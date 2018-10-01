Fantasy Football Rankings Week 5: RBs
We're now heading into NFL Week 5, and our fantasy RB rankings are starting to get shaken up a bit. With injuries mounting and some players not performing up to expectations early in the season, lead backs across the league are changing, and that is having a major impact on the position. And at a top-heavy position like RB, depth is always important.
Leonard Fournette's hamstring injury is a concern heading into Week 5, while other starters, like Devonta Freeman, Joe Mixon, and Chris Carson, will be hoping to get back on the field. It's important to stay up to date on all of these issues and know who the top replacements and handcuffs are so you can be prepared to grab someone off the waiver wire if needed.
This week, some of the better backs have good matchups. Particularly, David Johnson (@ 49ers) and James Conner (vs. Falcons) are guys that we like. Further down the rankings, Aaron Jones appears to have taken the lead role in the Green Bay offense, so he can be trusted against a leaky Lions defense.
Week 5 Rankings:
1 David Johnson, Cardinals
Cardinals @ 49ers
2 Todd Gurley, Rams
Rams @ Seahawks
3 Ezekiel Elliott, Cowboys
Cowboys @ Texans
4 Alvin Kamara, Saints
Saints vs. Falcons
5 Melvin Gordon, Chargers
Chargers vs. Raiders
6 James Conner, Steelers
Steelers vs. Falcons
7 Christian McCaffrey, Panthers
Panthers vs. Giants
8 Joe Mixon, Bengals
Bengals vs. Dolphins
9 Saquon Barkley, Giants
Giants @ Panthers
10 Matt Breida, 49ers
49ers vs. Cardinals
11 Dalvin Cook, Vikings
Vikings @ Eagles
12 Kareem Hunt, Chiefs
Chiefs vs. Jaguars
13 LeSean McCoy, Bills
Bills vs. Titans
14 Sony Michel, Patriots
Patriots vs. Colts
15 Carlos Hyde, Browns
Browns vs. Ravens
16 T.J. Yeldon, Jaguars
Jaguars @ Chiefs
17 Devonta Freeman, Falcons
Falcons @ Steelers
18 Derrick Henry, Titans
Titans @ Bills
19 Aaron Jones, Packers
Packers @ Lions
20 Alex Collins, Ravens
Ravens @ Browns
21 Adrian Peterson, Redskins
Redskins @ Saints
22 Marshawn Lynch, Raiders
Raiders @ Chargers
23 Phillip Lindsay, Broncos
Broncos @ Jets
24 Lamar Miller, Texans
Texans vs. Cowboys
25 Mark Ingram, Saints
Saints vs. Redskins
26 Best of the rest
26 James White, Patriots vs. Colts
27 Jay Ajayi, Eagles vs. Vikings
28 Alfred Morris, 49ers vs. Cardinals
29 Dion Lewis, Titans @ Bills
30 Kerryon Johnson, Lions vs. Packers
31 Chris Carson, Seahawks vs. Rams
32 Chris Thompson, Redskins @ Saints
33 Kenyan Drake, Dolphins @ Bengals
34 Royce Freeman, Broncos @ Jets
35 Jamaal Williams, Packers @ Lions
36 Tevin Coleman, Falcons @ Steelers
37 Isaiah Crowell, Jets vs. Broncos
38 Nyheim Hines, Colts @ Patriots
39 Giovani Bernard, Bengals vs. Dolphins
40 Austin Ekeler, Chargers vs. Raiders
41 Bilal Powell, Jets vs. Broncos
42 Frank Gore, Dolphins @ Bengals
43 Mike Davis, Seahawks vs. Rams
44 C.J. Anderson, Panthers vs. Giants
45 Buck Allen, Ravens @ Browns
46 Jordan Wilkins, Colts @ Patriots
47 Marlon Mack, Colts @ Patriots
48 Jalen Richard, Raiders @ Chargers
49 Duke Johnson Jr., Browns vs. Ravens
50 Alfred Blue, Texans vs. Cowboys
51 Theo Riddick, Lions vs. Packers
52 LeGarrette Blount, Lions vs. Packers
53 Corey Clement, Eagles vs. Vikings
54 Chris Ivory, Bills vs. Titans
55 Latavius Murray, Vikings @ Eagles
56 Rashaad Penny, Seahawks vs. Rams
57 Ty Montgomery, Packers @ Lions
58 Nick Chubb, Browns vs. Ravens
59 Doug Martin, Raiders @ Chargers
60 Corey Grant, Jaguars @ Chiefs
61 Wendell Smallwood, Eagles vs. Vikings
62 Malcolm Brown, Rams @ Seahawks