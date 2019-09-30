Fantasy Football Rankings Week 5: Defense
If you've just been playing the D/ST going against the Dolphins this year, you've been doing well. Unfortunately, that strategy is interrupted this week by Miami's bye, so everyone's favorite whipping boy can't be exploited in Week 5. There are still plenty of favorable D/ST matchups this week, including some for potential waiver wire pickups, that make our Week 5 fantasy defense rankings fairly deep.
Even though the byes take away a potential stream-against team, they don't cost any fantasy owners their regular D/STs. Miami is joined on the sidelines by Detroit this week, but just because your current D/ST is playing doesn't mean you should play it. The Packers (@ Cowboys), Seahawks (vs. Rams), and Texans (vs. Falcons) are the biggest worries among highly owned defenses, but most of the heavy hitters are still in good shape.
As far as other streams, the Saints (vs. Buccaneers), 49ers (vs. Browns), and Eagles (vs. Jets) are the top widely available options, but the Browns (@ 49ers), Titans (vs. Bills), and Panthers (vs. Jaguars) also look worthwhile this week. If any of these defenses are ranked higher than your current unit, consider making a move, at least for this week.
1 New England Patriots
Patriots @ Redskins
2 Chicago Bears
Bears vs. Raiders (in London)
3 Minnesota Vikings
Vikings @ Giants
4 New Orleans Saints
Saints vs. Buccaneers
5 San Francisco 49ers
49ers vs. Browns
6 Philadelphia Eagles
Eagles vs. Jets
7 Los Angeles Rams
Rams @ Seahawks
8 Los Angeles Chargers
Chargers vs. Broncos
9 Baltimore Ravens
Ravens @ Steelers
10 Jacksonville Jaguars
Jaguars @ Panthers
11 Carolina Panthers
Panthers vs. Jaguars
12 Buffalo Bills
Bills @ Titans
13 Cleveland Browns
Browns @ 49ers
14 Tennessee Titans
Titans vs. Bills
15 Houston Texans
Texans vs. Falcons
16 Atlanta Falcons
Falcons @ Texans
17 Kansas City Chiefs
Chiefs vs. Colts
18 Green Bay Packers
Packers @ Cowboys
19 Cincinnati Bengals
Bengals vs. Cardinals
20 Oakland Raiders
Raiders vs. Bears
21 Arizona Cardinals
Cardinals @ Bengals
22 Pittsburgh Steelers
Steelers vs. Ravens
23 Denver Broncos
Broncos @ Chargers
24 Dallas Cowboys
Cowboys vs. Packers
25 New York Jets
Jets @ Eagles
26 Seattle Seahawks
Seahawks vs. Rams
27 Indianapolis Colts
Colts @ Chiefs
28 Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Buccaneers @ Saints
29 New York Giants
Giants vs. Vikings
30 Washington Redskins
Redskins vs. Patriots