Fantasy Football Rankings Week 13: Wide receiver

Just like last week, QB issues for several teams, including the Lions, Redskins, Steelers, , Bengals, and Panthers, cause some upheaval in our Week 13 fantasy WR rankings, but tough matchups for normally reliable wide receivers are even more worrisome.

The Texans duo of DeAndre Hopkins and Will Fuller V gets the Patriots, while Detroit's Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones face off against the Bears. Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry are in Pittsburgh, and Dallas's Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup get the Bills. Keenan Allen and Mike Williams are also in tough spots against Denver. It's tough to sit any of those players, but given the matchups, lack of byes, and other factors, at least a couple few outside our top 36.

Fortunately, there are a few sleepers with favorable matchups, including Dede Westbrook and Chris Conley (vs. Bucs) and Mohamed Sanu and Phillip Dorsett, if healthy (@ Texans). If you're more daring, you can take a chance on boom-or-bust guys with good matchups, including one Geronimo Allison, Allen Lazard, and Marquez Valdes-Scantling (@ Giants), Ted Ginn and Tre'Quan Smith (@ Falcons), Mecole Hardman and Demarcus Robinson (vs. Raiders), and Taylor Gabriel and Anthony Miller (@ Lions).

It's likely many fantasy owners will opt to play their studs in tough matchups -- and it's tough to argue against that -- but in what could be a must-win week for many, it always pays to weigh every option. Checking out these rankings is a good start.

Reminder: Check back for rankings updates throughout the week.