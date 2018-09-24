Fantasy Football Rankings Week 4: RBs

How's your RB depth? Did you do a good job during your fantasy draft? How about with waiver wire pickups? Well, if it hasn't been tested already because of injuries, it's about to be tested with bye weeks. Only two teams are off this week (Panthers, Redskins), but our Week 4 running back rankings feel noticeably thinner.

For now, we're projecting Leonard Fournette, Dalvin Cook, LeSean McCoy, Jay Ajayi, and Marlon Mack to return to their respective teams, but we're keeping Joe Mixon and Devonta Freeman out of the rankings until further notice. Obviously, any change in these projections would have a major domino effect on other players, so stay tuned.

Aside from handcuffs getting chances because of injuries, the waiver wire has been light on worthwhile RBs lately. Unless you got someone like Phillip Lindsay or Austin Ekeler earlier, you might be stuck with your drafted depth. If you're in a bye-week crunch, a TD-or-bust guy like Buck Allen or a (potentially) high-volume receiving back like Ty Montgomery might be your only options.

Week 4 Rankings:

Quarterback | Wide Receiver | Tight End | D/ST | Kicker

Note: We'll be updating our RB rankings throughout the week, so check back often!