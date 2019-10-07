Fantasy Football Rankings Week 6: Wide receiver

  Fantasy Football Rankings Week 6: Wide receiver

    Last week was filled with huge WR performances, and while some were from preseason fantasy stars (Michael Thomas, Amari Cooper, Adam Thielen), not all WR1s helped their owners (DeAndre Hopkins, Julio Jones, Mike Evans) despite teammates going off. We try to balance things out in our Week 6 WR rankings because we know that things have a way of, well, balancing out.

    Hopkins and Will Fuller V (@ Chiefs) once again have great matchups, and while Hopkins has been relatively quiet four weeks in a row, we know the breakout is coming. The same goes for Jones (@ Cardinals), who watched Calvin Ridley and Mohamed Sanu find the end zone last week while being held out for the second game in a row. Evans (vs. Panthers in UK) is the real head scatcher after getting shut out in a favorable matchup in New Orleans, and while we predict more success this week, he's still behind breakout teammate Chris Godwin in our rankings.

    For now, we're putting Tyreek Hill (shoulder) and Davante Adams (toe) back in our rankings, but that could obviously change in a hurry. Adams has an extra day to heal with a Monday night matchup with Detroit on deck, and Hill would get a highly favorable matchup against the Texans. With Sammy Watkins (hamstring) also hurting, Hill could be in for a lot of targets in his first game back.

    The four-team bye wipes one one key receiver -- and one only -- from each team: John Brown, T.Y. Hilton, Allen Robinson, and Tyrell Williams. Fantasy owners will have to dig deep to replace them, perhaps taking advantage of the Redskins-Dolphins Tua Bowl. Miami's Preston Williams and DeVante Parker are both in play against the 'Skins, while the truly desperate can throw Trey Quinn or Paul Richardson in their WR3 slots.

    Overall, it should be another interesting week for WRs, so let's try to figure who to start and who to sit.

    Reminder: Check back for rankings updates throughout the week.

  • 1 Julio Jones, Falcons

    Falcons @ Cardinals

  • 2 Amari Cooper, Cowboys

    Cowboys @ Jets

  • 3 DeAndre Hopkins, Texans

    Texans @ Chiefs

  • 4 Odell Beckham Jr., Browns

    Browns vs. Seahawks

  • 5 Cooper Kupp, Rams

    Rams vs. 49ers

  • 6 Michael Thomas, Saints

    Saints @ Jaguars

  • 7 Tyreek Hill, Chiefs

    Chiefs vs. Texans

  • 8 Chris Godwin, Buccaneers

    Buccaneers vs. Panthers (in London)

  • 9 Tyler Lockett, Seahawks

    Seahawks @ Browns

  • 10 Davante Adams, Packers

    Packers vs. Lions

  • 11 Adam Thielen, Vikings

    Vikings vs. Eagles

  • 12 DJ Chark, Jaguars

    Jaguars vs. Saints

  • 13 Julian Edelman, Patriots

    Patriots vs. Giants 

  • 14 D.J. Moore, Panthers

    Panthers vs. Buccaneers (in London)

  • 15 Keenan Allen, Chargers

    Chargers vs. Steelers

  • 16 Josh Gordon, Patriots

    Patriots vs. Giants

  • 17 Stefon Diggs, Vikings

    Vikings vs. Eagles

  • 18 Mike Evans, Buccaneers

    Buccaneers vs. Panthers (in London)

  • 19 Marquise Brown, Ravens

    Ravens vs. Bengals

  • 20 Larry Fitzgerald, Cardinals

    Cardinals vs. Falcons

  • 21 JuJu Smith-Schuster, Steelers

    Steelers @ Chargers

  • 22 Kenny Golladay, Lions

    Lions @ Packers

  • 23 Tyler Boyd, Bengals

    Bengals @ Ravens

  • 24 Terry McLaurin, Redskins

    Redskins @ Dolphins

  • 25 Will Fuller V, Texans

    Texans @ Chiefs

  • 26 Michael Gallup, Cowboys

    Cowboys @ Jets

  • 27 Curtis Samuel, Panthers

    Panthers vs. Buccaneers (in London)

  • 28 Robert Woods, Rams

    Rams vs. 49ers

  • 29 Brandin Cooks, Rams

    Rams vs. 49ers

  • 30 Christian Kirk, Cardinals

    Cardinals vs. Falcons

  • 31 Sammy Watkins, Chiefs

    Chiefs vs. Texans

  • 32 D.K. Metcalf, Seahawks

    Seahawks @ Browns

  • 33 Courtland Sutton, Broncos

    Broncos vs. Titans

  • 34 Mike Williams, Chargers

    Chargers vs. Steelers

  • 35 Emmanuel Sanders, Broncos

    Broncos vs. Titans

  • 36 Calvin Ridley, Falcons

    Falcons @ Cardinals

  • 37 Best of the rest

    37 Alshon Jeffery, PHI @ MIN
    38 Auden Tate, CIN @ BAL
    39 Jarvis Landry, CLE vs. SEA
    40 Deebo Samuel, SF @ LAR
    41 Preston Williams, MIA vs. WAS
    42 Marquez Valdes-Scantling, GB vs. DET
    43 DeVante Parker, MIA vs. WAS
    44 Diontae Johnson, PIT @ LAC
    45 Mohamed Sanu, ATL @ ARZ
    46 Demarcus Robinson, KC vs. HOU
    47 Marvin Jones, DET @ GB
    48 Dede Westbrook, JAX vs. NO
    49 Ted Ginn Jr., NO @ JAX
    50 Phillip Dorsett, NE vs. NYG
    51 Willie Snead, BAL vs. CIN
    52 Sterling Shepard, NYG @ NE
    53 Paul Richardson, WAS @ MIA
    54 Golden Tate, NYG @ NE
    55 Jamison Crowder, NYJ vs. DAL
    56 Marquise Goodwin, SF @ LAR
    57 KeeSean Johnson, ARZ vs. ATL
    58 Trey Quinn, WAS @ MIA
    59 Keke Coutee, HOU @ KC
    60 A.J. Brown, TEN @ DEN
    61 Robby Anderson, NYJ vs. DAL
    62 David Moore, SEA @ CLE
    63 Corey Davis, TEN @ DEN
    64 Randall Cobb, DAL @ NYJ
    65 Danny Amendola, DET @ GB
    66 Demaryius Thomas, NYJ vs. DAL
    67 Mecole Hardman, KC vs. HOU
    68 Nelson Agholor, PHI @ MIN
    69 James Washington, PIT @ LAC
    70 Geronimo Allison, GB vs. DET
    71 Adam Humphries, TEN @ DEN

