Fantasy Football RB Draft Ranks: Gurley's knee shakes up first round

One of the biggest storylines surrounding the Los Angeles Rams’ dismantling at the hands of the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl is the health of Todd Gurley’s knee. Gurley, who’s led Yahoo Fantasy in scoring for RBs the last two seasons (half-PPR), was revealed to be dealing with a left knee injury late in the season that mitigated his usage in the playoffs. The Rams didn’t reveal much about it in the days following the game, but eventually, reports surfaced stating that Gurley has arthritis in his left knee. While the ailment won’t require surgery, it could hinder Gurley’s usage in the Rams’ high-flying offense going forward. The team also decided to take a running back (Darrell Henderson) in the third round of the draft.

With all the asterisks surrounding the injury, along with the re-emergence of Le’Veon Bell and the sensational Saquon Barkley, the first round of fantasy drafts — usually dominated by running backs — might look different at the top than it has the last few seasons.

