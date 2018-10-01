Fantasy Football Rankings Week 5: QBs
Fantasy Football Rankings Week 5: QBs
With (almost) a quarter of the NFL season now in the books, our fantasy football QB rankings have a pretty established base of production for the position. We know what to expect from top quarterbacks and which guys are matchup-proof studs, like Aaron Rodgers and Pat Mahomes II, and we also have a pulse on who the early-season disappointments have been (we're looking at you, Dak Prescott). But still, there are a lot of matchup-based streamers and sleepers that need to be watched -- especially in Week 5 with bye weeks now starting to pick up.
This week, there are a handful of top streaming options, including Alex Smith (@ Saints), Derek Carr (@ Chargers), Marcus Mariota (@ Bills), and Andy Dalton (vs. Dolphins). While most of those guys are on the road, they are taking on defenses that have had trouble containing quarterbacks, so any of these guys should be solid plays. Of course, it's also worth noting that Mitchell Trubisky and Ryan Fitzpatrick are the two QBs on bye in Week 5, so it seems probable that most fantasy players won't need a replacement starter -- unless, of course, you've been riding the Fitzmagic train.
Week 5 Rankings:
Also, in Week 5, Russell Wilson is getting a pretty big downgrade and will find himself in backup territory. He's playing against the Rams, and though the Rams had some trouble containing the Vikings, they will have a good chance to put a lot of pressure on Wilson, so that could cause him to make some mistakes.
Note: We'll be updating our QB rankings and adding analysis throughout the week, so check back often.
1 Ben Roethlisberger, Steelers
Steelers vs. Falcons
2 Matt Ryan, Falcons
Falcons @ Steelers
3 Aaron Rodgers, Packers
Packers @ Lions
4 Jared Goff, Rams
Rams @ Seahawks
5 Cam Newton, Panthers
Panthers vs. Giants
6 Tom Brady, Patriots
Patriots vs. Colts
7 Philip Rivers, Chargers
Chargers vs. Raiders
8 Drew Brees, Saints
Saints vs. Redskins
9 Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs
Chiefs vs. Jaguars
10 Matthew Stafford, Lions
Lions vs. Packers
11 Carson Wentz, Eagles
Eagles vs. Vikings
12 Kirk Cousins, Vikings
Vikings @ Eagles
13 Deshaun Watson, Texans
Texans vs. Cowboys
14 Andrew Luck, Colts
Colts @ Patriots
15 Russell Wilson, Seahawks
Seahawks vs. Rams
16 Alex Smith, Redskins
Redskins @ Saints
17 Derek Carr, Raiders
Raiders @ Chargers
18 Marcus Mariota, Titans
Titans @ Bills
19 Andy Dalton, Bengals
Bengals vs. Dolphins
20 Case Keenum, Broncos
Broncos @ Jets
21 Joe Flacco, Ravens
Ravens @ Browns
22 Blake Bortles, Jaguars
Jaguars @ Chiefs
23 Dak Prescott, Cowboys
Cowboys @ Texans
24 Baker Mayfield, Browns
Browns vs. Ravens
25 Ryan Tannehill, Dolphins
Dolphins @ Bengals
26 Josh Rosen, Cardinals
Cardinals @ 49ers
27 Eli Manning, Giants
Giants @ Panthers
28 Sam Darnold, Jets
Jets vs. Broncos
29 Josh Allen, Bills
Bills vs. Titans
30 C.J. Beathard, 49ers
49ers vs. Cardinals