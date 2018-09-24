Fantasy Football Rankings Week 4: WRs
Fantasy Football Rankings Week 4: WRs
For our Week 4 fantasy WR rankings, things have become much clearer, as it's pretty obvious which teams are in good shape for the upcoming slate of games. With secondary play being fairly established after a three-week sample size, targeting solid matchups is the way to go when deciding which receivers to play. And this week, there is no shortage of potential weapons.
In terms of this week's best matchups, the Packers receivers should benefit from taking on the Bills in Green Bay. Though Buffalo is coming off a huge win against the Vikings, the Packers are coming off a tough loss to the Redskins and should be ready to beat up on a weaker team -- especially using their strong passing attack. That means that Davante Adams, Randall Cobb, and even Geronimo Allison could garner starter consideration in lineups, and Adams should have a chance to be a top-five producer in Week 4. Other favorable matchups include Nelson Agholor (@ Titans), Emmanuel Sanders (vs. Chiefs), and John Brown (@ Steelers).
Of course, bye weeks are going to have an impact on the receivers rankings this week, too. With the Panthers and the Redskins both off, guys like Devin Funchess, Jamison Crowder, Josh Doctson, Paul Richardson, and D.J. Moore will be out of action. Those five could have all been in play as WR3/FLEX options, so missing them could hurt some fantasy teams. At the same time, there is still plenty of depth at the WR position, so fantasy owners should be able to compensate for those losses. After all, it's not like any of those guys are elite or irreplaceable targets.
Week 4 Rankings:
Quarterback | Running Back | Tight End | D/ST | Kicker
Note: We'll be updating our WR rankings and adding analysis throughout the week, so check back often!
1 Odell Beckham Jr., Giants
Giants vs. Saints
2 Davante Adams, Packers
Packers vs. Bills
3 DeAndre Hopkins, Texans
Texans @ Colts
4 Antonio Brown, Steelers
Steelers vs. Ravens
5 Julio Jones, Falcons
Falcons vs. Bengals
6 Michael Thomas, Saints
Saints @ Giants
7 A.J. Green, Bengals
Bengals @ Falcons
8 Keenan Allen, Chargers
Chargers vs. 49ers
9 Tyreek Hill, Chiefs
Chiefs @ Broncos
10 Nelson Agholor, Eagles
Eagles @ Titans
11 Mike Evans, Buccaneers
Buccaneers @ Bears
12 Jarvis Landry, Browns
Browns @ Raiders
13 JuJu Smith-Schuster, Steelers
Steelers vs. Ravens
14 Emmanuel Sanders, Broncos
Broncos vs. Chiefs
15 Golden Tate, Lions
Lions @ Cowboys
16 T.Y. Hilton, Colts
Colts vs. Texans
17 Allen Robinson, Bears
Bears vs. Buccaneers
18 Demaryius Thomas, Broncos
Broncos vs. Chiefs
19 Amari Cooper, Raiders
Raiders vs. Browns
20 Adam Thielen, Vikings
Vikings @ Rams
21 Randall Cobb, Packers
Packers vs. Bills
22 Marvin Jones, Lions
Lions @ Cowboys
23 John Brown, Ravens
Ravens @ Steelers
24 Josh Gordon, Patriots
Patriots vs. Dolphins
25 Stefon Diggs, Vikings
Vikings @ Rams
26 Brandin Cooks, Rams
Rams vs. Vikings
27 Larry Fitzgerald, Cardinals
Cardinals vs. Seahawks
28 Kenny Golladay, Lions
Lions @ Cowboys
29 Will Fuller, Texans
Texans @ Colts
30 Chris Hogan, Patriots
Patriots vs. Dolphins
31 Mike Williams, Chargers
Chargers vs. 49ers
32 Sammy Watkins, Chiefs
Chiefs @ Broncos
33 Kenny Stills, Dolphins
Dolphins @ Patriots
34 Michael Crabtree, Ravens
Ravens @ Steelers
35 Tyler Lockett, Seahawks
Seahawks @ Cardinals
36 Calvin Ridley, Falcons
Falcons vs. Bengals
37 Best of the rest
37 Antonio Callaway, Browns @ Raiders
38 Keelan Cole, Jaguars vs. Jets
39 DeSean Jackson, Buccaneers @ Bears
40 Robert Woods, Rams vs. Vikings
41 Geronimo Allison, Packers vs. Bills
42 Cooper Kupp, Rams vs. Vikings
43 Corey Davis, Titans vs. Eagles
44 Quincy Enunwa, Jets @ Jaguars
45 Marquise Goodwin, 49ers @ Chargers
46 Pierre Garcon, 49ers @ Chargers
47 Anthony Miller, Bears vs. Buccaneers
48 Dede Westbrook, Jaguars vs. Jets
49 Jordy Nelson, Raiders vs. Browns
50 Brandon Marshall, Seahawks @ Cardinals
51 Kelvin Benjamin, Bills @ Packers
52 Tyler Boyd, Bengals @ Falcons
53 Sterling Shepard, Giants vs. Saints
54 Robby Anderson, Jets @ Jaguars
55 Taylor Gabriel, Bears vs. Buccaneers
56 Danny Amendola, Dolphins @ Patriots
57 Ted Ginn, Saints @ Giants
58 Allen Hurns, Cowboys vs. Lions
59 Chris Godwin, Buccaneers @ Bears
60 Michael Gallup, Cowboys vs. Lions
61 Phillip Dorsett, Patriots vs. Dolphins
62 Willie Snead, Ravens @ Steelers
63 Cole Beasley, Cowboys vs. Lions
64 Donte Moncrief, Jaguars vs. Jets
65 Mohamed Sanu, Falcons vs. Bengals
66 Cameron Meredith, Saints @ Giants
67 Jaron Brown, Seahawks @ Cardinals
68 Christian Kirk, Cardinals vs. Seahawks
69 Tyrell Williams, Chargers vs. 49ers
70 Jakeem Grant, Dolphins @ Patriots
71 Ryan Grant, colts vs. Texans
72 Rishard Matthews, Titans vs. Eagles
73 DeVante Parker, Dolphins @ Patriots
74 Albert Wilson, Dolphins @ Patriots
75 John Ross, Bengals @ Falcons
76 Terrelle Pryor, Jets @ Jaguars