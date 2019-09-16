Fantasy Football Rankings Week 3: Running back
If Week 2 is national overreaction week for fantasy football owners, then Week 3 is...basically the same thing. Two weeks worth of data is still a small sample size, but if a player has either had two good or two bad performances, fantasy owners think that's how it's going to go for the rest of the year. We tried to keep a level head with our Week 3 RB rankings, but even we're not immune for seeing only positives or negatives.
Josh Jacobs looks fantastic, but we all know he'll have a dud eventually -- we're nust not banking on it happening against Minnesota, who was carved up by Aaron Jones in Week 2. Welcome to the RB1 club, Josh. On the flip side, Leonard Fournette owners have to be wondering if he'll ever get going. We're not totally bailing on him because of his volume, but he's a low-ceiling mid-tier RB2 against Tennessee.
WEEK 3 NON-PPR RANKINGS:
Aside from injury worries like James Conner and Devin Singletary, one of the most interesting situations this week will be in Seattle. Chris Carson has lost a fumble in each of the first two games, and after Rashaad Penny looked good down the stretch against Pittsburgh, it's possible we see more Penny and less Carson going forward. We're still ranking Carson higher, but this is trending toward a full-on committee.
That's also true in Denver, where neither Royce Freeman nor Phillip Lindsay has separated himself from the other, and in Philadelphia, where Miles Sanders just can't seem to put distance between himself and Jordan Howard. Conversely, David Montgomery seemingly took control of the Chicago backfield last week, which is why he's safely in the RB2 tier this week.
As always, we expect to make plenty of changes to these rankings throughout the week, so check back for updates.
1 Ezekiel Elliott, Cowboys
Cowboys vs. Dolphins
2 Saquon Barkley, Giants
Giants @ Buccaneers
3 Christian McCaffrey, Panthers
Panthers @ Cardinals
4 Dalvin Cook, Vikings
Vikings vs. Raiders
5 Alvin Kamara, Saints
Saints @ Seahawks
6 Le'Veon Bell, Jets
Jets @ Patriots
7 Todd Gurley, Rams
Rams @ Browns
8 Aaron Jones, Packers
Packers vs. Broncos
9 Derrick Henry, Titans
Titans @ Jaguars
10 Marlon Mack, Colts
Colts vs. Falcons
11 Mark Ingram, Ravens
Ravens @ Chiefs
12 Josh Jacobs, Raiders
Raiders @ Vikings
13 Kerryon Johnson, Lions
Lions @ Eagles
14 Nick Chubb, Browns
Browns vs. Rams
15 David Johnson, Cardinals
Cardinals vs. Panthers
16 James Conner, Steelers
Steelers @ 49ers
17 Joe Mixon, Bengals
Bengals @ Bills
18 Austin Ekeler, Chargers
Chargers vs. Texans
19 Leonard Fournette, Jaguars
Jaguars vs. Titans
20 Sony Michel, Patriots
Patriots vs. Jets
21 David Montgomery, Bears
Bears @ Redskins
22 Devin Singletary, Bills
Bills vs. Bengals
23 Phillip Lindsay, Broncos
Broncos @ Packers
24 Chris Carson, Seahawks
Seahawks vs. Saints
25 Frank Gore, Bills
Bills vs. Bengals
26 Best of the rest
26 Matt Breida, SF vs. PIT.
27 Damien Williams, KC vs. BAL.
28 Peyton Barber, TB vs. NYG.
29 Carlos Hyde, HOU @ LAC.
30 Raheem Mostert, SF vs. PIT.
31 Rashaad Penny, SEA vs. NO.
32 Royce Freeman, DEN @ GB.
33 Devonta Freeman, ATL @ IND.
34 James White, NE vs. NYJ.
35 LeSean McCoy, KC vs. BAL.
36 Adrian Peterson, WAS vs. CHI.
37 Tarik Cohen, CHI @ WAS.
38 Miles Sanders, PHI vs. DET.
39 Duke Johnson Jr., HOU @ LAC.
40 Ito Smith, ATL @ IND.
41 Jordan Howard, PHI vs. DET.
42 Ronald Jones, TB vs. NYG.
43 Latavius Murray, NO @ SEA.
44 Kenyan Drake, MIA @ DAL.
45 Jaylen Samuels, PIT @ SF
46 Justin Jackson, LAC vs. HOU
47 Dion Lewis, TEN @ JAX.
48 Gus Edwards, BAL @ KC.
49 Malcolm Brown, LAR @ CLE.
50 Chris Thompson, WAS vs. CHI.
51 Nyheim Hines, IND vs. ATL.
52 Kalen Ballage, MIA @ DAL.
53 Jamaal Williams, GB vs. DEN.
54 Mike Davis, CHI @ WAS.
55 Alexander Mattison, MIN vs. OAK.
56 Giovani Bernard, CIN @ BUF.
57 C.J. Anderson, DET @ PHI.
58 Ty Montgomery, NYJ @ NE.
59 Darren Sproles, PHI vs. DET.
60 Rex Burkhead, NE vs. NYJ.