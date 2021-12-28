Fantasy Football Rankings: Week 17 running backs

Remember on Saturday in Week 16, when the Packers beat the Browns? Even though Baker Mayfield threw four picks, Cleveland still only lost by two points.

Their chances in the game can be attributed to Nick Chubb's efforts.

It's been a bit of a lost season for Chubb, but he delivered his second-best game of the season for fantasy managers in Week 16. The elite runner rushed for 126 yards and a touchdown, while also catching three passes for 58 yards.

Mayfield clearly has lowered the ceiling of this offense, but as long as Chubb is healthy a big play on the ground can happen at any time.

And there should be some big plays for him when he takes on a Steelers defense that has been bleeding rushing yards to seemingly everyone.

