Fantasy Football Rankings: Week 17 defenses

It has not been a great rookie season for Trevor Lawrence, and things don't get any easier in Week 17 when Lawrence and the Jaguars will take on the New England Patriots.

[Week 17 Fantasy Rankings: QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | FLEX | DST | Kickers]

The very same Patriots team that was just humbled at home by a Bills team avenging a windy loss in Week 13. And that Patriots team will take on a hapless Jacksonville unit that will be missing one of its best offensive players in James Robinson.

So ... yeah, New England's D/ST is a top fantasy option in Week 17.

[Play in Yahoo's Week 17 Million Dollar Baller DFS contest]

Check out the Patriots' stop unit and the rest of the fantasy defenses in our Week 17 rankings.

2021 Fantasy Football Rankings powered by FantasyProsECR ™ - Expert Consensus Rankings

