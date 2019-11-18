Fantasy Football Rankings Week 12: Defense
Our Week 12 fantasy defense rankings likely aren't going to make you feel any better about your lineup this week. It doesn't take long before waiver wire streamers start popping up -- and weak ones at that. Some of the top D/STs have tough matchups, making start 'em, sit 'em decisions even more difficult.
We'll start with those tough matchups. The Patriots (vs. Cowboys), 49ers (vs. Packers), and Rams (vs. Ravens) are all in spots where you wouldn't normally play them, but it's tough to doubt the Pats and Niners with how well they've played this year. Given the alternatives, you're probably better off sticking with these defenses, though the Rams worry us the most.
The top streams this week include the Raiders (@ Jets), Lions (@ Redskins), Browns (vs. Dolphins), Redskins (vs. Lions), and suddenly hot Falcons (vs. Buccaneers). We don't blame you for wanting to avoid any of these mediocre D/STs, but playing the matchup is generally a preferred strategy when it comes to D/STs. These units have the highest boom-or-bust upside this week.
Of course, we know any D/ST can pay off with one big play, so it's always tough to say any defense is a must-start or a must-sit. In a week like this, you shouldn't worry too much because many owners will be in similar positions.
1 Pittsburgh Steelers
Steelers @ Bengals
2 Chicago Bears
Bears vs. Giants
3 New Orleans Saints
Saints vs. Panthers
4 Buffalo Bills
Bills vs. Broncos
5 Denver Broncos
Broncos @ Bills
6 New England Patriots
Patriots vs. Cowboys
7 Oakland Raiders
Raiders @ Jets
8 Detroit Lions
Lions @ Redskins
9 Cleveland Browns
Browns vs. Dolphins
10 San Francisco 49ers
49ers vs. Packers
11 Washington Redskins
Redskins vs. Lions
12 Atlanta Falcons
Falcons vs. Buccaneers
13 Tennessee Titans
Titans vs. Jaguars
14 Jacksonville Jaguars
Jaguars @ Titans
15 Green Bay Packers
Packers @ 49ers
16 Baltimore Ravens
Ravens @ Rams
17 Carolina Panthers
Panthers @ Saints
18 Los Angeles Rams
Rams vs. Ravens
19 Miami Dolphins
Dolphins @ Browns
20 Cincinnati Bengals
Bengals vs. Steelers
21 New York Giants
Giants @ Bears
22 Houston Texans
Texans vs. Colts
23 Seattle Seahawks
Seahawks @ Eagles
24 Indianapolis Colts
Colts @ Texans
25 Philadelphia Eagles
Eagles vs. Seahawks
26 New York Jets
Jets vs. Raiders
27 Dallas Cowboys
Cowboys @ Patriots
28 Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Buccaneers @ Falcons