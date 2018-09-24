Fantasy Football Rankings Week 4: RBs

    How's your RB depth? Did you do a good job during your fantasy draft? How about with waiver wire pickups? Well, if it hasn't been tested already because of injuries, it's about to be tested with bye weeks. Only two teams are off this week (Panthers, Redskins), but our Week 4 running back rankings feel noticeably thinner.

    For now, we're projecting Leonard Fournette, Dalvin Cook, LeSean McCoy, Jay Ajayi, and Marlon Mack to return to their respective teams, but we're keeping Joe Mixon and Devonta Freeman out of the rankings until further notice. Obviously, any change in these projections would have a major domino effect on other players, so stay tuned.

    Aside from handcuffs getting chances because of injuries, the waiver wire has been light on worthwhile RBs lately. Unless you got someone like Phillip Lindsay or Austin Ekeler earlier, you might be stuck with your drafted depth. If you're in a bye-week crunch, a TD-or-bust guy like Buck Allen or a (potentially) high-volume receiving back like Ty Montgomery might be your only options.

    Week 4 Rankings:
    Note: We'll be updating our RB rankings throughout the week, so check back often! 

  • 1 Ezekiel Elliott, Cowboys

    Cowboys vs. Lions

  • 2 Alvin Kamara, Saints

    Saints @ Giants

  • 3 Jordan Howard, Bears

    Bears vs. Buccaneers

  • 4 David Johnson, Cardinals

    Cardinals vs. Seahawks

  • 5 Leonard Fournette, Jaguars

    Jaguars vs. Jets

  • 6 Melvin Gordon, Chargers

    Chargers vs. 49ers

  • 7 Saquon Barkley, Giants

    Giants vs. Saints

  • 8 Todd Gurley, Rams

    Rams vs. Vikings

  • 9 Kareem Hunt, Chiefs

    Chiefs @ Broncos

  • 10 James Conner, Steelers

    Steelers vs. Ravens

  • 11 Giovani Bernard, Bengals

    Bengals @ Falcons

  • 12 Carlos Hyde, Browns

    Browns @ Raiders

  • 13 Lamar Miller, Texans

    Texans @ Colts

  • 14 Marshawn Lynch, Raiders

    Raiders vs. Browns

  • 15 Matt Breida, 49ers

    49ers @ Chargers

  • 16 Chris Carson, Seahawks

    Seahawks @ Cardinals

  • 17 Dalvin Cook, Vikings

    Vikings @ Rams

  • 18 Phillip Lindsay, Broncos

    Broncos vs. Chiefs

  • 19 Tevin Coleman, Falcons

    Falcons vs. Bengals

  • 20 Alex Collins, Ravens

    Ravens @ Steelers

  • 21 LeSean McCoy, Bills

    Bills @ Packers

  • 22 Jay Ajayi, Eagles

    Eagles @ Titans

  • 23 Kenyan Drake, Dolphins

    Dolphins @ Patriots

  • 24 Jamaal Williams, Packers

    Packers vs. Bills

  • 25 Sony Michel, Patriots

    Patriots vs. Dolphins

  • 26 Best of the rest

    26 Royce Freeman, Broncos vs. Chiefs
    27 Dion Lewis, Titans vs. Eagles
    28 James White, Patriots vs. Dolphins
    29 Austin Ekeler, Chargers vs. 49ers
    30 Derrick Henry, Titans vs. Eagles
    31 Aaron Jones, Packers vs. Bills
    32 Bilal Powell, Jets @ Jaguars
    33 Alfred Morris, 49ers @ Chargers
    34 Corey Clement, Eagles @ Titans
    35 Kerryon Johnson, Lions @ Cowboys
    36 Peyton Barber, Bucs @ Bears
    37 Jordan Wilkins, Colts vs. Texans
    38 Isaiah Crowell, Jets @ Jaguars
    39 Buck Allen, Ravens @ Steelers
    40 LeGarrette Blount, Lions @ Cowboys
    41 Marlon Mack, Colts vs. Texans
    42 Rex Burkhead, Patriots vs. Dolphins
    43 Frank Gore, Dolphins @ Patriots
    44 Rashaad Penny, Seahawks @ Cardinals
    45 Tarik Cohen, Bears vs. Buccaneers
    46 Duke Johnson Jr., Browns @ Raiders
    47 Ito Smith, Falcons vs. Bengals
    48 Jalen Richard, Raiders vs. Browns
    49 Theo Riddick, Lions @ Cowboys
    50 Nyheim Hines, Colts vs. Texans
    51 Ty Montgomery, Packers vs. Bills
    52 Wendell Smallwood, Eagles @ Titans
    53 Alfred Blue, Texans @ Colts
    54 T.J. Yeldon, Jaguars vs. Jets
    55 Chris Ivory, Bills @ Packers
    56 Doug Martin, Raiders vs. Browns
    57 Darren Sproles, Eagles @ Titans
    58 Latavius Murray, Vikings @ Rams
    59 Malcolm Brown, Rams vs. Vikings
    60 Nick Chubb, Browns @ Raiders
    61 Spencer Ware, Chiefs @ Broncos

