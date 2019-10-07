Fantasy Football Rankings Week 6: Wide receiver

Last week was filled with huge WR performances, and while some were from preseason fantasy stars (Michael Thomas, Amari Cooper, Adam Thielen), not all WR1s helped their owners (DeAndre Hopkins, Julio Jones, Mike Evans) despite teammates going off. We try to balance things out in our Week 6 WR rankings because we know that things have a way of, well, balancing out.

Hopkins and Will Fuller V (@ Chiefs) once again have great matchups, and while Hopkins has been relatively quiet four weeks in a row, we know the breakout is coming. The same goes for Jones (@ Cardinals), who watched Calvin Ridley and Mohamed Sanu find the end zone last week while being held out for the second game in a row. Evans (vs. Panthers in UK) is the real head scatcher after getting shut out in a favorable matchup in New Orleans, and while we predict more success this week, he's still behind breakout teammate Chris Godwin in our rankings.

For now, we're putting Tyreek Hill (shoulder) and Davante Adams (toe) back in our rankings, but that could obviously change in a hurry. Adams has an extra day to heal with a Monday night matchup with Detroit on deck, and Hill would get a highly favorable matchup against the Texans. With Sammy Watkins (hamstring) also hurting, Hill could be in for a lot of targets in his first game back.

The four-team bye wipes one one key receiver -- and one only -- from each team: John Brown, T.Y. Hilton, Allen Robinson, and Tyrell Williams. Fantasy owners will have to dig deep to replace them, perhaps taking advantage of the Redskins-Dolphins Tua Bowl. Miami's Preston Williams and DeVante Parker are both in play against the 'Skins, while the truly desperate can throw Trey Quinn or Paul Richardson in their WR3 slots.

Overall, it should be another interesting week for WRs, so let's try to figure who to start and who to sit.

Reminder: Check back for rankings updates throughout the week.