Fantasy Football Rankings Week 13: Running back

    Finally, bye weeks are over and fantasy football owners can (hopefully) start two legitimate options in their Week 13 running back lineup spots. It's the last week in most leagues to cement your spot in the fantasy playoffs, and you'll need the most production you can get out of your running back spot -- especially if you've dealt with subpar outings from Saquon Barkley and Ezekiel Elliott the last couple weeks. The studs need to show up, and based on our RB rankings, we're expecting more of them to.

    Outside of the top 10, you can probably count on rookie David Montgomery this week. Maybe there's a rookie wall coming, if you believe in such a thing. But against the Lions' defense that has been torched by fantasy running backs all year. Montgomery has at least one more good game in him with some serious high volume before he runs out of steam.

    WEEK 13 NON-PPR RANKINGS:
    QuarterbackWide receiver | Tight end | D/ST | Kicker

    Owners of Jordan Howard (shoulder) will be hoping his health is clear heading into Sunday because the Dolphins are on tap for the Eagles. If Howard starts, he's a rock solid play as an RB2. If he doesn't, you can count on Miles Sanders and potentially Jay Ajayi, too. Ajayi had six carries for 16 yards last week.

    We're much more wary of two usual RB2s. Mark Ingram has to play the 49ers' ferocious defense, while Carlos Hyde faces off with New England. Both of those backs could be sat for better options -- we certainly don't feel great about the touchdown chances for either, and if their respective offenses get slowed, there will be less volume to go around, too.

    WEEK 13 PPR RANKINGS: Running back | Wide receiverTight end

    You'll want to take notice of Rashaad Penny and Benny Snell Jr. Snell will only have value if James Conner (shoulder) remains out, while Penny looks like he might've legitimately pushed Chris Carson into a committee. Either way, both were dominant rushers in Week 12 and will have more Week 13 value than we expected last week.

    Reminder: As always, we expect to make plenty of changes to these rankings throughout the week, so check back for updates. For individual RB analysis, click here

  • 1 Christian McCaffrey, Panthers

    Panthers vs. Redskins

  • 2 Saquon Barkley, Giants

    Giants vs. Packers

  • 3 Dalvin Cook, Vikings

    Vikings @ Seahawks

  • 4 Josh Jacobs, Raiders

    Raiders @ Chiefs

  • 5 Derrick Henry, Titans

    Titans @ Colts

  • 6 Le'Veon Bell, Jets

    Jets @ Bengals

  • 7 Alvin Kamara, Saints

    Saints @ Falcons

  • 8 Nick Chubb, Browns

    Browns @ Steelers

  • 9 Ezekiel Elliott, Cowboys

    Cowboys vs. Bills

  • 10 Aaron Jones, Packers

    Packers @ Giants

  • 11 James Conner, Steelers

    Steelers vs. Browns

  • 12 Melvin Gordon, Chargers

    Chargers @ Broncos

  • 13 Todd Gurley, Rams

    Rams @ Cardinals

  • 14 Jordan Howard, Eagles

    Eagles @ Dolphins

  • 15 Phillip Lindsay, Broncos

    Broncos vs. Chargers

  • 16 David Montgomery, Bears

    Bears @ Lions

  • 17 Damien Williams, Chiefs

    Chiefs vs. Raiders

  • 18 Joe Mixon, Bengals

    Bengals vs. Jets

  • 19 Devin Singletary, Bills

    Bills @ Cowboys

  • 20 Leonard Fournette, Jaguars

    Jaguars vs. Buccaneers

  • 21 Chris Carson, Seahawks

    Seahawks vs. Vikings

  • 22 Jonathan Williams, Colts

    Colts vs. Titans

  • 23 Derrius Guice, Redskins

    Redskins @ Panthers

  • 24 Tevin Coleman, 49ers

    49ers @ Ravens

  • 25 Bo Scarbrough, Lions

    Lions vs. Bears

  • 26 Best of the rest

    26 Ronald Jones, TB @ JAX
    27 Miles Sanders, PHI @ MIA
    28 Kenyan Drake, ARZ vs. LAR
    29 Austin Ekeler, LAC @ DEN
    30 Kareem Hunt, CLE @ PIT
    31 Carlos Hyde, HOU vs. NE
    32 James White, NE @ HOU
    33 Sony Michel, NE @ HOU
    34 Mark Ingram, BAL vs. SF
    35 Jamaal Williams, GB @ NYG
    36 Rashaad Penny, SEA vs. MIN
    37 Benny Snell Jr., PIT vs. CLE
    38 David Johnson, ARZ vs. LAR
    39 Adrian Peterson, WAS @ CAR
    40 Tarik Cohen, CHI @ DET
    41 Latavius Murray, NO @ ATL
    42 Matt Breida, SF @ BAL
    43 Brian Hill, ATL vs. NO
    44 Kalen Ballage, MIA vs. PHI
    45 Peyton Barber, TB @ JAX
    46 Royce Freeman, DEN vs. LAC
    47 Duke Johnson Jr., HOU vs. NE
    48 Darrel Williams, KC vs. OAK
    49 Jay Ajayi, PHI @ MIA
    50 LeSean McCoy, KC vs. OAK
    51 Qadree Ollison, ATL vs. NO
    52 Nyheim Hines, IND vs. TEN
    53 Frank Gore, BUF @ DAL
    54 Jaylen Samuels, PIT vs. CLE
    55 Dare Ogunbowale, TB @ JAX
    56 Bilal Powell, NYJ @ CIN
    57 Alexander Mattison, MIN @ SEA
    58 Gus Edwards, BAL vs. SF
    59 J.D. McKissic, DET vs. CHI
    60 Malcolm Brown, LAR @ ARZ
    61 Giovani Bernard, CIN vs. NYJ
    62 Rex Burkhead, NE @ HOU
    63 Tony Pollard, DAL vs. BUF
    64 Dion Lewis, TEN @ IND
    65 Ty Johnson, DET vs. CHI
    66 Wayne Gallman, NYG vs. GB

