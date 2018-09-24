Fantasy Football Rankings Week 4: WRs

    For our Week 4 fantasy WR rankings, things have become much clearer, as it's pretty obvious which teams are in good shape for the upcoming slate of games. With secondary play being fairly established after a three-week sample size, targeting solid matchups is the way to go when deciding which receivers to play. And this week, there is no shortage of potential weapons.

    In terms of this week's best matchups, the Packers receivers should benefit from taking on the Bills in Green Bay. Though Buffalo is coming off a huge win against the Vikings, the Packers are coming off a tough loss to the Redskins and should be ready to beat up on a weaker team -- especially using their strong passing attack. That means that Davante Adams, Randall Cobb, and even Geronimo Allison could garner starter consideration in lineups, and Adams should have a chance to be a top-five producer in Week 4. Other favorable matchups include Nelson Agholor (@ Titans), Emmanuel Sanders (vs. Chiefs), and John Brown (@ Steelers).

    Of course, bye weeks are going to have an impact on the receivers rankings this week, too. With the Panthers and the Redskins both off, guys like Devin Funchess, Jamison Crowder, Josh Doctson, Paul Richardson, and D.J. Moore will be out of action. Those five could have all been in play as WR3/FLEX options, so missing them could hurt some fantasy teams. At the same time, there is still plenty of depth at the WR position, so fantasy owners should be able to compensate for those losses. After all, it's not like any of those guys are elite or irreplaceable targets.

  • 1 Odell Beckham Jr., Giants

    Giants vs. Saints

  • 2 Davante Adams, Packers

    Packers vs. Bills

  • 3 DeAndre Hopkins, Texans

    Texans @ Colts

  • 4 Antonio Brown, Steelers

    Steelers vs. Ravens

  • 5 Julio Jones, Falcons

    Falcons vs. Bengals

  • 6 Michael Thomas, Saints

    Saints @ Giants

  • 7 A.J. Green, Bengals

    Bengals @ Falcons

  • 8 Keenan Allen, Chargers

    Chargers vs. 49ers

  • 9 Tyreek Hill, Chiefs

    Chiefs @ Broncos

  • 10 Nelson Agholor, Eagles

    Eagles @ Titans

  • 11 Mike Evans, Buccaneers

    Buccaneers @ Bears

  • 12 Jarvis Landry, Browns

    Browns @ Raiders

  • 13 JuJu Smith-Schuster, Steelers

    Steelers vs. Ravens

  • 14 Emmanuel Sanders, Broncos

    Broncos vs. Chiefs

  • 15 Golden Tate, Lions

    Lions @ Cowboys

  • 16 T.Y. Hilton, Colts

    Colts vs. Texans

  • 17 Allen Robinson, Bears

    Bears vs. Buccaneers

  • 18 Demaryius Thomas, Broncos

    Broncos vs. Chiefs

  • 19 Amari Cooper, Raiders

    Raiders vs. Browns

  • 20 Adam Thielen, Vikings

    Vikings @ Rams

  • 21 Randall Cobb, Packers

    Packers vs. Bills

  • 22 Marvin Jones, Lions

    Lions @ Cowboys

  • 23 John Brown, Ravens

    Ravens @ Steelers

  • 24 Josh Gordon, Patriots

    Patriots vs. Dolphins

  • 25 Stefon Diggs, Vikings

    Vikings @ Rams

  • 26 Brandin Cooks, Rams

    Rams vs. Vikings

  • 27 Larry Fitzgerald, Cardinals

    Cardinals vs. Seahawks

  • 28 Kenny Golladay, Lions

    Lions @ Cowboys

  • 29 Will Fuller, Texans

    Texans @ Colts

  • 30 Chris Hogan, Patriots

    Patriots vs. Dolphins

  • 31 Mike Williams, Chargers

    Chargers vs. 49ers

  • 32 Sammy Watkins, Chiefs

    Chiefs @ Broncos

  • 33 Kenny Stills, Dolphins

    Dolphins @ Patriots

  • 34 Michael Crabtree, Ravens

    Ravens @ Steelers

  • 35 Tyler Lockett, Seahawks

    Seahawks @ Cardinals

  • 36 Calvin Ridley, Falcons

    Falcons vs. Bengals

  • 37 Best of the rest

    37 Antonio Callaway, Browns @ Raiders
    38 Keelan Cole, Jaguars vs. Jets
    39 DeSean Jackson, Buccaneers @ Bears
    40 Robert Woods, Rams vs. Vikings
    41 Geronimo Allison, Packers vs. Bills
    42 Cooper Kupp, Rams vs. Vikings
    43 Corey Davis, Titans vs. Eagles
    44 Quincy Enunwa, Jets @ Jaguars
    45 Marquise Goodwin, 49ers @ Chargers
    46 Pierre Garcon, 49ers @ Chargers
    47 Anthony Miller, Bears vs. Buccaneers
    48 Dede Westbrook, Jaguars vs. Jets
    49 Jordy Nelson, Raiders vs. Browns
    50 Brandon Marshall, Seahawks @ Cardinals
    51 Kelvin Benjamin, Bills @ Packers
    52 Tyler Boyd, Bengals @ Falcons
    53 Sterling Shepard, Giants vs. Saints
    54 Robby Anderson, Jets @ Jaguars
    55 Taylor Gabriel, Bears vs. Buccaneers
    56 Danny Amendola, Dolphins @ Patriots
    57 Ted Ginn, Saints @ Giants
    58 Allen Hurns, Cowboys vs. Lions
    59 Chris Godwin, Buccaneers @ Bears
    60 Michael Gallup, Cowboys vs. Lions
    61 Phillip Dorsett, Patriots vs. Dolphins
    62 Willie Snead, Ravens @ Steelers
    63 Cole Beasley, Cowboys vs. Lions
    64 Donte Moncrief, Jaguars vs. Jets
    65 Mohamed Sanu, Falcons vs. Bengals
    66 Cameron Meredith, Saints @ Giants
    67 Jaron Brown, Seahawks @ Cardinals
    68 Christian Kirk, Cardinals vs. Seahawks
    69 Tyrell Williams, Chargers vs. 49ers
    70 Jakeem Grant, Dolphins @ Patriots
    71 Ryan Grant, colts vs. Texans
    72 Rishard Matthews, Titans vs. Eagles
    73 DeVante Parker, Dolphins @ Patriots
    74 Albert Wilson, Dolphins @ Patriots
    75 John Ross, Bengals @ Falcons
    76 Terrelle Pryor, Jets @ Jaguars

