Young RBs vs. old RBs, Packers & Vikings previews

Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowski
·1 min read

Matt Harmon is joined by Scott Pianowski, who shares an interesting theory about the top tier of fantasy RBs and how quickly they age out of that position.

Later, the guys preview the Green Bay Packers (who may not have any fantasy-relevant WRs) and the Minnesota Vikings (who might be fantasy gold this season).

00:45 NEWS / Russell Wilson contract extension

01:50 NEWS / Brian Robinson, Trey Sermon, Eno Benjamin

04:35 NEWS / Isaiah McKenzie injury

07:10 RB Age Cliffs

14:00 Alvin Kamara

14:30 Ezekiel Elliott

15:10 Javonte Williams / Melvin Gordon

17:10 Derrick Henry

18:20 RB Danger Zone

19:15 Dalvin Cook

19:30 Aaron Jones

19:55 Austin Ekeler

20:20 Draft younger RBs

20:30 Jonathan Taylor

24:00 RBs aging gracefully

26:45 RBs under 26

28:50 PACKERS PREVIEW

29:00 Aaron Jones / A.J. Dillon

34:20 Would you draft A.J. Dillon over any starting RBs?

35:05 Do you want to draft any GB WRs?

38:40 Sammy Watkins

40:10 Romeo Doubs

42:10 VIKINGS PREVIEW

42:20 Dalvin Cook

44:50 Justin Jefferson

49:50 Adam Thielen

50:30 Jalen Raegor

51:30 NFC North division odds

52:30 Kirk Cousins

54:20 K.J. Osborn

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at yahoosports.com/podcasts

