Fantasy Football Rankings Week 5: D/ST
It's beginning to sound like a broken record, but our fantasy defense rankings are once again lacking many legitimate waiver wire streamers and even 12 viable starting options. Sure, the Bears being on bye in Week 5 is part of the problem, but the main reason is because there just aren't a lot of "bad" offenses, at least from a reliable fantasy points allowed standpoint.
At this point, if you're going to take a chacne, the best places to look all involve rookie QBs (Titans @ Bills, Ravens @ Browns, Broncos @ Jets, and 49ers vs. Cardinals), although three of those games involve the opposing D/STs on the road. The 49ers (vs. Cardinals) are also a good team to pick on given their QB situation, and you can also attack teams with poor offensive lines, like the Texans (vs. Cowboys), Seahawks (vs. Rams), and Giants (@ Panthers). Of course, all of those D/STs are likely already owned.
To make matters worse this week, "elite" preseason D/STs Jacksonville (@ Chiefs), Minnesota(@ Eagles) and Philadelphia (vs. Vikings) all have tough matchups, making this yet another week to forget for fantasy defenses. We'll do our best to sort through the best of the worst in our Week 5 D/ST rankings.
Note: We'll be updating our D/ST rankings and adding analysis throughout the week, so check back often.
1 Los Angeles Rams
Rams @ Seahawks
2 Arizona Cardinals
Cardinals @ 49ers
3 Carolina Panthers
Panthers vs. Giants
4 Tennessee Titans
Titans @ Bills
5 Denver Broncos
Broncos @ Jets
6 Baltimore Ravens
Ravens @ Browns
7 Dallas Cowboys
Cowboys @ Texans
8 New England Patriots
Patriots vs. Colts
9 Los Angeles Chargers
Chargers vs. Raiders
10 Jacksonville Jaguars
Jaguars @ Chiefs
11 Philadelphia Eagles
Eagles vs. Vikings
12 Cleveland Browns
Browns vs. Ravens
13 Minnesota Vikings
Vikings @ Eagles
14 San Francisco 49ers
49ers vs. Cardinals
15 Detroit Lions
Lions vs. Packers
16 Houston Texans
Texans vs. Cowboys
17 Green Bay Packers
Packers @ Lions
18 New York Jets
Jets vs. Broncos
19 Cincinnati Bengals
Bengals vs. Dolphins
20 Buffalo Bills
Bills vs. Titans
21 Kansas City Chiefs
Chiefs vs. Jaguars
22 Miami Dolphins
Dolphins @ Bengals
23 Washington Redskins
Redskins @ Saints
24 New York Giants
Giants @ Panthers
25 Indianapolis Colts
Colts @ Patriots
26 New Orleans Saints
Saints vs. Redskins
27 Pittsburgh Steelers
Steelers vs. Falcons
28 Seattle Seahawks
Seahawks vs. Rams
29 Oakland Raiders
Raiders @ Chargers
30 Atlanta Falcons
Falcons @ Steelers