2021 Fantasy Football Draft Rankings: Running Backs

It's hard not to get excited about Najee Harris' fantasy prospects.

He was an elite running back in college, one of the top weapons on an Alabama Crimson Tide offense chock full of them.

He was drafted to be the workhorse back of the Pittsburgh Steelers, a team that desperately needed consistency at the running back position in 2020.

So, yeah, the hype is warranted — but will hype become reality?

Some brakes have begun to be applied to the Najee-Harris-The-Steeler hype train, though. Like Pittsburgh's offensive line not being as good as it used to. Like Roethlisberger's declining skills as a passer putting the running game in danger. Like the offense not being creative enough to support all the weapons available.

All that said, Harris is the consensus 18th-ranked running back in our analysts' rankings. Do you think that's too low, too high, or just right for the rookie?

