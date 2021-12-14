Fantasy Football Rankings: Week 15

Josh Allen reminded everyone what he was capable of in Week 14.

Fantasy's top overall-scoring player went absolutely bonkers against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, throwing for over 300 yards, rushing for over 100 and scoring three total touchdowns. He also helped engineer an amazing comeback that fell just short in overtime.

It was the performance fantasy managers had been waiting for, and if you're relying on Allen's services in the first round of the playoffs you're undoubtedly hoping for a repeat performance in Week 15.

Unfortunately, now Allen is dealing with a foot sprain, which could hamper his rushing output. The Panthers' defense remains a tough unit, but they've suffered under the weight of a stumbling offense, so Allen could still deliver a top-of-the-line performance.

Our analysts get you ready for Josh Allen vs. the Panthers and every other Week 15 game with their position-by-position fantasy football rankings. Don't forget to keep them on tap before setting all your lineups!

