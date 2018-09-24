Fantasy Football Rankings Week 4: QBs

Our fantasy football QB rankings are continuing to gain more clarity as Week 4 of the NFL season approaches. Last week, we saw big performances by Matt Ryan, Drew Brees, and even a surprisingly great outing from rookie Josh Allen against the Vikings. And unfortunately, Jimmy Garoppolo suffered what appeared to be a major injury against the Chiefs. As we move forward, identifying top sleepers and streamers at quarterback will be important -- especially with the bye weeks starting in Week 4.

This week, some of the top streaming options include Case Keenum (vs. Chiefs), Joe Flacco (@ Steelers), and Blake Bortles (vs. Jets). All three quarterbacks will be squaring off against weaker secondaries and should have a chance to do damage through the air. If you're looking for a riskier option, you could go with Baker Mayfield (@ Raiders). The rookie seems highly likely to start in Week 4 barring a shocking decision by Hue Jackson. He showed well against the Jets, and the Raiders could be a similarly weak defense for him to exploit.

It's also notable that the QBs involved in Thursday's Vikings-Rams game, Jared Goff and Kirk Cousins, are both going to be downgraded a bit, as they are both playing on a short week against elite defenses. That's usually a recipe for a low-scoring game, so both fall in the QB2 range in Week 4.

Week 4 Rankings:

Note: We'll be updating our QB rankings and adding analysis throughout the week, so check back often.