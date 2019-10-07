Fantasy Football Rankings Week 6: Wide receiver
Fantasy Football Rankings Week 6: Wide receiver
Last week was filled with huge WR performances, and while some were from preseason fantasy stars (Michael Thomas, Amari Cooper, Adam Thielen), not all WR1s helped their owners (DeAndre Hopkins, Julio Jones, Mike Evans) despite teammates going off. We try to balance things out in our Week 6 WR rankings because we know that things have a way of, well, balancing out.
Hopkins and Will Fuller V (@ Chiefs) once again have great matchups, and while Hopkins has been relatively quiet four weeks in a row, we know the breakout is coming. The same goes for Jones (@ Cardinals), who watched Calvin Ridley and Mohamed Sanu find the end zone last week while being held out for the second game in a row. Evans (vs. Panthers in UK) is the real head scatcher after getting shut out in a favorable matchup in New Orleans, and while we predict more success this week, he's still behind breakout teammate Chris Godwin in our rankings.
For now, we're putting Tyreek Hill (shoulder) and Davante Adams (toe) back in our rankings, but that could obviously change in a hurry. Adams has an extra day to heal with a Monday night matchup with Detroit on deck, and Hill would get a highly favorable matchup against the Texans. With Sammy Watkins (hamstring) also hurting, Hill could be in for a lot of targets in his first game back.
The four-team bye wipes one one key receiver -- and one only -- from each team: John Brown, T.Y. Hilton, Allen Robinson, and Tyrell Williams. Fantasy owners will have to dig deep to replace them, perhaps taking advantage of the Redskins-Dolphins Tua Bowl. Miami's Preston Williams and DeVante Parker are both in play against the 'Skins, while the truly desperate can throw Trey Quinn or Paul Richardson in their WR3 slots.
Overall, it should be another interesting week for WRs, so let's try to figure who to start and who to sit.
Reminder: Check back for rankings updates throughout the week.
1 Julio Jones, Falcons
Falcons @ Cardinals
2 Amari Cooper, Cowboys
Cowboys @ Jets
3 DeAndre Hopkins, Texans
Texans @ Chiefs
4 Odell Beckham Jr., Browns
Browns vs. Seahawks
5 Cooper Kupp, Rams
Rams vs. 49ers
6 Michael Thomas, Saints
Saints @ Jaguars
7 Tyreek Hill, Chiefs
Chiefs vs. Texans
8 Chris Godwin, Buccaneers
Buccaneers vs. Panthers (in London)
9 Tyler Lockett, Seahawks
Seahawks @ Browns
10 Davante Adams, Packers
Packers vs. Lions
11 Adam Thielen, Vikings
Vikings vs. Eagles
12 DJ Chark, Jaguars
Jaguars vs. Saints
13 Julian Edelman, Patriots
Patriots vs. Giants
14 D.J. Moore, Panthers
Panthers vs. Buccaneers (in London)
15 Keenan Allen, Chargers
Chargers vs. Steelers
16 Josh Gordon, Patriots
Patriots vs. Giants
17 Stefon Diggs, Vikings
Vikings vs. Eagles
18 Mike Evans, Buccaneers
Buccaneers vs. Panthers (in London)
19 Marquise Brown, Ravens
Ravens vs. Bengals
20 Larry Fitzgerald, Cardinals
Cardinals vs. Falcons
21 JuJu Smith-Schuster, Steelers
Steelers @ Chargers
22 Kenny Golladay, Lions
Lions @ Packers
23 Tyler Boyd, Bengals
Bengals @ Ravens
24 Terry McLaurin, Redskins
Redskins @ Dolphins
25 Will Fuller V, Texans
Texans @ Chiefs
26 Michael Gallup, Cowboys
Cowboys @ Jets
27 Curtis Samuel, Panthers
Panthers vs. Buccaneers (in London)
28 Robert Woods, Rams
Rams vs. 49ers
29 Brandin Cooks, Rams
Rams vs. 49ers
30 Christian Kirk, Cardinals
Cardinals vs. Falcons
31 Sammy Watkins, Chiefs
Chiefs vs. Texans
32 D.K. Metcalf, Seahawks
Seahawks @ Browns
33 Courtland Sutton, Broncos
Broncos vs. Titans
34 Mike Williams, Chargers
Chargers vs. Steelers
35 Emmanuel Sanders, Broncos
Broncos vs. Titans
36 Calvin Ridley, Falcons
Falcons @ Cardinals
37 Best of the rest
37 Alshon Jeffery, PHI @ MIN
38 Auden Tate, CIN @ BAL
39 Jarvis Landry, CLE vs. SEA
40 Deebo Samuel, SF @ LAR
41 Preston Williams, MIA vs. WAS
42 Marquez Valdes-Scantling, GB vs. DET
43 DeVante Parker, MIA vs. WAS
44 Diontae Johnson, PIT @ LAC
45 Mohamed Sanu, ATL @ ARZ
46 Demarcus Robinson, KC vs. HOU
47 Marvin Jones, DET @ GB
48 Dede Westbrook, JAX vs. NO
49 Ted Ginn Jr., NO @ JAX
50 Phillip Dorsett, NE vs. NYG
51 Willie Snead, BAL vs. CIN
52 Sterling Shepard, NYG @ NE
53 Paul Richardson, WAS @ MIA
54 Golden Tate, NYG @ NE
55 Jamison Crowder, NYJ vs. DAL
56 Marquise Goodwin, SF @ LAR
57 KeeSean Johnson, ARZ vs. ATL
58 Trey Quinn, WAS @ MIA
59 Keke Coutee, HOU @ KC
60 A.J. Brown, TEN @ DEN
61 Robby Anderson, NYJ vs. DAL
62 David Moore, SEA @ CLE
63 Corey Davis, TEN @ DEN
64 Randall Cobb, DAL @ NYJ
65 Danny Amendola, DET @ GB
66 Demaryius Thomas, NYJ vs. DAL
67 Mecole Hardman, KC vs. HOU
68 Nelson Agholor, PHI @ MIN
69 James Washington, PIT @ LAC
70 Geronimo Allison, GB vs. DET
71 Adam Humphries, TEN @ DEN