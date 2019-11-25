Fantasy Football Rankings Week 13: Wide receiver

Sporting News

  • Fantasy Football Rankings Week 13: Wide receiver

    Just like last week, QB issues for several teams, including the Lions, Redskins, Steelers, , Bengals, and Panthers, cause some upheaval in our Week 13 fantasy WR rankings, but tough matchups for normally reliable wide receivers are even more worrisome. 

    The Texans duo of DeAndre Hopkins and Will Fuller V gets the Patriots, while Detroit's Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones face off against the Bears. Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry are in Pittsburgh, and Dallas's Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup get the Bills. Keenan Allen and Mike Williams are also in tough spots against Denver. It's tough to sit any of those players, but given the matchups, lack of byes, and other factors, at least a couple few outside our top 36.

    WEEK 13 NON-PPR RANKINGS:
    Quarterback | Running back | Tight end | D/ST | Kicker

    Fortunately, there are a few sleepers with favorable matchups, including Dede Westbrook and Chris Conley (vs. Bucs) and Mohamed Sanu and Phillip Dorsett, if healthy (@ Texans). If you're more daring, you can take a chance on boom-or-bust guys with good matchups, including one Geronimo Allison, Allen Lazard, and Marquez Valdes-Scantling (@ Giants), Ted Ginn and Tre'Quan Smith (@ Falcons), Mecole Hardman and Demarcus Robinson (vs. Raiders), and Taylor Gabriel and Anthony Miller (@ Lions).

    It's likely many fantasy owners will opt to play their studs in tough matchups -- and it's tough to argue against that -- but in what could be a must-win week for many, it always pays to weigh every option. Checking out these rankings is a good start. 

    WEEK 13 PPR RANKINGS: Running back | Wide receiverTight end

    Reminder: Check back for rankings updates throughout the week.

  • 1 Michael Thomas, Saints

    Saints @ Falcons

  • 2 Julio Jones, Falcons

    Falcons vs. Saints

  • 3 Tyreek Hill, Chiefs

    Chiefs vs. Raiders

  • 4 DJ Chark, Jaguars

    Jaguars vs. Buccaneers

  • 5 Davante Adams, Packers

    Packers @ Giants

  • 6 Tyler Lockett, Seahawks

    Seahawks vs. Vikings

  • 7 Cooper Kupp, Rams

    Rams @ Cardinals

  • 8 D.J. Moore, Panthers

    Panthers vs. Redskins

  • 9 Julian Edelman, Patriots

    Patriots @ Texans

  • 10 T.Y. Hilton, Colts

    Colts vs. Titans

  • 11 Chris Godwin, Buccaneers

    Buccaneers @ Jaguars

  • 12 Tyrell Williams, Raiders

    Raiders @ Chiefs

  • 13 Adam Thielen, Vikings

    Vikings @ Seahawks

  • 14 Mike Evans, Buccaneers

    Buccaneers @ Jaguars

  • 15 Stefon Diggs, Vikings

    Vikings @ Seahawks

  • 16 Allen Robinson, Bears

    Bears @ Lions

  • 17 DeAndre Hopkins, Texans

    Texans vs. Patriots

  • 18 Terry McLaurin, Redskins

    Redskins @ Panthers

  • 19 DeVante Parker, Dolphins

    Dolphins vs. Eagles

  • 20 DK Metcalf, Seahawks

    Seahawks vs. Vikings

  • 21 Jarvis Landry, Browns

    Browns @ Steelers

  • 22 Courtland Sutton, Broncos

    Broncos vs. Chargers

  • 23 Odell Beckham Jr., Browns

    Browns @ Steelers

  • 24 Keenan Allen, Chargers

    Chargers @ Broncos

  • 25 Alshon Jeffery, Eagles

    Eagles @ Dolphins

  • 26 Calvin Ridley, Falcons

    Falcons vs. Saints

  • 27 Tyler Boyd, Bengals

    Bengals vs. Jets

  • 28 John Brown, Bills

    Bills @ Cowboys

  • 29 Kenny Golladay, Lions

    Lions vs. Bears

  • 30 Amari Cooper, Cowboys

    Cowboys vs. Bills

  • 31 Jamison Crowder, Jets

    Jets @ Bengals

  • 32 Dede Westbrook, Jaguars

    Jaguars vs. Buccaneers

  • 33 Curtis Samuel, Panthers

    Panthers vs. Redskins

  • 34 Brandin Cooks, Rams

    Rams @ Cardinals

  • 35 Mohamed Sanu, Patriots

    Patriots @ Texans

  • 36 Sammy Watkins, Chiefs

    Chiefs vs. Raiders

  • 37 Best of the rest

    37 Deebo Samuel, SF @ BAL
    38 JuJu Smith-Schuster, PIT vs. CLE
    39 Golden Tate, NYG vs. GB
    40 Marquise Brown, BAL vs. SF
    41 Emmanuel Sanders, SF @ BAL
    42 Christian Kirk, ARZ vs. LAR
    43 Robert Woods, LAR @ ARZ
    44 Will Fuller V, HOU vs. NE
    45 Marvin Jones, DET vs. CHI
    46 Russell Gage, ATL vs. NO
    47 Chris Conley, JAX vs. TB
    48 Michael Gallup, DAL vs. BUF
    49 James Washington, PIT vs. CLE
    50 Mike Williams, LAC @ DEN
    51 Geronimo Allison, GB @ NYG
    52 Larry Fitzgerald, ARZ vs. LAR
    53 Cole Beasley, BUF @ DAL
    54 Hunter Renfrow, OAK @ KC
    55 Nelson Agholor, PHI @ MIA
    56 Taylor Gabriel, CHI @ DET
    57 Phillip Dorsett, NE @ HOU
    58 Sterling Shepard, NYG @ CHI
    59 A.J. Brown, TEN @ IND
    60 Randall Cobb, DAL vs. BUF
    61 Mecole Hardman, KC vs. OAK
    62 Robby Anderson, NYJ @ CIN
    63 Darius Slayton, NYG vs. GB
    64 Tre'Quan Smith, NO @ ATL
    65 Josh Gordon, SEA vs. MIN
    66 Demaryius Thomas, NYJ @ CIN
    67 Ted Ginn Jr., NO @ ATL
    68 Anthony Miller, CHI @ DET
    69 Marquez Valdes-Scantling, GB @ NYG
    70 Corey Davis, TEN @ IND
    71 Demarcus Robinson, KC vs. OAK
    72 Alex Erickson, CIN vs. NYJ
    73 Allen Hurns, MIA vs. PHI
    74 N'Keal Harry, NE @ HOU
    75 Allen Lazard, GB @ NYG
    76 Danny Amendola, DET vs. CHI
    77 Marcus Johnson, IND vs. TEN
    78 Diontae Johnson, PIT vs. CLE
    79 Willie Snead, BAL vs. SF
    80 Kendrick Bourne, SF @ BAL
    81 Zay Jones, OAK @ KC
    82 Tim Patrick, DEN vs. LAC
    83 Kelvin Harmon, WAS @ CAR
    84 Zach Pascal, IND vs. TEN
    85 Adam Humphries, TEN @ IND
    86 Scotty Miller, TB @ JAX
    87 Josh Reynolds, LAR @ ARZ

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

What to Read Next

Back