Fantasy Football Rankings Week 4: QBs

    Our fantasy football QB rankings are continuing to gain more clarity as Week 4 of the NFL season approaches. Last week, we saw big performances by Matt Ryan, Drew Brees, and even a surprisingly great outing from rookie Josh Allen against the Vikings. And unfortunately, Jimmy Garoppolo suffered what appeared to be a major injury against the Chiefs. As we move forward, identifying top sleepers and streamers at quarterback will be important -- especially with the bye weeks starting in Week 4.

    This week, some of the top streaming options include Case Keenum (vs. Chiefs), Joe Flacco (@ Steelers), and Blake Bortles (vs. Jets). All three quarterbacks will be squaring off against weaker secondaries and should have a chance to do damage through the air. If you're looking for a riskier option, you could go with Baker Mayfield (@ Raiders). The rookie seems highly likely to start in Week 4 barring a shocking decision by Hue Jackson. He showed well against the Jets, and the Raiders could be a similarly weak defense for him to exploit.

    It's also notable that the QBs involved in Thursday's Vikings-Rams game, Jared Goff and Kirk Cousins, are both going to be downgraded a bit,  as they are both playing on a short week against elite defenses. That's usually a recipe for a low-scoring game, so both fall in the QB2 range in Week 4.

    Week 4 Rankings:
  • 1 Aaron Rodgers, Packers

    Packers vs. Bills

  • 2 Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs

    Chiefs @ Broncos

  • 3 Tom Brady, Patriots

    Patriots vs. Dolphins

  • 4 Carson Wentz, Eagles

    Eagles @ Titans

  • 5 Drew Brees, Saints

    Saints @ Giants

  • 6 Philip Rivers, Chargers

    Chargers vs. 49ers

  • 7 Russell Wilson, Seahawks

    Seahawks @ Cardinals

  • 8 Deshaun Watson, Texans

    Texans @ Colts

  • 9 Matt Ryan, Falcons

    Falcons vs. Bengals

  • 10 Ben Roethlisberger, Steelers

    Steelers vs. Ravens

  • 11 Matthew Stafford, Lions

    Lions @ Cowboys

  • 12 Andrew Luck, Colts

    Colts vs. Texans

  • 13 Jared Goff, Rams

    Rams vs. Titans

  • 14 Kirk Cousins, Vikings

    Vikings @ Rams

  • 15 Case Keenum, Broncos

    Broncos vs. Chiefs

  • 16 Dak Prescott, Cowboys

    Cowboys vs. Lions

  • 17 Joe Flacco, Ravens

    Ravens @ Steelers

  • 18 Andy Dalton, Bengals

    Bengals @ Falcons

  • 19 Blake Bortles, Jaguars

    Jaguars vs. Jets

  • 20 Derek Carr, Raiders

    Raiders vs. Browns

  • 21 Baker Mayfield, Browns

    Browns @ Raiders

  • 22 Mitchell Trubisky, Bears

    Bears vs. Buccaneers

  • 23 Ryan Fitzpatrick, Buccaneers

    Buccaneers @ Bears

  • 24 Eli Manning, Giants

    Giants vs. Saints

  • 25 Ryan Tannehill, Dolphins

    Dolphins @ Patriots

  • 26 Marcus Mariota, Titans

    Titans vs. Eagles

  • 27 Sam Bradford, Cardinals

    Cardinals vs. Seahawks

  • 28 Josh Allen, Bills

    Bills @ Packers

  • 29 Sam Darnold, Jets

    Jets @ Jaguars

  • 30 C.J. Beathard, 49ers

    49ers @ Chargers

