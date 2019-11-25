Fantasy Football Rankings Week 13: Quarterback

    Fantasy football owners really don't need this -- especially not in Week 13. Lamar Jackson playing the 49ers and Deshaun Watson playing the Patriots? How is that fair? What are we supposed to do with two of fantasy's best quarterbacks in our QB rankings?

    We still have both safely in the top, as Jackson has proved he can put up big numbers against top defenses -- and he's also proved that good QBs can put up solid numbers against the Patriots. Even with that said, there are a lot of solid QBs with much more favorable matchups, including Aaron Rodgers (@ Giants), Tom Brady (@ Texans), Carson Wentz (@ Dolphins), and Derek Carr (@ Chiefs). You can also throw in Jared Goff (@ Cardinals) and Sam Darnold (@ Bengals), if you count them. 

    WEEK 13 NON-PPR RANKINGS:
    Running back | Wide receiver | Tight end | D/ST | Kicker

    Would you realistically start any ahead of Jackson or Watson? Maybe Rodgers, simply based on name value, but it's tough to put Jackson or Watson on your bench in a week as big as this, especially for someone as inconsistent as Wentz or Brady. Whether it's a must-win or you're just playing for points, Jackson and Watson always have the highest ceiling.

    Between the players mentioned above, a slew of sleepers (Mitchell Trubisky @ Lions, Nick Foles @ Buccaneers, Ryan Fitzpatrick vs. Dolphins, Kyle Allen vs. Redskins), and several must-starts in favorable matchups (Russell Wilson vs. Vikings, Matt Ryan vs. Saints, Drew Brees @ Falcons), this is a strong week for quarterbacks. You should be in good shape regardless of who you go with. 

    WEEK 13 PPR RANKINGS: Running back | Wide receiverTight end

    Reminder: Check back for rankings updates throughout the week.

  • 1 Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs

    Chiefs vs. Raiders

  • 2 Russell Wilson, Seahawks

    Seahawks vs. Vikings

  • 3 Drew Brees, Saints

    Saints @ Falcons

  • 4 Matt Ryan, Falcons

    Falcons vs. Saints

  • 5 Aaron Rodgers, Packers

    Packers @ Giants

  • 6 Lamar Jackson, Ravens

    Ravens vs. 49ers

  • 7 Deshaun Watson, Texans

    Texans vs. Patriots

  • 8 Tom Brady, Patriots

    Patriots @ Texans

  • 9 Derek Carr, Raiders

    Raiders @ Chiefs

  • 10 Jameis Winston, Buccaneers

    Buccaneers @ Jaguars

  • 11 Carson Wentz, Eagles

    Eagles @ Dolphins

  • 12 Jared Goff, Rams

    Rams @ Cardinals

  • 13 Sam Darnold, Jets

    Jets @ Bengals

  • 14 Nick Foles, Jaguars

    Jaguars vs. Buccaneers

  • 15 Kirk Cousins, Vikings

    Vikings @ Seahawks

  • 16 Dak Prescott, Cowboys

    Cowboys vs. Bills

  • 17 Mitchell Trubisky, Bears

    Bears @ Lions

  • 18 Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers

    49ers @ Ravens

  • 19 Kyler Murray, Cardinals

    Cardinals vs. Rams

  • 20 Baker Mayfield, Browns

    Browns @ Steelers

  • 21 Philip Rivers, Chargers

    Chargers @ Broncos

  • 22 Josh Allen, Bills

    Bills @ Cowboys

  • 23 Jacoby Brissett, Colts

    Colts vs. Titans

  • 24 Ryan Fitzpatrick, Dolphins

    Dolphins vs. Eagles

  • 25 Kyle Allen, Panthers

    Panthers vs. Redskins

  • 26 Ryan Tannehill, Titans

    Titans @ Colts

  • 27 Andy Dalton, Bengals

    Bengals vs. Jets

  • 28 Jeff Driskel, Lions

    Lions vs. Bears

  • 29 Daniel Jones, Giants

    Giants vs. Packers

  • 30 Dwayne Haskins, Redskins

    Redskins @ Panthers

  • 31 Devlin Hodgers, Steelers

    Steelers vs. Browns

  • 32 Brandon Allen, Broncos

    Broncos vs. Chargers

