Jamie Vardy after his hat-trick at the Etihad but don’t ignore Barnes either. The Leicester winger is still rated at £7.0m despite a goal and assist from midfield in his opening three games.

Barnes appears to be Leicester’s key counter-attacking outlet alongside Vardy and was unlucky not to get a share of the points last weekend. Sunday’s opponents West Ham have looked solid but confidence is high at the King Power.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Highlighted in our pre-season article as potentially under-priced, Calvert-Lewin has been a revelation over the past three games. Not only is he joint top scorer with Vardy - without the advantage of taking penalties - but he leads the top-flight in non-penalty xG too.

That suggests his form could last a while yet, even though Brighton visit Goodison Park this weekend having looked like a well-rounded, decent side themselves. Even so, now is the time to jump on the Calvert-Lewin bandwagon, if you’re not already riding it.

Nelson Semedo

The Wolves defence was heavily backed on the evidence of a strong Project Restart and ahead of a favourable run of fixtures, only for them to go and concede three away to West Ham United. We’ll keep the faith for now, particularly with Fulham up next.

Semedo made his debut in that 3-0 defeat to West Ham but the new €35m signing from Barcelona will surely improve from here and should also offer an attacking outlet from right wing-back.

Honourable mentions: Rui Patricio, Kyle Walker-Peters, Mateusz Klich, Phil Foden, Danny Ings