Fantasy Football Rankings Week 5: Running back
It's another light week for byes with just the Dolphins and Lions idle, so fantasy owners should have a mostly full arsenal of running backs at their disposal, including Melvin Gordon. As such, our Week 5 RB rankings are about as stacked as they can be for this point in the season.
As always, injuries will be the biggest worries when setting lineups. While no big-name studs, aside from Marlon Mack (@ Chiefs), are hobbling into Week 5, committee backs Damien Williams (vs. Colts), Devin Singletary (@ Titans), Tevin Coleman (vs. Browns), and Rashaad Penny (vs. Rams) are looking "questionable" at the beginning of the week. Their respective statuses could have big effects on the values of guys like Darrel Williams, Frank Gore, Raheem Mostert/Matt Breida, and Chris Carson. For now, we're ranking all of the aforementioned backs, including Coleman, but things can change in a hurry.
On the matchup front, Josh Jacobs (vs. Bears in London) and Wayne Gallman (vs. Vikings) are the biggest worries, though Gallman's receiving ability gives him more upside, even in standard leagues. Several committees, including the Redskins (vs. Patriots), Bucs (@ Saints), 49ers (vs. Browns), and Bills (@ Titans), have statistically difficult matchups and might be devoid of any usable fantasy backs this week.
Reminder: As always, we expect to make plenty of changes to these rankings throughout the week, so check back for updates.
1 Ezekiel Elliott, Cowboys
Cowboys vs. Packers
2 Dalvin Cook, Vikings
Vikings @ Giants
3 Christian McCaffrey, Panthers
Panthers vs. Jaguars
4 David Johnson, Cardinals
Cardinals @ Bengals
5 Marlon Mack, Colts
Colts @ Chiefs
6 Alvin Kamara, Saints
Saints vs. Buccaneers
7 Joe Mixon, Bengals
Bengals vs. Cardinals
8 Mark Ingram, Ravens
Ravens @ Steelers
9 Le'Veon Bell, Jets
Jets @ Eagles
10 James Conner, Steelers
Steelers vs. Ravens
11 Leonard Fournette, Jaguars
Jaguars @ Panthers
12 Derrick Henry, Titans
Titans vs. Bills
13 Nick Chubb, Browns
Browns @ 49ers
14 Todd Gurley, Rams
Rams @ Seahawks
15 LeSean McCoy, Chiefs
Chiefs vs. Colts
16 David Montgomery, Bears
Bears vs. Raiders (in London)
17 Melvin Gordon, Chargers
Chargers vs. Broncos
18 Wayne Gallman, Giants
Giants vs. Vikings
19 Austin Ekeler, Chargers
Chargers vs. Broncos
20 Chris Carson, Seahawks
Seahawks vs. Rams
21 Phillip Lindsay, Broncos
Broncos @ Chargers
22 Carlos Hyde, Texans
Texans vs. Falcons
23 Aaron Jones, Packers
Packers @ Cowboys
24 Sony Michel, Patriots
Patriots @ Redskins
25 Josh Jacobs, Raiders
Raiders vs. Bears (in London)
26 Best of the rest
26 Damien Williams, KC vs. IND.
27 James White, NE @ WAS.
28 Ronald Jones, TB @ NO.
29 Miles Sanders, PHI vs. NYJ.
30 Jordan Howard, PHI vs. NYJ.
31 Frank Gore, BUF @ TEN.
32 Devonta Freeman, ATL @ HOU.
33 Royce Freeman, DEN @ LAC.
34 Tarik Cohen, CHI vs. OAK.
35 Devin Singletary, BUF @ TEN.
36 Adrian Peterson, WAS vs. NE.
37 Rashaad Penny, SEA vs. LAR.
38 Duke Johnson Jr., HOU vs. ATL.
39 Raheem Mostert, SF vs. CLE.
40 Latavius Murray, NO vs. TB.
41 Ito Smith, ATL @ HOU.
42 Peyton Barber, TB @ NO.
43 Jamaal Williams, GB @ DAL.
44 Tevin Coleman, SF vs. CLE.
45 Matt Breida, SF vs. CLE.
46 Chris Thompson, WAS vs. NE.
47 Nyheim Hines, IND @ KC.
48 Chase Edmonds, ARI @ CIN.
49 Rex Burkhead, NE @ WAS.
50 Alexander Mattison, MIN @ NYG.
51 Gus Edwards, BAL @ PIT.
52 Malcolm Brown, LAR @ SEA.
53 Giovani Bernard, CIN vs. ARI.
54 Darrel Williams, KC vs. IND.
55 Jordan Wilkins, IND @ KC.
56 Dion Lewis, TEN vs. BUF.
57 C.J. Prosise, SEA vs. LAR.
58 Dontrell Hilliard, CLE @ SF.
59 Ty Montgomery, NYJ @ PHI.