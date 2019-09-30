Fantasy Football Rankings Week 5: Running back

    It's another light week for byes with just the Dolphins and Lions idle, so fantasy owners should have a mostly full arsenal of running backs at their disposal, including Melvin Gordon. As such, our Week 5 RB rankings are about as stacked as they can be for this point in the season.

    As always, injuries will be the biggest worries when setting lineups. While no big-name studs, aside from Marlon Mack (@ Chiefs), are hobbling into Week 5, committee backs Damien Williams (vs. Colts), Devin Singletary (@ Titans), Tevin Coleman (vs. Browns), and Rashaad Penny (vs. Rams) are looking "questionable" at the beginning of the week. Their respective statuses could have big effects on the values of guys like Darrel Williams, Frank Gore, Raheem Mostert/Matt Breida, and Chris Carson. For now, we're ranking all of the aforementioned backs, including Coleman, but things can change in a hurry. 

    WEEK 5 NON-PPR RANKINGS:
    Quarterback | Wide receiver | Tight end | D/ST | Kicker

    On the matchup front, Josh Jacobs (vs. Bears in London) and Wayne Gallman (vs. Vikings) are the biggest worries, though Gallman's receiving ability gives him more upside, even in standard leagues. Several committees, including the Redskins (vs. Patriots), Bucs (@ Saints), 49ers (vs. Browns), and Bills (@ Titans), have statistically difficult matchups and might be devoid of any usable fantasy backs this week. 

    Reminder: As always, we expect to make plenty of changes to these rankings throughout the week, so check back for updates.

  • 1 Ezekiel Elliott, Cowboys

    Cowboys vs. Packers

  • 2 Dalvin Cook, Vikings

    Vikings @ Giants

  • 3 Christian McCaffrey, Panthers

    Panthers vs. Jaguars

  • 4 David Johnson, Cardinals

    Cardinals @ Bengals

  • 5 Marlon Mack, Colts

    Colts @ Chiefs

  • 6 Alvin Kamara, Saints

    Saints vs. Buccaneers

  • 7 Joe Mixon, Bengals

    Bengals vs. Cardinals

  • 8 Mark Ingram, Ravens

    Ravens @ Steelers

  • 9 Le'Veon Bell, Jets

    Jets @ Eagles

  • 10 James Conner, Steelers

    Steelers vs. Ravens

  • 11 Leonard Fournette, Jaguars

    Jaguars @ Panthers

  • 12 Derrick Henry, Titans

    Titans vs. Bills

  • 13 Nick Chubb, Browns

    Browns @ 49ers

  • 14 Todd Gurley, Rams

    Rams @ Seahawks

  • 15 LeSean McCoy, Chiefs

    Chiefs vs. Colts

  • 16 David Montgomery, Bears

    Bears vs. Raiders (in London)

  • 17 Melvin Gordon, Chargers

    Chargers vs. Broncos

  • 18 Wayne Gallman, Giants

    Giants vs. Vikings

  • 19 Austin Ekeler, Chargers

    Chargers vs. Broncos

  • 20 Chris Carson, Seahawks

    Seahawks vs. Rams

  • 21 Phillip Lindsay, Broncos

    Broncos @ Chargers

  • 22 Carlos Hyde, Texans

    Texans vs. Falcons

  • 23 Aaron Jones, Packers

    Packers @ Cowboys

  • 24 Sony Michel, Patriots

    Patriots @ Redskins

  • 25 Josh Jacobs, Raiders

    Raiders vs. Bears (in London)

  • 26 Best of the rest

    26 Damien Williams, KC vs. IND.
    27 James White, NE @ WAS.
    28 Ronald Jones, TB @ NO.
    29 Miles Sanders, PHI vs. NYJ.
    30 Jordan Howard, PHI vs. NYJ.
    31 Frank Gore, BUF @ TEN.
    32 Devonta Freeman, ATL @ HOU.
    33 Royce Freeman, DEN @ LAC.
    34 Tarik Cohen, CHI vs. OAK.
    35 Devin Singletary, BUF @ TEN.
    36 Adrian Peterson, WAS vs. NE.
    37 Rashaad Penny, SEA vs. LAR.
    38 Duke Johnson Jr., HOU vs. ATL.
    39 Raheem Mostert, SF vs. CLE.
    40 Latavius Murray, NO vs. TB.
    41 Ito Smith, ATL @ HOU.
    42 Peyton Barber, TB @ NO.
    43 Jamaal Williams, GB @ DAL.
    44 Tevin Coleman, SF vs. CLE.
    45 Matt Breida, SF vs. CLE.
    46 Chris Thompson, WAS vs. NE.
    47 Nyheim Hines, IND @ KC.
    48 Chase Edmonds, ARI @ CIN.
    49 Rex Burkhead, NE @ WAS.
    50 Alexander Mattison, MIN @ NYG.
    51 Gus Edwards, BAL @ PIT.
    52 Malcolm Brown, LAR @ SEA.
    53 Giovani Bernard, CIN vs. ARI.
    54 Darrel Williams, KC vs. IND.
    55 Jordan Wilkins, IND @ KC.
    56 Dion Lewis, TEN vs. BUF.
    57 C.J. Prosise, SEA vs. LAR.
    58 Dontrell Hilliard, CLE @ SF.
    59 Ty Montgomery, NYJ @ PHI.

