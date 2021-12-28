Fantasy Football Rankings: Week 17 wide receivers

It took a little while, but it looks like Stefon Diggs is heating up just when fantasy managers need him most.

The elite receiver has now scored in back-to-back games and he's also averaged 9.8 targets in his last five games. That's production fantasy managers will gladly see continue in championship week.

It also helps that the Bills will take on Atlanta's sieve defense in Week 17. Giddy up.

Check out where Diggs lands in our fantasy analysts' wide receiver rankings for Week 17:

