Fantasy Football Rankings Week 5: Defense

If you've just been playing the D/ST going against the Dolphins this year, you've been doing well. Unfortunately, that strategy is interrupted this week by Miami's bye, so everyone's favorite whipping boy can't be exploited in Week 5. There are still plenty of favorable D/ST matchups this week, including some for potential waiver wire pickups, that make our Week 5 fantasy defense rankings fairly deep.

Even though the byes take away a potential stream-against team, they don't cost any fantasy owners their regular D/STs. Miami is joined on the sidelines by Detroit this week, but just because your current D/ST is playing doesn't mean you should play it. The Packers (@ Cowboys), Seahawks (vs. Rams), and Texans (vs. Falcons) are the biggest worries among highly owned defenses, but most of the heavy hitters are still in good shape.

As far as other streams, the Saints (vs. Buccaneers), 49ers (vs. Browns), and Eagles (vs. Jets) are the top widely available options, but the Browns (@ 49ers), Titans (vs. Bills), and Panthers (vs. Jaguars) also look worthwhile this week. If any of these defenses are ranked higher than your current unit, consider making a move, at least for this week.

Reminder: Check back for updates throughout the week.