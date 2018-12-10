Fantasy Football Rankings Week 15: D/ST

Sporting News

  • Fantasy Football Rankings Week 15: D/ST

    We have a bit of a good news/bad news for those who made it to the second round of the fantasy playoffs: Our Week 15 fantasy defense rankings aren't particularly strong, but with only four teams left in most fantasy leagues, there shouldn't be as much competition for the few D/ST waiver pickups worth grabbing.

    Ideally, you'd own a top defense like Houston (@ Jets) or Baltimore (vs. Bucs), though the Bears (vs. Packers) have a tough matchup. We'd say this is the week Jacksonville (vs. Redskins) will come through for its owners, but if you drafted Jacksonville in the ninth or 10th round as the first defense selected, chances are you're not in the fantasy playoffs. If you are, though, this is the week to use them, even though they're still having nightmares about Derrick Henry's stiff arms.

    Week 15 Rankings:
    Quarterback | Running Back | Wide Receiver | Tight End | Kicker

    The top pickups include the Redskins (@ Jaguars), Bills (vs. Lions), Lions (@ Bills), and if you're really feeling bold, the Falcons (vs. Cardinals). These teams will come in handy if you've been using the Steelers (vs. Patriots), Patriots (@ Steelers), Chargers (@ Chiefs), Chiefs (vs. Chargers), or possibly the Cowboys (@ Colts).

    Note: We'll be updating our D/ST rankings and adding analysis throughout the week, so check back often.

  • 1 Jacksonville Jaguars

    Jaguars vs. Redskins

  • 2 Houston Texans

    Texans @ Jets

  • 3 Baltimore Ravens

    Ravens vs. Buccaneers

  • 4 Seattle Seahawks

    Seahawks @ 49ers

  • 5 Denver Broncos

    Broncos vs. Browns

  • 6 Washington Redskins

    Redskins @ Jaguars

  • 7 Minnesota Vikings

    Vikings vs. Dolphins

  • 8 Los Angeles Rams

    Rams vs. Eagles

  • 9 Buffalo Bills

    Bills vs. Lions

  • 10 Detroit Lions

    Lions @ Bills

  • 11 Chicago Bears

    Bears vs. Packers

  • 12 New Orleans Saints

    Saints @ Panthers

  • 13 Tennessee Titans

    Titans @ Giants

  • 14 Atlanta Falcons

    Falcons vs. Cardinals

  • 15 Miami Dolphins

    Dolphins @ Vikings

  • 16 Cleveland Browns

    Browns @ Broncos

  • 17 Dallas Cowboys

    Cowboys @ Colts

  • 18 New York Giants

    Giants vs. Titans

  • 19 Indianapolis Colts

    Colts vs. Cowboys

  • 20 Green Bay Packers

    Packers @ Bears

  • 21 New York Jets

    Jets vs. Texans

  • 22 New England Patriots

    Patriots @ Steelers

  • 23 Pittsburgh Steelers

    Steelers vs. Patriots

  • 24 Kansas City Chiefs

    Chiefs vs. Chargers

  • 25 Los Angeles Chargers

    Chargers @ Chiefs

  • 26 Philadelphia Eagles

    Eagles @ Rams

  • 27 Oakland Raiders

    Raiders @ Bengals

  • 28 Cincinnati Bengals

    Bengals vs. Raiders

  • 29 San Francisco 49ers

    49ers vs. Seahawks

  • 30 Arizona Cardinals

    Cardinals @ Falcons

  • 31 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    Buccaneers @ Ravens

  • 32 Carolina Panthers

    Panthers vs. Saints

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

What to Read Next