Fantasy Football Rankings Week 5: RBs

  • Fantasy Football Rankings Week 5: RBs

    We're now heading into NFL Week 5, and our fantasy RB rankings are starting to get shaken up a bit. With injuries mounting and some players not performing up to expectations early in the season, lead backs across the league are changing, and that is having a major impact on the position. And at a top-heavy position like RB, depth is always important.

     Leonard Fournette's hamstring injury is a concern heading into Week 5, while other starters, like Devonta Freeman, Joe Mixon, and Chris Carson, will be hoping to get back on the field. It's important to stay up to date on all of these issues and know who the top replacements and handcuffs are so you can be prepared to grab someone off the waiver wire if needed.

    This week, some of the better backs have good matchups. Particularly, David Johnson (@ 49ers) and James Conner (vs. Falcons) are guys that we like. Further down the rankings, Aaron Jones appears to have taken the lead role in the Green Bay offense, so he can be trusted against a leaky Lions defense.

    Week 5 Rankings:
    Quarterback | Wide Receiver | Tight End | D/ST | Kicker

    Note: We'll be updating our RB rankings throughout the week, so check back often! 

  • 1 David Johnson, Cardinals

    Cardinals @ 49ers

  • 2 Todd Gurley, Rams

    Rams @ Seahawks

  • 3 Ezekiel Elliott, Cowboys

    Cowboys @ Texans

  • 4 Alvin Kamara, Saints

    Saints vs. Falcons

  • 5 Melvin Gordon, Chargers

    Chargers vs. Raiders

  • 6 James Conner, Steelers

    Steelers vs. Falcons

  • 7 Christian McCaffrey, Panthers

    Panthers vs. Giants

  • 8 Joe Mixon, Bengals

    Bengals vs. Dolphins

  • 9 Saquon Barkley, Giants

    Giants @ Panthers

  • 10 Matt Breida, 49ers

    49ers vs. Cardinals

  • 11 Dalvin Cook, Vikings

    Vikings @ Eagles

  • 12 Kareem Hunt, Chiefs

    Chiefs vs. Jaguars

  • 13 LeSean McCoy, Bills

    Bills vs. Titans

  • 14 Sony Michel, Patriots

    Patriots vs. Colts

  • 15 Carlos Hyde, Browns

    Browns vs. Ravens

  • 16 T.J. Yeldon, Jaguars

    Jaguars @ Chiefs

  • 17 Devonta Freeman, Falcons

    Falcons @ Steelers

  • 18 Derrick Henry, Titans

    Titans @ Bills

  • 19 Aaron Jones, Packers

    Packers @ Lions

  • 20 Alex Collins, Ravens

    Ravens @ Browns

  • 21 Adrian Peterson, Redskins

    Redskins @ Saints

  • 22 Marshawn Lynch, Raiders

    Raiders @ Chargers

  • 23 Phillip Lindsay, Broncos

    Broncos @ Jets

  • 24 Lamar Miller, Texans

    Texans vs. Cowboys

  • 25 Mark Ingram, Saints

    Saints vs. Redskins

  • 26 Best of the rest

    26 James White, Patriots vs. Colts
    27 Jay Ajayi, Eagles vs. Vikings
    28 Alfred Morris, 49ers vs. Cardinals
    29 Dion Lewis, Titans @ Bills
    30 Kerryon Johnson, Lions vs. Packers
    31 Chris Carson, Seahawks vs. Rams
    32 Chris Thompson, Redskins @ Saints
    33 Kenyan Drake, Dolphins @ Bengals
    34 Royce Freeman, Broncos @ Jets
    35 Jamaal Williams, Packers @ Lions
    36 Tevin Coleman, Falcons @ Steelers
    37 Isaiah Crowell, Jets vs. Broncos
    38 Nyheim Hines, Colts @ Patriots
    39 Giovani Bernard, Bengals vs. Dolphins
    40 Austin Ekeler, Chargers vs. Raiders
    41 Bilal Powell, Jets vs. Broncos
    42 Frank Gore, Dolphins @ Bengals
    43 Mike Davis, Seahawks vs. Rams
    44 C.J. Anderson, Panthers vs. Giants
    45 Buck Allen, Ravens @ Browns
    46 Jordan Wilkins, Colts @ Patriots
    47 Marlon Mack, Colts @ Patriots
    48 Jalen Richard, Raiders @ Chargers
    49 Duke Johnson Jr., Browns vs. Ravens
    50 Alfred Blue, Texans vs. Cowboys
    51 Theo Riddick, Lions vs. Packers
    52 LeGarrette Blount, Lions vs. Packers
    53 Corey Clement, Eagles vs. Vikings
    54 Chris Ivory, Bills vs. Titans
    55 Latavius Murray, Vikings @ Eagles
    56 Rashaad Penny, Seahawks vs. Rams
    57 Ty Montgomery, Packers @ Lions
    58 Nick Chubb, Browns vs. Ravens
    59 Doug Martin, Raiders @ Chargers
    60 Corey Grant, Jaguars @ Chiefs
    61 Wendell Smallwood, Eagles vs. Vikings
    62 Malcolm Brown, Rams @ Seahawks

