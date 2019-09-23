Fantasy Football Rankings Week 4: Running back
Last week we had to constantly tinker with our RB rankings as injuries and other assorted issues continued to pop up until Sunday morning. Week 4 will likely continue that trend. Kansas City will always be one of the more intriguing backfields because of the Chiefs high-powered offense, but it's hard to know whether it will be LeSean McCoy, Damien Williams, Darrel Williams or even Darwin Thompson getting the carries in Week 4. That won't be the only injury situation that will matter for this week, as Devin Singletary could be back for Buffalo and there will surely be more to follow as the week goes on. Oh, and fantasy's top player, Saquon Barkley, figures to be out of our Week 4 RB rankings because of an ankle injury, which means get ready for Wayne Gallman.
It's not all bad. This week's winner of the "Playing the Dolphins" sweepstakes is Austin Ekeler. Despite a relatively quiet day from Ezekiel Elliott against the Dolphins in Week 3, both he and Tony Pollard rushed for over 100 yards, and Pollard added a touchdown. You're playing Ekeler at this point no matter who he's playing, and against the Dolphins, you might be able to play Justin Jackson, too.
Despite small concerns about the Packers' desire to get Jamaal Williams on the field, Aaron Jones scored two touchdowns in Week 3. Williams outgained him on the ground and in the air, though. When Jones is on the field, Green Bay gives him the ball, and he performs, but Williams' presence still makes the Green Bay backfield an interesting case. There were also some concerns about Phillip Lindsay's workload in Denver, but he received a bunch of goal-line work for the Broncos in Week 3 and turned it into a multi-TD day.
Week 4 is the start of bye weeks, and the Jets and 49ers will be the first teams idle. That means you'll be without the services of Le'Veon Bell and all the San Francisco backs (Matt Breida, Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson, Jr.). Bell and the Jets might be grateful for the week off, as Sam Darnold looks to make it back from mono. Bell was bottled up all Week 3 with Luke Falk posing no passing threat.
Reminder: As always, we expect to make plenty of changes to these rankings throughout the week, so check back for updates.
1 Christian McCaffrey, Panthers
Panthers @ Texans
2 Ezekiel Elliott, Cowboys
Cowboys @ Saints
3 Austin Ekeler, Chargers
Chargers @ Dolphins
4 Alvin Kamara, Saints
Saints vs. Cowboys
5 James Conner, Steelers
Steelers vs. Bengals
6 Mark Ingram, Ravens
Ravens vs. Browns
7 Marlon Mack, Colts
Colts vs. Raiders
8 Josh Jacobs, Raiders
Raiders @ Colts
9 Derrick Henry, Titans
Titans @ Falcons
10 Nick Chubb, Browns
Bowns @ Ravens
11 Kerryon Johnson, Lions
Lions vs. Chiefs
12 Joe Mixon, Bengals
Bengals @ Steelers
13 David Johnson, Cardinals
Cardinals vs. Seahawks
14 Phillip Lindsay, RB, Broncos
Broncos vs. Jaguars
15 Dalvin Cook, Vikings
Vikings @ Bears
16 Todd Gurley, Rams
Rams vs. Buccaneers
17 Leonard Fournette, Jaguars
Jaguars @ Broncos
18 Aaron Jones, Packers
Packers vs. Eagles
19 David Montgomery, Bears
Bears vs. Vikings
20 Devonta Freeman, Falcons
Falcons vs. Titans
21 Sony Michel, Patriots
Patriots @ Bills
22 LeSean McCoy, Chiefs
Chiefs @ Lions
23 Adrian Peterson, Redskins
Redskins @ Giants
24 Chris Carson, Seahawks
Seahawks @ Cardinals
25 Royce Freeman, Broncos
Broncos vs. Jaguars
26 Best of the rest
26 Miles Sanders, PHI @ GB
27 Wayne Gallman, NYG vs. WAS.
28 Rashaad Penny, SEA @ ARZ
29 Justin Jackson, LAC @ MIA
30 Carlos Hyde, HOU vs. CAR
31 Devin Singletary, BUF vs. NE.
32 Peyton Barber, TB @ LAR
33 James White, NE @ BUF
34 Damien Williams, KC @ DET.
35 Jordan Howard, PHI @ GB
36 Ronald Jones, TB @ LAR
37 Jamaal Williams, GB vs. PHI.
38 Chris Thompson, WAS @ Giants.
39 Tarik Cohen, CHI vs. MIN
40 Kenyan Drake, MIA vs. LAC
41 Frank Gore, BUF vs. NE
42 Duke Johnson Jr., HOU vs. CAR
43 Nyheim Hines, IND vs. OAK
44 Dion Lewis, TEN @ ATL
45 Rex Burkhead, NE @ BUF.
46 Darrel Williams, KC @ DET
47 Latavius Murray, NO vs. DAL
48 Ito Smith, ATL vs. TEN
49 Gus Edwards, BAL vs. CLE
50 Malcolm Brown, LAR vs. TB.
51 Alexander Mattison, MIN @ CHI
52 Kalen Ballage, MIA vs. LAC
53 Tony Pollard, DAL @ NO.
54 DeAndre Washington, OAK @ IND.
55 Giovani Bernard, CIN @ PIT
56 C.J. Prosise, SEA @ ARZ.