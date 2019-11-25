Fantasy Football Rankings Week 13: Running back
Finally, bye weeks are over and fantasy football owners can (hopefully) start two legitimate options in their Week 13 running back lineup spots. It's the last week in most leagues to cement your spot in the fantasy playoffs, and you'll need the most production you can get out of your running back spot -- especially if you've dealt with subpar outings from Saquon Barkley and Ezekiel Elliott the last couple weeks. The studs need to show up, and based on our RB rankings, we're expecting more of them to.
Outside of the top 10, you can probably count on rookie David Montgomery this week. Maybe there's a rookie wall coming, if you believe in such a thing. But against the Lions' defense that has been torched by fantasy running backs all year. Montgomery has at least one more good game in him with some serious high volume before he runs out of steam.
Owners of Jordan Howard (shoulder) will be hoping his health is clear heading into Sunday because the Dolphins are on tap for the Eagles. If Howard starts, he's a rock solid play as an RB2. If he doesn't, you can count on Miles Sanders and potentially Jay Ajayi, too. Ajayi had six carries for 16 yards last week.
We're much more wary of two usual RB2s. Mark Ingram has to play the 49ers' ferocious defense, while Carlos Hyde faces off with New England. Both of those backs could be sat for better options -- we certainly don't feel great about the touchdown chances for either, and if their respective offenses get slowed, there will be less volume to go around, too.
You'll want to take notice of Rashaad Penny and Benny Snell Jr. Snell will only have value if James Conner (shoulder) remains out, while Penny looks like he might've legitimately pushed Chris Carson into a committee. Either way, both were dominant rushers in Week 12 and will have more Week 13 value than we expected last week.
Reminder: As always, we expect to make plenty of changes to these rankings throughout the week, so check back for updates. For individual RB analysis, click here.
1 Christian McCaffrey, Panthers
Panthers vs. Redskins
2 Saquon Barkley, Giants
Giants vs. Packers
3 Dalvin Cook, Vikings
Vikings @ Seahawks
4 Josh Jacobs, Raiders
Raiders @ Chiefs
5 Derrick Henry, Titans
Titans @ Colts
6 Le'Veon Bell, Jets
Jets @ Bengals
7 Alvin Kamara, Saints
Saints @ Falcons
8 Nick Chubb, Browns
Browns @ Steelers
9 Ezekiel Elliott, Cowboys
Cowboys vs. Bills
10 Aaron Jones, Packers
Packers @ Giants
11 James Conner, Steelers
Steelers vs. Browns
12 Melvin Gordon, Chargers
Chargers @ Broncos
13 Todd Gurley, Rams
Rams @ Cardinals
14 Jordan Howard, Eagles
Eagles @ Dolphins
15 Phillip Lindsay, Broncos
Broncos vs. Chargers
16 David Montgomery, Bears
Bears @ Lions
17 Damien Williams, Chiefs
Chiefs vs. Raiders
18 Joe Mixon, Bengals
Bengals vs. Jets
19 Devin Singletary, Bills
Bills @ Cowboys
20 Leonard Fournette, Jaguars
Jaguars vs. Buccaneers
21 Chris Carson, Seahawks
Seahawks vs. Vikings
22 Jonathan Williams, Colts
Colts vs. Titans
23 Derrius Guice, Redskins
Redskins @ Panthers
24 Tevin Coleman, 49ers
49ers @ Ravens
25 Bo Scarbrough, Lions
Lions vs. Bears
26 Best of the rest
26 Ronald Jones, TB @ JAX
27 Miles Sanders, PHI @ MIA
28 Kenyan Drake, ARZ vs. LAR
29 Austin Ekeler, LAC @ DEN
30 Kareem Hunt, CLE @ PIT
31 Carlos Hyde, HOU vs. NE
32 James White, NE @ HOU
33 Sony Michel, NE @ HOU
34 Mark Ingram, BAL vs. SF
35 Jamaal Williams, GB @ NYG
36 Rashaad Penny, SEA vs. MIN
37 Benny Snell Jr., PIT vs. CLE
38 David Johnson, ARZ vs. LAR
39 Adrian Peterson, WAS @ CAR
40 Tarik Cohen, CHI @ DET
41 Latavius Murray, NO @ ATL
42 Matt Breida, SF @ BAL
43 Brian Hill, ATL vs. NO
44 Kalen Ballage, MIA vs. PHI
45 Peyton Barber, TB @ JAX
46 Royce Freeman, DEN vs. LAC
47 Duke Johnson Jr., HOU vs. NE
48 Darrel Williams, KC vs. OAK
49 Jay Ajayi, PHI @ MIA
50 LeSean McCoy, KC vs. OAK
51 Qadree Ollison, ATL vs. NO
52 Nyheim Hines, IND vs. TEN
53 Frank Gore, BUF @ DAL
54 Jaylen Samuels, PIT vs. CLE
55 Dare Ogunbowale, TB @ JAX
56 Bilal Powell, NYJ @ CIN
57 Alexander Mattison, MIN @ SEA
58 Gus Edwards, BAL vs. SF
59 J.D. McKissic, DET vs. CHI
60 Malcolm Brown, LAR @ ARZ
61 Giovani Bernard, CIN vs. NYJ
62 Rex Burkhead, NE @ HOU
63 Tony Pollard, DAL vs. BUF
64 Dion Lewis, TEN @ IND
65 Ty Johnson, DET vs. CHI
66 Wayne Gallman, NYG vs. GB