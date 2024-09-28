Fantasy Football roundup: Week 4 rankings, sleepers, start/sit 'em, and more advice

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 23: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills celebrates after throwing a touchdown pass during the second quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Highmark Stadium on September 23, 2024 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

Week 4 of the NFL season is in full swing, and the upcoming games are crucial for fantasy football managers. The Dallas Cowboys and the New York Giants have already played, with the Cowboys securing a thrilling 20-15 victory. The rest of the teams will be playing over the next 48 hours, and this includes the majority of fantasy football players.

If you're still fine-tuning your lineup for Sunday's games, we've got your back. Our comprehensive cheat sheet is here to guide you and help you make the most of Week 4.

Fantasy Football Rankings

Quarterback:

Josh Allen, BUF (at BAL) Jalen Hurts, PHI (at T.B.) Dak Prescott, DAL (at N.Y.-G) Patrick Mahomes, KC (at L.A.-C) Brock Purdy, S.F. (vs. N.E.) Lamar Jackson, BAL (vs. BUF) C.J. Stroud, HOU (vs. JAC) Kyler Murray, ARI (vs. WAS) Aaron Rodgers, N.Y.-J (vs. MIN) Kirk Cousins, ATL (vs. N.O.)

Running back:

Jonathon Taylor, IND (vs. PIT) Derrick Henry, BAL (vs. BUF) Saquon Barley, PHI (at T.B.) Bijan Robinson, ATL (vs. N.O.) Kyren Williams, L.A.-R (at CHI) David Montgomery, DET (vs. SEA) Aaron Jones, MIN (at G.B.) Alvin Kamara, N.O. (at ATL) Jordan Mason, S.F. (vs. N.E.) Jahmyr Gibbs, DET (vs. SEA)

Wide receiver:

Justin Jefferson, MIN (at G.B.) CeeDee Lamb, DAL (at N.Y.-G) Amon-Ra St. Brown, DET (vs. SEA) Marvin Harrison Jr., ARI (vs. WAS) Malik Nabers, N.Y.-G (vs. DAL) Malik Nabers, K.C. (at L.A.-C) Ja'Marr Chase, CIN (at CAR) Chris Godwin, T.B. (vs. Phi) Davante Adams, L.V. (vs. CLE) Nico Collins, HOU (vs. JAC)

Tight end:

Brock Bowers, L.V. (vs. CLE) Sam LaPorta, DET (vs. SEA) Trey McBride, ARI (vs. WAS) Dallas Goedert, PHI (at T.B.) Hunter Henry, N.E. (at S.F.) Kyle Pitts, ATL (vs. N.O.) George Kittle, SF (vs. N.E.) Cole Kmet, CHI (vs. L.A.-R) Isaiah Likely, BAL (vs. BUF) Mike Gesicki, CIN (at CAR)

Kicker:

Brandon Aubrey, DAL (at N.Y.-G) Ka'imi Fairbairn, HOU (vs. JAC) Jake Moody, S.F. (vs. N.E.) Blake Grupe, N.O. (at ATL) Harrison Butker, KC (vs. L.A.-C) Brayden Narveson, G.B. (vs. MIN) Wil Lutz, DEN (vs. MIN) Cairo Santos, CHI (vs. L.A.-R) Chris Boswell, PIT (at IND) Jason Myers, SEA (vs. MIA)

Defense/Special Teams:

Pittsburgh Steelers (at IND) Chicago Bears (vs. L.A.-R) Denver Broncos (at N.Y.-J) Minnesota Vikings (at GB) Green Bay Packers (vs. MIN) New Orleans Saints (at ATL) New York Jets (vs. DEN) Los Angeles Chargers (vs. K.C.) Buffalo Bills (vs. JAC) Seattle Seahawks (at DET)

