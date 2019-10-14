Fantasy Football Rankings Week 7: Quarterback

If you hate Tom Brady, the Patriots' early-season schedule would not have made you like him any more. Brady sits near the top of our Week 7 fantasy QB rankings with a matchup with the Jets on tap, although it's worth noting the Jets defense looked solid against Dallas in Week 6. Brady's early-season productivity, to an extent, shows that following quarterback matchups leads to success more often than not. Matchups have also been the order of the season for Lamar Jackson, who's looked like a star in all his easier matchups this season and gets a favorable Seattle opponent in Week 7. Of course, Josh Allen facing the Dolphins might be the best matchup you'll get in your fantasy start-sit decisions this week.

Our first directive for you this week is to go check on Allen's availability. He was dropped in about half of leagues after his concussion worries and Week 6 bye, but he's healthy and back in action for Week 7. Best of all, he gets to play the Dolphins. Allen could be looking at four total touchdowns against Miami.

Now that you've all picked up Allen, guess there isn't anything else to do... Just kidding! Brady gets another good matchup, playing at the Jets on Monday night. Lamar Jackson and Russell Wilson should both have no problem making plays against each other's defenses. Dak Prescott (vs. Eagles) should get a chance to air it out against a Philly secondary that was toasted by Kirk Cousins in Week 6. Aaron Rodgers (vs. Raiders) should be closer to 300 and three scores rather than his more normal 200 and one or two these days. Rookie Kyler Murray (@ Giants) should find plenty of room to operate against the Giants, and his recent rushing prowess gives him an even higher ceiling. We also like Gardner Minshew's matchup in Cincinnati, but he disappointed a bit in Week 6, so he's by no means a must-start. Daniel Jones is also a bounce-back candidate against the Cardinals, but after a couple tough weeks against strong defenses, you might want to wait and see on that rookie.

We're less confident in a few veteran quarterbacks this week. Matt Ryan (vs. Rams) faces a defense that's been shredded by Jameis Winston but also has as much talent as any unit in the league. Philip Rivers (@ Titans) goes up against a secondary that's slowed opposing passing games all year, too. And Matthew Stafford should struggle to put up big points against the Vikings.

Four teams go on bye in Week 7: Carolina, Cleveland, Tampa Bay and Pittsburgh. You're probably not worried about the Steelers' QB, but you'll be without Baker Mayfield, Kyle Allen and Jameis Winston. Josh Allen, Jacoby Brissett, Derek Carr and the Bears are back from bye.

