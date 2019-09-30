Fantasy Football Rankings Week 5: Wide receiver
Our first wish for Week 5 is that coaches stop worrying about receivers throwing passes. DeAndre Hopkins actually lost his fantasy football owners points by throwing an interception on a trick play in Week 4, and Odell Beckham Jr. also threw one up for grabs that was almost completed but ultimately fell incomplete. Let's keep the guys at the top of our Week 5 WR rankings catching the ball from the guys who get paid to throw it.
T.Y. Hilton will probably frustrate fantasy owners all week again as he deals with his quad injury that held him out of Week 4. A matchup with Kansas City would lead to a ton of Hilton targets if he plays, so at least in the early going of this week, we've gotta have Hilton in our top 10. Just beware that things could change if Hilton is out.
WEEK 5 NON-PPR RANKINGS:
Quarterback | Running back | Tight end | D/ST | Kicker
Week 4 saw the re-breakout of Chris Godwin after Mike Evans made some people forget about Godwin in Week 3. Godwin was questionable, too, but now that he's back to health and balling out, he should be back in all of your lineups for a favorable matchup with the Saints. You can also feel much more comfortable with your Vikings receivers, Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs (@ Giants), after you might've sat them out against the Bears in Week 4.
Further down the rankings, two Titans WRs will get some love on the waiver wire this week: A.J. Brown and Corey Davis. They both had good Week 4s, combining for three touchdowns on just nine targets, but they probably don't deserve to start in Week 5 against the Bills. We do like Mohamed Sanu and Cole Beasley if you're a bit desperate or in PPR leagues, as they should continue to see consistent targets.
Bye weeks claim one notable wideout this week in Detroit's Kenny Golladay. You'll also be without the Lions' Marvin Jones and Danny Amendola, along with Miami's Preston Williams and DeVante Parker. At least fantasy owners will get Jamison Crowder, Robby Anderson, Deebo Samuel and Marquise Goodwin back, as unexciting as that all sounds.
Reminder: Check back for rankings updates throughout the week.
1 Julio Jones, Falcons
Falcons @ Texans
2 T.Y. Hilton, Colts
Colts @ Chiefs
3 Odell Beckham Jr., Browns
Browns @ 49ers
4 Mike Evans, Buccaneers
Buccaneers @ Saints
5 DeAndre Hopkins, Texans
Texans vs. Falcons
6 Michael Thomas, Saints
Saints vs. Buccaneers
7 Chris Godwin, Buccaneers
Buccaneers @ Saints
8 Davante Adams, Packers
Packers @ Cowboys
9 Cooper Kupp, Rams
Rams @ Seahawks
10 Amari Cooper, Cowboys
Cowboys vs. Packers
11 JuJu Smith-Schuster, Steelers
Steelers vs. Ravens
12 Josh Gordon, Patriots
Patriots @ Redskins
13 Adam Thielen, Vikings
Vikings @ Giants
14 Stefon Diggs, Vikings
Vikings @ Giants
15 Keenan Allen, Chargers
Chargers vs. Broncos
16 Tyler Boyd, Bengals
Bengals vs. Cardinals
17 Allen Robinson, Bears
Bears vs. Raiders (in London)
18 Tyler Lockett, Seahawks
Seahawks vs. Rams
19 Julian Edelman, Patriots
Patriots @ Redskins
20 Larry Fitzgerald, Cardinals
Cardinals @ Bengals
21 Alshon Jeffery, Eagles
Eagles vs. Jets
22 Sammy Watkins, Chiefs
Chiefs vs. Colts
23 Marquise Brown, Ravens
Ravens @ Steelers
24 Demarcus Robinson, Chiefs
Chiefs vs. Colts
25 Jarvis Landry, Browns
Browns @ 49ers
26 Brandin Cooks, Rams
Rams @ Seahawks
27 Emmanuel Sanders, Broncos
Broncos @ Chargers
28 Robert Woods, Rams
Rams @ Seahawks
29 D.J. Moore, Panthers
Panthers vs. Jaguars
30 Sterling Shepard, Giants
Giants vs. Vikings
31 Phillip Dorsett, Patriots
Patriots @ Redskins
32 Curtis Samuel, Panthers
Panthers vs. Jaguars
33 John Brown, Bills
Bills @ Titans
34 DJ Chark, Jaguars
Jaguars @ Panthers
35 Courtland Sutton, Broncos
Broncos @ Chargers
36 John Ross, Bengals
Bengals vs. Cardinals
37 Best of the rest
37 Christian Kirk, ARZ @ CIN
38 Terry McLaurin, WAS vs. NE
39 Mecole Hardman, KC vs. IND
40 Jamison Crowder, NYJ @ PHI
41 Calvin Ridley, ATL @ HOU
42 Robby Anderson, NYJ @ PHI
43 D.K. Metcalf, SEA vs. LAR
44 Deebo Samuel, SF vs. CLE
45 Golden Tate, NYG vs. MIN
46 Marquez Valdes-Scantling, GB @ DAL
47 Tyrell Williams, OAK vs. CHI (in UK)
48 Will Fuller V, HOU vs. ATL
49 Nelson Agholor, PHI vs. NYJ
50 Zach Pascal, IND @ KC
51 Corey Davis, TEN vs. BUF
52 Mike Williams, LAC vs. DEN
53 Mohamed Sanu, ATL @ HOU
54 Taylor Gabriel, CHI vs. OAK (in UK)
55 Parris Campbell, IND @ KC
56 Chester Rogers, IND @ KC
57 James Washington, PIT vs. BAL
58 Cole Beasley, BUF @ TEN
59 Ted Ginn Jr., NO vs. TB
60 A.J. Brown, TEN vs. BUF
61 Paul Richardson, WAS vs. NE
62 Diontae Johnson, PIT vs. BAL
63 Geronimo Allison, GB @ DAL
64 Willie Snead, BAL @ PIT
65 Devin Smith, DAL vs. GB
66 Adam Humphries, TEN vs. BUF
67 Randall Cobb, DAL vs. GB
68 David Moore, SEA vs. LAR
69 Dede Westbrook, JAX @ CAR
70 Mack Hollins, PHI vs. NYJ
71 Trey Quinn, WAS vs. NE