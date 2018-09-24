Fantasy Football Rankings Week 4: RBs
How's your RB depth? Did you do a good job during your fantasy draft? How about with waiver wire pickups? Well, if it hasn't been tested already because of injuries, it's about to be tested with bye weeks. Only two teams are off this week (Panthers, Redskins), but our Week 4 running back rankings feel noticeably thinner.
For now, we're projecting Leonard Fournette, Dalvin Cook, LeSean McCoy, Jay Ajayi, and Marlon Mack to return to their respective teams, but we're keeping Joe Mixon and Devonta Freeman out of the rankings until further notice. Obviously, any change in these projections would have a major domino effect on other players, so stay tuned.
Aside from handcuffs getting chances because of injuries, the waiver wire has been light on worthwhile RBs lately. Unless you got someone like Phillip Lindsay or Austin Ekeler earlier, you might be stuck with your drafted depth. If you're in a bye-week crunch, a TD-or-bust guy like Buck Allen or a (potentially) high-volume receiving back like Ty Montgomery might be your only options.
Week 4 Rankings:
1 Ezekiel Elliott, Cowboys
Cowboys vs. Lions
2 Alvin Kamara, Saints
Saints @ Giants
3 Jordan Howard, Bears
Bears vs. Buccaneers
4 David Johnson, Cardinals
Cardinals vs. Seahawks
5 Leonard Fournette, Jaguars
Jaguars vs. Jets
6 Melvin Gordon, Chargers
Chargers vs. 49ers
7 Saquon Barkley, Giants
Giants vs. Saints
8 Todd Gurley, Rams
Rams vs. Vikings
9 Kareem Hunt, Chiefs
Chiefs @ Broncos
10 James Conner, Steelers
Steelers vs. Ravens
11 Giovani Bernard, Bengals
Bengals @ Falcons
12 Carlos Hyde, Browns
Browns @ Raiders
13 Lamar Miller, Texans
Texans @ Colts
14 Marshawn Lynch, Raiders
Raiders vs. Browns
15 Matt Breida, 49ers
49ers @ Chargers
16 Chris Carson, Seahawks
Seahawks @ Cardinals
17 Dalvin Cook, Vikings
Vikings @ Rams
18 Phillip Lindsay, Broncos
Broncos vs. Chiefs
19 Tevin Coleman, Falcons
Falcons vs. Bengals
20 Alex Collins, Ravens
Ravens @ Steelers
21 LeSean McCoy, Bills
Bills @ Packers
22 Jay Ajayi, Eagles
Eagles @ Titans
23 Kenyan Drake, Dolphins
Dolphins @ Patriots
24 Jamaal Williams, Packers
Packers vs. Bills
25 Sony Michel, Patriots
Patriots vs. Dolphins
26 Royce Freeman, Broncos vs. Chiefs
27 Dion Lewis, Titans vs. Eagles
28 James White, Patriots vs. Dolphins
29 Austin Ekeler, Chargers vs. 49ers
30 Derrick Henry, Titans vs. Eagles
31 Aaron Jones, Packers vs. Bills
32 Bilal Powell, Jets @ Jaguars
33 Alfred Morris, 49ers @ Chargers
34 Corey Clement, Eagles @ Titans
35 Kerryon Johnson, Lions @ Cowboys
36 Peyton Barber, Bucs @ Bears
37 Jordan Wilkins, Colts vs. Texans
38 Isaiah Crowell, Jets @ Jaguars
39 Buck Allen, Ravens @ Steelers
40 LeGarrette Blount, Lions @ Cowboys
41 Marlon Mack, Colts vs. Texans
42 Rex Burkhead, Patriots vs. Dolphins
43 Frank Gore, Dolphins @ Patriots
44 Rashaad Penny, Seahawks @ Cardinals
45 Tarik Cohen, Bears vs. Buccaneers
46 Duke Johnson Jr., Browns @ Raiders
47 Ito Smith, Falcons vs. Bengals
48 Jalen Richard, Raiders vs. Browns
49 Theo Riddick, Lions @ Cowboys
50 Nyheim Hines, Colts vs. Texans
51 Ty Montgomery, Packers vs. Bills
52 Wendell Smallwood, Eagles @ Titans
53 Alfred Blue, Texans @ Colts
54 T.J. Yeldon, Jaguars vs. Jets
55 Chris Ivory, Bills @ Packers
56 Doug Martin, Raiders vs. Browns
57 Darren Sproles, Eagles @ Titans
58 Latavius Murray, Vikings @ Rams
59 Malcolm Brown, Rams vs. Vikings
60 Nick Chubb, Browns @ Raiders
61 Spencer Ware, Chiefs @ Broncos