Fantasy Football Rankings Week 5: Wide receiver

  Fantasy Football Rankings Week 5: Wide receiver

    Our first wish for Week 5 is that coaches stop worrying about receivers throwing passes. DeAndre Hopkins actually lost his fantasy football owners points by throwing an interception on a trick play in Week 4, and Odell Beckham Jr. also threw one up for grabs that was almost completed but ultimately fell incomplete. Let's keep the guys at the top of our Week 5 WR rankings catching the ball from the guys who get paid to throw it. 

    T.Y. Hilton will probably frustrate fantasy owners all week again as he deals with his quad injury that held him out of Week 4. A matchup with Kansas City would lead to a ton of Hilton targets if he plays, so at least in the early going of this week, we've gotta have Hilton in our top 10. Just beware that things could change if Hilton is out. 

    Week 4 saw the re-breakout of Chris Godwin after Mike Evans made some people forget about Godwin in Week 3. Godwin was questionable, too, but now that he's back to health and balling out, he should be back in all of your lineups for a favorable matchup with the Saints. You can also feel much more comfortable with your Vikings receivers, Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs (@ Giants), after you might've sat them out against the Bears in Week 4. 

    Further down the rankings, two Titans WRs will get some love on the waiver wire this week: A.J. Brown and Corey Davis. They both had good Week 4s, combining for three touchdowns on just nine targets, but they probably don't deserve to start in Week 5 against the Bills. We do like Mohamed Sanu and Cole Beasley if you're a bit desperate or in PPR leagues, as they should continue to see consistent targets.

    Bye weeks claim one notable wideout this week in Detroit's Kenny Golladay. You'll also be without the Lions' Marvin Jones and Danny Amendola, along with Miami's Preston Williams and DeVante Parker. At least fantasy owners will get Jamison Crowder, Robby Anderson, Deebo Samuel and Marquise Goodwin back, as unexciting as that all sounds. 

    Reminder:  Check back for rankings updates throughout the week.

     

  • 1 Julio Jones, Falcons

    Falcons @ Texans

  • 2 T.Y. Hilton, Colts

    Colts @ Chiefs

  • 3 Odell Beckham Jr., Browns

    Browns @ 49ers

  • 4 Mike Evans, Buccaneers

    Buccaneers @ Saints

  • 5 DeAndre Hopkins, Texans

    Texans vs. Falcons

  • 6 Michael Thomas, Saints

    Saints vs. Buccaneers

  • 7 Chris Godwin, Buccaneers

    Buccaneers @ Saints

  • 8 Davante Adams, Packers

    Packers @ Cowboys

  • 9 Cooper Kupp, Rams

    Rams @ Seahawks

  • 10 Amari Cooper, Cowboys

    Cowboys vs. Packers

  • 11 JuJu Smith-Schuster, Steelers

    Steelers vs. Ravens

  • 12 Josh Gordon, Patriots

    Patriots @ Redskins

  • 13 Adam Thielen, Vikings

    Vikings @ Giants

  • 14 Stefon Diggs, Vikings

    Vikings @ Giants

  • 15 Keenan Allen, Chargers

    Chargers vs. Broncos

  • 16 Tyler Boyd, Bengals

    Bengals vs. Cardinals

  • 17 Allen Robinson, Bears

    Bears vs. Raiders (in London)

  • 18 Tyler Lockett, Seahawks

    Seahawks vs. Rams

  • 19 Julian Edelman, Patriots

    Patriots @ Redskins

  • 20 Larry Fitzgerald, Cardinals

    Cardinals @ Bengals

  • 21 Alshon Jeffery, Eagles

    Eagles vs. Jets

  • 22 Sammy Watkins, Chiefs

    Chiefs vs. Colts

  • 23 Marquise Brown, Ravens

    Ravens @ Steelers

  • 24 Demarcus Robinson, Chiefs

    Chiefs vs. Colts

  • 25 Jarvis Landry, Browns

    Browns @ 49ers

  • 26 Brandin Cooks, Rams

    Rams @ Seahawks

  • 27 Emmanuel Sanders, Broncos

    Broncos @ Chargers

  • 28 Robert Woods, Rams

    Rams @ Seahawks

  • 29 D.J. Moore, Panthers

    Panthers vs. Jaguars

  • 30 Sterling Shepard, Giants

    Giants vs. Vikings

  • 31 Phillip Dorsett, Patriots

    Patriots @ Redskins

  • 32 Curtis Samuel, Panthers

    Panthers vs. Jaguars

  • 33 John Brown, Bills

    Bills @ Titans

  • 34 DJ Chark, Jaguars

    Jaguars @ Panthers

  • 35 Courtland Sutton, Broncos

    Broncos @ Chargers

  • 36 John Ross, Bengals

    Bengals vs. Cardinals

  • 37 Best of the rest

    37 Christian Kirk, ARZ @ CIN
    38 Terry McLaurin, WAS vs. NE
    39 Mecole Hardman, KC vs. IND
    40 Jamison Crowder, NYJ @ PHI
    41 Calvin Ridley, ATL @ HOU
    42 Robby Anderson, NYJ @ PHI
    43 D.K. Metcalf, SEA vs. LAR
    44 Deebo Samuel, SF vs. CLE
    45 Golden Tate, NYG vs. MIN
    46 Marquez Valdes-Scantling, GB @ DAL
    47 Tyrell Williams, OAK vs. CHI (in UK)
    48 Will Fuller V, HOU vs. ATL
    49 Nelson Agholor, PHI vs. NYJ
    50 Zach Pascal, IND @ KC
    51 Corey Davis, TEN vs. BUF
    52 Mike Williams, LAC vs. DEN
    53 Mohamed Sanu, ATL @ HOU
    54 Taylor Gabriel, CHI vs. OAK (in UK)
    55 Parris Campbell, IND @ KC
    56 Chester Rogers, IND @ KC
    57 James Washington, PIT vs. BAL
    58 Cole Beasley, BUF @ TEN
    59 Ted Ginn Jr., NO vs. TB
    60 A.J. Brown, TEN vs. BUF
    61 Paul Richardson, WAS vs. NE
    62 Diontae Johnson, PIT vs. BAL
    63 Geronimo Allison, GB @ DAL
    64 Willie Snead, BAL @ PIT
    65 Devin Smith, DAL vs. GB
    66 Adam Humphries, TEN vs. BUF
    67 Randall Cobb, DAL vs. GB
    68 David Moore, SEA vs. LAR
    69 Dede Westbrook, JAX @ CAR
    70 Mack Hollins, PHI vs. NYJ
    71 Trey Quinn, WAS vs. NE

