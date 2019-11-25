Fantasy Football Rankings Week 13: Quarterback
Fantasy football owners really don't need this -- especially not in Week 13. Lamar Jackson playing the 49ers and Deshaun Watson playing the Patriots? How is that fair? What are we supposed to do with two of fantasy's best quarterbacks in our QB rankings?
We still have both safely in the top, as Jackson has proved he can put up big numbers against top defenses -- and he's also proved that good QBs can put up solid numbers against the Patriots. Even with that said, there are a lot of solid QBs with much more favorable matchups, including Aaron Rodgers (@ Giants), Tom Brady (@ Texans), Carson Wentz (@ Dolphins), and Derek Carr (@ Chiefs). You can also throw in Jared Goff (@ Cardinals) and Sam Darnold (@ Bengals), if you count them.
Would you realistically start any ahead of Jackson or Watson? Maybe Rodgers, simply based on name value, but it's tough to put Jackson or Watson on your bench in a week as big as this, especially for someone as inconsistent as Wentz or Brady. Whether it's a must-win or you're just playing for points, Jackson and Watson always have the highest ceiling.
Between the players mentioned above, a slew of sleepers (Mitchell Trubisky @ Lions, Nick Foles @ Buccaneers, Ryan Fitzpatrick vs. Dolphins, Kyle Allen vs. Redskins), and several must-starts in favorable matchups (Russell Wilson vs. Vikings, Matt Ryan vs. Saints, Drew Brees @ Falcons), this is a strong week for quarterbacks. You should be in good shape regardless of who you go with.
1 Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs
Chiefs vs. Raiders
2 Russell Wilson, Seahawks
Seahawks vs. Vikings
3 Drew Brees, Saints
Saints @ Falcons
4 Matt Ryan, Falcons
Falcons vs. Saints
5 Aaron Rodgers, Packers
Packers @ Giants
6 Lamar Jackson, Ravens
Ravens vs. 49ers
7 Deshaun Watson, Texans
Texans vs. Patriots
8 Tom Brady, Patriots
Patriots @ Texans
9 Derek Carr, Raiders
Raiders @ Chiefs
10 Jameis Winston, Buccaneers
Buccaneers @ Jaguars
11 Carson Wentz, Eagles
Eagles @ Dolphins
12 Jared Goff, Rams
Rams @ Cardinals
13 Sam Darnold, Jets
Jets @ Bengals
14 Nick Foles, Jaguars
Jaguars vs. Buccaneers
15 Kirk Cousins, Vikings
Vikings @ Seahawks
16 Dak Prescott, Cowboys
Cowboys vs. Bills
17 Mitchell Trubisky, Bears
Bears @ Lions
18 Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers
49ers @ Ravens
19 Kyler Murray, Cardinals
Cardinals vs. Rams
20 Baker Mayfield, Browns
Browns @ Steelers
21 Philip Rivers, Chargers
Chargers @ Broncos
22 Josh Allen, Bills
Bills @ Cowboys
23 Jacoby Brissett, Colts
Colts vs. Titans
24 Ryan Fitzpatrick, Dolphins
Dolphins vs. Eagles
25 Kyle Allen, Panthers
Panthers vs. Redskins
26 Ryan Tannehill, Titans
Titans @ Colts
27 Andy Dalton, Bengals
Bengals vs. Jets
28 Jeff Driskel, Lions
Lions vs. Bears
29 Daniel Jones, Giants
Giants vs. Packers
30 Dwayne Haskins, Redskins
Redskins @ Panthers
31 Devlin Hodgers, Steelers
Steelers vs. Browns
32 Brandon Allen, Broncos
Broncos vs. Chargers