Fantasy Football Rankings Week 3: Running back

    If Week 2 is national overreaction week for fantasy football owners, then Week 3 is...basically the same thing. Two weeks worth of data is still a small sample size, but if a player has either had two good or two bad performances, fantasy owners think that's how it's going to go for the rest of the year. We tried to keep a level head with our Week 3 RB rankings, but even we're not immune for seeing only positives or negatives.

    Josh Jacobs looks fantastic, but we all know he'll have a dud eventually -- we're nust not banking on it happening against Minnesota, who was carved up by Aaron Jones in Week 2. Welcome to the RB1 club, Josh. On the flip side, Leonard Fournette owners have to be wondering if he'll ever get going. We're not totally bailing on him because of his volume, but he's a low-ceiling mid-tier RB2 against Tennessee.

    Aside from injury worries like James Conner and Devin Singletary, one of the most interesting situations this week will be in Seattle. Chris Carson has lost a fumble in each of the first two games, and after Rashaad Penny looked good down the stretch against Pittsburgh, it's possible we see more Penny and less Carson going forward. We're still ranking Carson higher, but this is trending toward a full-on committee.

    That's also true in Denver, where neither Royce Freeman nor Phillip Lindsay has separated himself from the other, and in Philadelphia, where Miles Sanders just can't seem to put distance between himself and Jordan Howard. Conversely, David Montgomery seemingly took control of the Chicago backfield last week, which is why he's safely in the RB2 tier this week.

    As always, we expect to make plenty of changes to these rankings throughout the week, so check back for updates.

  • 1 Ezekiel Elliott, Cowboys

    Cowboys vs. Dolphins

  • 2 Saquon Barkley, Giants

    Giants @ Buccaneers

  • 3 Christian McCaffrey, Panthers

    Panthers @ Cardinals

  • 4 Dalvin Cook, Vikings

    Vikings vs. Raiders

  • 5 Alvin Kamara, Saints

    Saints @ Seahawks

  • 6 Le'Veon Bell, Jets

    Jets @ Patriots

  • 7 Todd Gurley, Rams

    Rams @ Browns

  • 8 Aaron Jones, Packers

    Packers vs. Broncos

  • 9 Derrick Henry, Titans

    Titans @ Jaguars

  • 10 Marlon Mack, Colts

    Colts vs. Falcons

  • 11 Mark Ingram, Ravens

    Ravens @ Chiefs

  • 12 Josh Jacobs, Raiders

    Raiders @ Vikings

  • 13 Kerryon Johnson, Lions

    Lions @ Eagles

  • 14 Nick Chubb, Browns

    Browns vs. Rams

  • 15 David Johnson, Cardinals

    Cardinals vs. Panthers

  • 16 James Conner, Steelers

    Steelers @ 49ers

  • 17 Joe Mixon, Bengals

    Bengals @ Bills

  • 18 Austin Ekeler, Chargers

    Chargers vs. Texans

  • 19 Leonard Fournette, Jaguars

    Jaguars vs. Titans

  • 20 Sony Michel, Patriots

    Patriots vs. Jets

  • 21 David Montgomery, Bears

    Bears @ Redskins

  • 22 Devin Singletary, Bills

    Bills vs. Bengals

  • 23 Phillip Lindsay, Broncos

    Broncos @ Packers

  • 24 Chris Carson, Seahawks

    Seahawks vs. Saints

  • 25 Frank Gore, Bills

    Bills vs. Bengals

  • 26 Best of the rest

    26 Matt Breida, SF vs. PIT.
    27 Damien Williams, KC vs. BAL.
    28 Peyton Barber, TB vs. NYG.
    29 Carlos Hyde, HOU @ LAC.
    30 Raheem Mostert, SF vs. PIT.
    31 Rashaad Penny, SEA vs. NO.
    32 Royce Freeman, DEN @ GB.
    33 Devonta Freeman, ATL @ IND.
    34 James White, NE vs. NYJ.
    35 LeSean McCoy, KC vs. BAL.
    36 Adrian Peterson, WAS vs. CHI.
    37 Tarik Cohen, CHI @ WAS.
    38 Miles Sanders, PHI vs. DET.
    39 Duke Johnson Jr., HOU @ LAC.
    40 Ito Smith, ATL @ IND.
    41 Jordan Howard, PHI vs. DET.
    42 Ronald Jones, TB vs. NYG.
    43 Latavius Murray, NO @ SEA. 
    44 Kenyan Drake, MIA @ DAL.
    45 Jaylen Samuels, PIT @ SF
    46 Justin Jackson, LAC vs. HOU
    47 Dion Lewis, TEN @ JAX.
    48 Gus Edwards, BAL @ KC.
    49 Malcolm Brown, LAR @ CLE.
    50 Chris Thompson, WAS vs. CHI.
    51 Nyheim Hines, IND vs. ATL.
    52 Kalen Ballage, MIA @ DAL.
    53 Jamaal Williams, GB vs. DEN.
    54 Mike Davis, CHI @ WAS. 
    55 Alexander Mattison, MIN vs. OAK.
    56 Giovani Bernard, CIN @ BUF.
    57 C.J. Anderson, DET @ PHI.
    58 Ty Montgomery, NYJ @ NE.
    59 Darren Sproles, PHI vs. DET.
    60 Rex Burkhead, NE vs. NYJ.

