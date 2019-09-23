Fantasy Football Rankings Week 4: Defense
We preach all preseason that you should play matchups with your D/STs, routinely pointing out that our pre-draft rankings don't really matter all that much. Well, our Week 4 defense rankings actually look a fair amount like our preseason lists. You have classics like the Jaguars (@ Broncos), Vikings (@ Bears), Seahawks (@ Cardinals), and Broncos (vs. Jaguars) all with favorable matchups this week, and they join the Rams (vs. Bucs), Patriots (@ Bills), and Bears (vs. Vikings) as solid starting options. There might not be any need to head to the waiver wire looking for streamers, but if you do, the pickings will likely be a little slimmer than usual.
Some of the top sleepers this week figure to be the Redskins (@ Giants), Colts (vs. Raiders), and Steelers (vs. Browns). The Texans (vs. Panthers) might also be available in a lot of leagues, and they're certainly worth a pickup given the unpredictability of the Panthers offense.
WEEK 4 NON-PPR RANKINGS:
Quarterback | Running back | Wide receiver | Tight end | Kicker
Among D/STs you'd normally start, only the Bills (vs. Patriots) really take a hit. You might be using the Eagles (@ Packers) and Browns (@ Ravens), but neither looks particularly good this week unless you think the Thursday night factor helps the Eagles. (We don't.)
Reminder: Check back for updates throughout the week.
1 Los Angeles Chargers
Chargers @ Dolphins
2 Los Angeles Rams
Rams vs. Buccaneers
3 New England Patriots
Patriots @ Bills
4 Chicago Bears
Bears vs. Vikings
5 Minnesota Vikings
Vikings @ Bears
6 Houston Texans
Texans vs. Panthers
7 Washington Redskins
Redskins @ Giants
8 Seattle Seahawks
Seahawks @ Cardinals
9 Dallas Cowboys
Cowboys @ Saints
10 Jacksonville Jaguars
Jaguars @ Broncos
11 Denver Broncos
Broncos vs. Jaguars
12 Indianapolis Colts
Colts vs. Raiders
13 Baltimore Ravens
Ravens vs. Browns
14 Pittsburgh Steelers
Steelers vs. Bengals
15 Tennessee Titans
Titans @ Falcons
16 Green Bay Packers
Packers vs. Eagles
17 Kansas City Chiefs
Chiefs @ Lions
18 Carolina Panthers
Panthers @ Texans
19 Atlanta Falcons
Falcons vs. Titans
20 Cincinnati Bengals
Bengals @ Steelers
21 Cleveland Browns
Browns @ Ravens
22 Philadelphia Eagles
Eagles @ Packers
23 New Orleans Saints
Saints vs. Cowboys
24 Buffalo Bills
Bills vs. Patriots
25 Arizona Cardinals
Cardinals vs. Seahawks
26 New York Giants
Giants vs. Redskins
27 Oakland Raiders
Raiders @ Colts
28 Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Buccaneers @ Rams
29 Detroit Lions
Lions vs. Chiefs
30 Miami Dolphins
Dolphins vs. Chargers