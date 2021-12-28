Fantasy Football Rankings: Week 17 tight ends

Is Zach Ertz Kyler Murray's new No. 1 target?

Check out Ertz's target totals in his last three games: 7-11-13. And it's not like they were cake matchups either.

Those totals look like a tight end who has become his quarterback's top weapon. This could be especially true when you consider that Murray no longer has DeAndre Hopkins to throw to.

Will this newfound chemistry between quarterback and tight end continue in Week 17?

Check out where Ertz lands on our analysts' Week 17 rankings for the tight end position.

