Fantasy Football Rankings Week 5: QBs

    With (almost) a quarter of the NFL season now in the books, our fantasy football QB rankings have a pretty established base of production for the position. We know what to expect from top quarterbacks and which guys are matchup-proof studs, like Aaron Rodgers and Pat Mahomes II, and we also have a pulse on who the early-season disappointments have been (we're looking at you, Dak Prescott). But still, there are a lot of matchup-based streamers and sleepers that need to be watched -- especially in Week 5 with bye weeks now starting to pick up.

    This week, there are a handful of top streaming options, including Alex Smith (@ Saints), Derek Carr (@ Chargers), Marcus Mariota (@ Bills), and Andy Dalton (vs. Dolphins). While most of those guys are on the road, they are taking on defenses that have had trouble containing quarterbacks, so any of these guys should be solid plays. Of course, it's also worth noting that Mitchell Trubisky and Ryan Fitzpatrick are the two QBs on bye in Week 5, so it seems probable that most fantasy players won't need a replacement starter -- unless, of course, you've been riding the Fitzmagic train.

    Also, in Week 5, Russell Wilson is getting a pretty big downgrade and will find himself in backup territory. He's playing against the Rams, and though the Rams had some trouble containing the Vikings, they will have a good chance to put a lot of pressure on Wilson, so that could cause him to make some mistakes. 

    Note: We'll be updating our QB rankings and adding analysis throughout the week, so check back often.

  • 1 Ben Roethlisberger, Steelers

    Steelers vs. Falcons

  • 2 Matt Ryan, Falcons

    Falcons @ Steelers

  • 3 Aaron Rodgers, Packers

    Packers @ Lions

  • 4 Jared Goff, Rams

    Rams @ Seahawks

  • 5 Cam Newton, Panthers

    Panthers vs. Giants

  • 6 Tom Brady, Patriots

    Patriots vs. Colts

  • 7 Philip Rivers, Chargers

    Chargers vs. Raiders

  • 8 Drew Brees, Saints

    Saints vs. Redskins

  • 9 Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs

    Chiefs vs. Jaguars

  • 10 Matthew Stafford, Lions

    Lions vs. Packers

  • 11 Carson Wentz, Eagles

    Eagles vs. Vikings

  • 12 Kirk Cousins, Vikings

    Vikings @ Eagles

  • 13 Deshaun Watson, Texans

    Texans vs. Cowboys

  • 14 Andrew Luck, Colts

    Colts @ Patriots

  • 15 Russell Wilson, Seahawks

    Seahawks vs. Rams

  • 16 Alex Smith, Redskins

    Redskins @ Saints

  • 17 Derek Carr, Raiders

    Raiders @ Chargers

  • 18 Marcus Mariota, Titans

    Titans @ Bills

  • 19 Andy Dalton, Bengals

    Bengals vs. Dolphins

  • 20 Case Keenum, Broncos

    Broncos @ Jets

  • 21 Joe Flacco, Ravens

    Ravens @ Browns

  • 22 Blake Bortles, Jaguars

    Jaguars @ Chiefs

  • 23 Dak Prescott, Cowboys

    Cowboys @ Texans

  • 24 Baker Mayfield, Browns

    Browns vs. Ravens

  • 25 Ryan Tannehill, Dolphins

    Dolphins @ Bengals

  • 26 Josh Rosen, Cardinals

    Cardinals @ 49ers

  • 27 Eli Manning, Giants

    Giants @ Panthers

  • 28 Sam Darnold, Jets

    Jets vs. Broncos

  • 29 Josh Allen, Bills

    Bills vs. Titans

  • 30 C.J. Beathard, 49ers

    49ers vs. Cardinals

