Fantasy Football Rankings Week 4: QBs
Our fantasy football QB rankings are continuing to gain more clarity as Week 4 of the NFL season approaches. Last week, we saw big performances by Matt Ryan, Drew Brees, and even a surprisingly great outing from rookie Josh Allen against the Vikings. And unfortunately, Jimmy Garoppolo suffered what appeared to be a major injury against the Chiefs. As we move forward, identifying top sleepers and streamers at quarterback will be important -- especially with the bye weeks starting in Week 4.
This week, some of the top streaming options include Case Keenum (vs. Chiefs), Joe Flacco (@ Steelers), and Blake Bortles (vs. Jets). All three quarterbacks will be squaring off against weaker secondaries and should have a chance to do damage through the air. If you're looking for a riskier option, you could go with Baker Mayfield (@ Raiders). The rookie seems highly likely to start in Week 4 barring a shocking decision by Hue Jackson. He showed well against the Jets, and the Raiders could be a similarly weak defense for him to exploit.
It's also notable that the QBs involved in Thursday's Vikings-Rams game, Jared Goff and Kirk Cousins, are both going to be downgraded a bit, as they are both playing on a short week against elite defenses. That's usually a recipe for a low-scoring game, so both fall in the QB2 range in Week 4.
Week 4 Rankings:
Note: We'll be updating our QB rankings and adding analysis throughout the week, so check back often.
1 Aaron Rodgers, Packers
Packers vs. Bills
2 Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs
Chiefs @ Broncos
3 Tom Brady, Patriots
Patriots vs. Dolphins
4 Carson Wentz, Eagles
Eagles @ Titans
5 Drew Brees, Saints
Saints @ Giants
6 Philip Rivers, Chargers
Chargers vs. 49ers
7 Russell Wilson, Seahawks
Seahawks @ Cardinals
8 Deshaun Watson, Texans
Texans @ Colts
9 Matt Ryan, Falcons
Falcons vs. Bengals
10 Ben Roethlisberger, Steelers
Steelers vs. Ravens
11 Matthew Stafford, Lions
Lions @ Cowboys
12 Andrew Luck, Colts
Colts vs. Texans
13 Jared Goff, Rams
Rams vs. Titans
14 Kirk Cousins, Vikings
Vikings @ Rams
15 Case Keenum, Broncos
Broncos vs. Chiefs
16 Dak Prescott, Cowboys
Cowboys vs. Lions
17 Joe Flacco, Ravens
Ravens @ Steelers
18 Andy Dalton, Bengals
Bengals @ Falcons
19 Blake Bortles, Jaguars
Jaguars vs. Jets
20 Derek Carr, Raiders
Raiders vs. Browns
21 Baker Mayfield, Browns
Browns @ Raiders
22 Mitchell Trubisky, Bears
Bears vs. Buccaneers
23 Ryan Fitzpatrick, Buccaneers
Buccaneers @ Bears
24 Eli Manning, Giants
Giants vs. Saints
25 Ryan Tannehill, Dolphins
Dolphins @ Patriots
26 Marcus Mariota, Titans
Titans vs. Eagles
27 Sam Bradford, Cardinals
Cardinals vs. Seahawks
28 Josh Allen, Bills
Bills @ Packers
29 Sam Darnold, Jets
Jets @ Jaguars
30 C.J. Beathard, 49ers
49ers @ Chargers