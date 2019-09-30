Fantasy Football Rankings Week 5: Wide receiver

Our first wish for Week 5 is that coaches stop worrying about receivers throwing passes. DeAndre Hopkins actually lost his fantasy football owners points by throwing an interception on a trick play in Week 4, and Odell Beckham Jr. also threw one up for grabs that was almost completed but ultimately fell incomplete. Let's keep the guys at the top of our Week 5 WR rankings catching the ball from the guys who get paid to throw it.

T.Y. Hilton will probably frustrate fantasy owners all week again as he deals with his quad injury that held him out of Week 4. A matchup with Kansas City would lead to a ton of Hilton targets if he plays, so at least in the early going of this week, we've gotta have Hilton in our top 10. Just beware that things could change if Hilton is out.

Week 4 saw the re-breakout of Chris Godwin after Mike Evans made some people forget about Godwin in Week 3. Godwin was questionable, too, but now that he's back to health and balling out, he should be back in all of your lineups for a favorable matchup with the Saints. You can also feel much more comfortable with your Vikings receivers, Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs (@ Giants), after you might've sat them out against the Bears in Week 4.

Further down the rankings, two Titans WRs will get some love on the waiver wire this week: A.J. Brown and Corey Davis. They both had good Week 4s, combining for three touchdowns on just nine targets, but they probably don't deserve to start in Week 5 against the Bills. We do like Mohamed Sanu and Cole Beasley if you're a bit desperate or in PPR leagues, as they should continue to see consistent targets.

Bye weeks claim one notable wideout this week in Detroit's Kenny Golladay. You'll also be without the Lions' Marvin Jones and Danny Amendola, along with Miami's Preston Williams and DeVante Parker. At least fantasy owners will get Jamison Crowder, Robby Anderson, Deebo Samuel and Marquise Goodwin back, as unexciting as that all sounds.

