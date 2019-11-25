Fantasy Football Rankings Week 13: Quarterback

Fantasy football owners really don't need this -- especially not in Week 13. Lamar Jackson playing the 49ers and Deshaun Watson playing the Patriots? How is that fair? What are we supposed to do with two of fantasy's best quarterbacks in our QB rankings?

We still have both safely in the top, as Jackson has proved he can put up big numbers against top defenses -- and he's also proved that good QBs can put up solid numbers against the Patriots. Even with that said, there are a lot of solid QBs with much more favorable matchups, including Aaron Rodgers (@ Giants), Tom Brady (@ Texans), Carson Wentz (@ Dolphins), and Derek Carr (@ Chiefs). You can also throw in Jared Goff (@ Cardinals) and Sam Darnold (@ Bengals), if you count them.

WEEK 13 NON-PPR RANKINGS:

Running back | Wide receiver | Tight end | D/ST | Kicker

Would you realistically start any ahead of Jackson or Watson? Maybe Rodgers, simply based on name value, but it's tough to put Jackson or Watson on your bench in a week as big as this, especially for someone as inconsistent as Wentz or Brady. Whether it's a must-win or you're just playing for points, Jackson and Watson always have the highest ceiling.

Between the players mentioned above, a slew of sleepers (Mitchell Trubisky @ Lions, Nick Foles @ Buccaneers, Ryan Fitzpatrick vs. Dolphins, Kyle Allen vs. Redskins), and several must-starts in favorable matchups (Russell Wilson vs. Vikings, Matt Ryan vs. Saints, Drew Brees @ Falcons), this is a strong week for quarterbacks. You should be in good shape regardless of who you go with.

WEEK 13 PPR RANKINGS: Running back | Wide receiver | Tight end

Reminder: Check back for rankings updates throughout the week.