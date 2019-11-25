Fantasy Football Rankings Week 13: Wide receiver
Fantasy Football Rankings Week 13: Wide receiver
Just like last week, QB issues for several teams, including the Lions, Redskins, Steelers, , Bengals, and Panthers, cause some upheaval in our Week 13 fantasy WR rankings, but tough matchups for normally reliable wide receivers are even more worrisome.
The Texans duo of DeAndre Hopkins and Will Fuller V gets the Patriots, while Detroit's Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones face off against the Bears. Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry are in Pittsburgh, and Dallas's Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup get the Bills. Keenan Allen and Mike Williams are also in tough spots against Denver. It's tough to sit any of those players, but given the matchups, lack of byes, and other factors, at least a couple few outside our top 36.
Fortunately, there are a few sleepers with favorable matchups, including Dede Westbrook and Chris Conley (vs. Bucs) and Mohamed Sanu and Phillip Dorsett, if healthy (@ Texans). If you're more daring, you can take a chance on boom-or-bust guys with good matchups, including one Geronimo Allison, Allen Lazard, and Marquez Valdes-Scantling (@ Giants), Ted Ginn and Tre'Quan Smith (@ Falcons), Mecole Hardman and Demarcus Robinson (vs. Raiders), and Taylor Gabriel and Anthony Miller (@ Lions).
It's likely many fantasy owners will opt to play their studs in tough matchups -- and it's tough to argue against that -- but in what could be a must-win week for many, it always pays to weigh every option. Checking out these rankings is a good start.
Reminder: Check back for rankings updates throughout the week.
1 Michael Thomas, Saints
Saints @ Falcons
2 Julio Jones, Falcons
Falcons vs. Saints
3 Tyreek Hill, Chiefs
Chiefs vs. Raiders
4 DJ Chark, Jaguars
Jaguars vs. Buccaneers
5 Davante Adams, Packers
Packers @ Giants
6 Tyler Lockett, Seahawks
Seahawks vs. Vikings
7 Cooper Kupp, Rams
Rams @ Cardinals
8 D.J. Moore, Panthers
Panthers vs. Redskins
9 Julian Edelman, Patriots
Patriots @ Texans
10 T.Y. Hilton, Colts
Colts vs. Titans
11 Chris Godwin, Buccaneers
Buccaneers @ Jaguars
12 Tyrell Williams, Raiders
Raiders @ Chiefs
13 Adam Thielen, Vikings
Vikings @ Seahawks
14 Mike Evans, Buccaneers
Buccaneers @ Jaguars
15 Stefon Diggs, Vikings
Vikings @ Seahawks
16 Allen Robinson, Bears
Bears @ Lions
17 DeAndre Hopkins, Texans
Texans vs. Patriots
18 Terry McLaurin, Redskins
Redskins @ Panthers
19 DeVante Parker, Dolphins
Dolphins vs. Eagles
20 DK Metcalf, Seahawks
Seahawks vs. Vikings
21 Jarvis Landry, Browns
Browns @ Steelers
22 Courtland Sutton, Broncos
Broncos vs. Chargers
23 Odell Beckham Jr., Browns
Browns @ Steelers
24 Keenan Allen, Chargers
Chargers @ Broncos
25 Alshon Jeffery, Eagles
Eagles @ Dolphins
26 Calvin Ridley, Falcons
Falcons vs. Saints
27 Tyler Boyd, Bengals
Bengals vs. Jets
28 John Brown, Bills
Bills @ Cowboys
29 Kenny Golladay, Lions
Lions vs. Bears
30 Amari Cooper, Cowboys
Cowboys vs. Bills
31 Jamison Crowder, Jets
Jets @ Bengals
32 Dede Westbrook, Jaguars
Jaguars vs. Buccaneers
33 Curtis Samuel, Panthers
Panthers vs. Redskins
34 Brandin Cooks, Rams
Rams @ Cardinals
35 Mohamed Sanu, Patriots
Patriots @ Texans
36 Sammy Watkins, Chiefs
Chiefs vs. Raiders
37 Best of the rest
37 Deebo Samuel, SF @ BAL
38 JuJu Smith-Schuster, PIT vs. CLE
39 Golden Tate, NYG vs. GB
40 Marquise Brown, BAL vs. SF
41 Emmanuel Sanders, SF @ BAL
42 Christian Kirk, ARZ vs. LAR
43 Robert Woods, LAR @ ARZ
44 Will Fuller V, HOU vs. NE
45 Marvin Jones, DET vs. CHI
46 Russell Gage, ATL vs. NO
47 Chris Conley, JAX vs. TB
48 Michael Gallup, DAL vs. BUF
49 James Washington, PIT vs. CLE
50 Mike Williams, LAC @ DEN
51 Geronimo Allison, GB @ NYG
52 Larry Fitzgerald, ARZ vs. LAR
53 Cole Beasley, BUF @ DAL
54 Hunter Renfrow, OAK @ KC
55 Nelson Agholor, PHI @ MIA
56 Taylor Gabriel, CHI @ DET
57 Phillip Dorsett, NE @ HOU
58 Sterling Shepard, NYG @ CHI
59 A.J. Brown, TEN @ IND
60 Randall Cobb, DAL vs. BUF
61 Mecole Hardman, KC vs. OAK
62 Robby Anderson, NYJ @ CIN
63 Darius Slayton, NYG vs. GB
64 Tre'Quan Smith, NO @ ATL
65 Josh Gordon, SEA vs. MIN
66 Demaryius Thomas, NYJ @ CIN
67 Ted Ginn Jr., NO @ ATL
68 Anthony Miller, CHI @ DET
69 Marquez Valdes-Scantling, GB @ NYG
70 Corey Davis, TEN @ IND
71 Demarcus Robinson, KC vs. OAK
72 Alex Erickson, CIN vs. NYJ
73 Allen Hurns, MIA vs. PHI
74 N'Keal Harry, NE @ HOU
75 Allen Lazard, GB @ NYG
76 Danny Amendola, DET vs. CHI
77 Marcus Johnson, IND vs. TEN
78 Diontae Johnson, PIT vs. CLE
79 Willie Snead, BAL vs. SF
80 Kendrick Bourne, SF @ BAL
81 Zay Jones, OAK @ KC
82 Tim Patrick, DEN vs. LAC
83 Kelvin Harmon, WAS @ CAR
84 Zach Pascal, IND vs. TEN
85 Adam Humphries, TEN @ IND
86 Scotty Miller, TB @ JAX
87 Josh Reynolds, LAR @ ARZ