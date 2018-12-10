Fantasy Football Rankings Week 15: D/ST
We have a bit of a good news/bad news for those who made it to the second round of the fantasy playoffs: Our Week 15 fantasy defense rankings aren't particularly strong, but with only four teams left in most fantasy leagues, there shouldn't be as much competition for the few D/ST waiver pickups worth grabbing.
Ideally, you'd own a top defense like Houston (@ Jets) or Baltimore (vs. Bucs), though the Bears (vs. Packers) have a tough matchup. We'd say this is the week Jacksonville (vs. Redskins) will come through for its owners, but if you drafted Jacksonville in the ninth or 10th round as the first defense selected, chances are you're not in the fantasy playoffs. If you are, though, this is the week to use them, even though they're still having nightmares about Derrick Henry's stiff arms.
The top pickups include the Redskins (@ Jaguars), Bills (vs. Lions), Lions (@ Bills), and if you're really feeling bold, the Falcons (vs. Cardinals). These teams will come in handy if you've been using the Steelers (vs. Patriots), Patriots (@ Steelers), Chargers (@ Chiefs), Chiefs (vs. Chargers), or possibly the Cowboys (@ Colts).
1 Jacksonville Jaguars
Jaguars vs. Redskins
2 Houston Texans
Texans @ Jets
3 Baltimore Ravens
Ravens vs. Buccaneers
4 Seattle Seahawks
Seahawks @ 49ers
5 Denver Broncos
Broncos vs. Browns
6 Washington Redskins
Redskins @ Jaguars
7 Minnesota Vikings
Vikings vs. Dolphins
8 Los Angeles Rams
Rams vs. Eagles
9 Buffalo Bills
Bills vs. Lions
10 Detroit Lions
Lions @ Bills
11 Chicago Bears
Bears vs. Packers
12 New Orleans Saints
Saints @ Panthers
13 Tennessee Titans
Titans @ Giants
14 Atlanta Falcons
Falcons vs. Cardinals
15 Miami Dolphins
Dolphins @ Vikings
16 Cleveland Browns
Browns @ Broncos
17 Dallas Cowboys
Cowboys @ Colts
18 New York Giants
Giants vs. Titans
19 Indianapolis Colts
Colts vs. Cowboys
20 Green Bay Packers
Packers @ Bears
21 New York Jets
Jets vs. Texans
22 New England Patriots
Patriots @ Steelers
23 Pittsburgh Steelers
Steelers vs. Patriots
24 Kansas City Chiefs
Chiefs vs. Chargers
25 Los Angeles Chargers
Chargers @ Chiefs
26 Philadelphia Eagles
Eagles @ Rams
27 Oakland Raiders
Raiders @ Bengals
28 Cincinnati Bengals
Bengals vs. Raiders
29 San Francisco 49ers
49ers vs. Seahawks
30 Arizona Cardinals
Cardinals @ Falcons
31 Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Buccaneers @ Ravens
32 Carolina Panthers
Panthers vs. Saints