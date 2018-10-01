Fantasy Football Rankings Week 5: D/ST

    It's beginning to sound like a broken record, but our fantasy defense rankings are once again lacking many legitimate waiver wire streamers and even 12 viable starting options. Sure, the Bears being on bye in Week 5 is part of the problem, but the main reason is because there just aren't a lot of "bad" offenses, at least from a reliable fantasy points allowed standpoint.

    At this point, if you're going to take a chacne, the best places to look all involve rookie QBs (Titans @ Bills, Ravens @ Browns, Broncos @ Jets, and 49ers vs. Cardinals), although three of those games involve the opposing D/STs on the road. The 49ers (vs. Cardinals) are also a good team to pick on given their QB situation, and you can also attack teams with poor offensive lines, like the Texans (vs. Cowboys), Seahawks (vs. Rams), and Giants (@ Panthers). Of course, all of those D/STs are likely already owned.

    Week 5 Rankings:
    To make matters worse this week, "elite" preseason D/STs Jacksonville (@ Chiefs), Minnesota(@ Eagles) and Philadelphia (vs. Vikings) all have tough matchups, making this yet another week to forget for fantasy defenses. We'll do our best to sort through the best of the worst in our Week 5 D/ST rankings.

    Note: We'll be updating our D/ST rankings and adding analysis throughout the week, so check back often.

  • 1 Los Angeles Rams

    Rams @ Seahawks

  • 2 Arizona Cardinals

    Cardinals @ 49ers

  • 3 Carolina Panthers

    Panthers vs. Giants

  • 4 Tennessee Titans

    Titans @ Bills

  • 5 Denver Broncos

    Broncos @ Jets

  • 6 Baltimore Ravens

    Ravens @ Browns

  • 7 Dallas Cowboys

    Cowboys @ Texans

  • 8 New England Patriots

    Patriots vs. Colts

  • 9 Los Angeles Chargers

    Chargers vs. Raiders

  • 10 Jacksonville Jaguars

    Jaguars @ Chiefs

  • 11 Philadelphia Eagles

    Eagles vs. Vikings

  • 12 Cleveland Browns

    Browns vs. Ravens

  • 13 Minnesota Vikings

    Vikings @ Eagles

  • 14 San Francisco 49ers

    49ers vs. Cardinals

  • 15 Detroit Lions

    Lions vs. Packers

  • 16 Houston Texans

    Texans vs. Cowboys

  • 17 Green Bay Packers

    Packers @ Lions

  • 18 New York Jets

    Jets vs. Broncos

  • 19 Cincinnati Bengals

    Bengals vs. Dolphins

  • 20 Buffalo Bills

    Bills vs. Titans

  • 21 Kansas City Chiefs

    Chiefs vs. Jaguars

  • 22 Miami Dolphins

    Dolphins @ Bengals

  • 23 Washington Redskins

    Redskins @ Saints

  • 24 New York Giants

    Giants @ Panthers

  • 25 Indianapolis Colts

    Colts @ Patriots

  • 26 New Orleans Saints

    Saints vs. Redskins

  • 27 Pittsburgh Steelers

    Steelers vs. Falcons

  • 28 Seattle Seahawks

    Seahawks vs. Rams

  • 29 Oakland Raiders

    Raiders @ Chargers

  • 30 Atlanta Falcons

    Falcons @ Steelers

