Fantasy football rankings for Week 10: How will elbow injury impact Josh Allen?

Good quarterback play is one of the top correlations for success in fantasy football this season. If you don't have one of the better QBs, the deck is stacked against you. But what happens if an injury threatens a top quarterback's productivity?

We could find out this week with Buffalo's Josh Allen battling an elbow issue, but active and expected to start on Sunday.

ON BYE: Baltimore, Cincinnati, New England, New York Jets

Fantasy football rankings for Week 10 are based on the point-per-reception (PPR) scoring used in most seasonal and daily fantasy football formats. One point is awarded for every 10 rushing and receiving yards and one point for every 20 passing yards. Six points are awarded for touchdowns scored, four points for passing TDs and one point for receptions.

Rankings are compiled by FantasySharks.com.

QUARTERBACKS

Buffal's Josh Allen is the No. 1 fantasy quarterback this season, but an elbow injury could impact his effectiveness down the stretch.

1 *Josh Allen Buf. vs. Min.

2 Patrick Mahomes K.C. vs. Jac.

3 Jalen Hurts Phi. vs. Was.

4 Justin Herbert L.A.-C at S.F.

5 Geno Smith Sea. at T.B.

6 Tom Brady T.B. vs. Sea.

7 Dak Prescott Dal. at G.B.

8 *Matthew Stafford L.A.-R vs. Ari.

9 Kirk Cousins Min. at Buf.

10 Justin Fields Chi. vs. Det.

11 *Kyler Murray Ari. at L.A.-R

12 Russell Wilson Den. at Ten.

13 Daniel Jones N.Y.-G vs. Hou.

14 Tua Tagovailoa Mia. vs. Cle.

15 Andy Dalton N.O. at Pit.

16 Aaron Rodgers G.B. vs. Dal.

17 Trevor Lawrence Jac. at K.C.

18 Jimmy Garoppolo S.F. vs. L.A.-C

19 Jared Goff Det. at Chi.

20 Jacoby Brissett Cle. at Mia.

21 Taylor Heinicke Was. at Phi.

22 Derek Carr L.V. vs. Ind.

23 Kenny Pickett Pit. vs. N.O.

24 Sam Ehlinger Ind. at L.V.

25 Davis Mills Hou. at N.Y.-G

26 *Ryan Tannehill Ten. vs. Den.

27 Marcus Mariota Atl. at Car.

28 P.J. Walker Car. vs. Atl.

29 Malik Willis Ten. vs. Den.

30 Jameis Winston N.O. at Pit.

RUNNING BACKS

Austin Ekeler is the No. 1 fantasy running back this season, but he, quarterback Justin Herbert and the Chargers face one of the NFL's best defenses this week in the San Francisco 49ers.

1 Austin Ekeler L.A.-C at S.F.

2 Christian McCaffrey S.F. vs. L.A.-C

3 Saquon Barkley N.Y.-G vs. Hou.

4 Derrick Henry Ten. vs. Den.

5 Nick Chubb Cle. at Mia.

6 Alvin Kamara N.O. at Pit.

7 Kenneth Walker III Sea. at T.B.

8 Dalvin Cook Min. at Buf.

9 Travis Etienne Jac. at K.C.

10 Josh Jacobs L.V. vs. Ind.

11 *Jonathan Taylor Ind. at L.V.

12 Leonard Fournette T.B. vs. Sea.

13 Jamaal Williams Det. at Chi.

14 Miles Sanders Phi. vs. Was.

15 David Montgomery Chi. vs. Det.

16 Cordarrelle Patterson Atl. at Car.

17 *Aaron Jones G.B. vs. Dal.

18 Clyde Edwards-Helaire K.C. vs. Jac.

19 Raheem Mostert Mia. vs. Cle.

20 AJ Dillon G.B. vs. Dal.

21 D'Andre Swift Det. at Chi.

22 Tony Pollard Dal. at G.B.

23 Dameon Pierce Hou. at N.Y.-G

24 D'Onta Foreman Car. vs. Atl.

25 Kareem Hunt Cle. at Mia.

26 Najee Harris Pit. vs. N.O.

27 *Ezekiel Elliott Dal. at G.B.

28 James Conner Ari. at L.A.-R

29 Darrell Henderson L.A.-R vs. Ari.

30 Jeffery Wilson Mia. vs. Cle.

31 Melvin Gordon Den. at Ten.

32 Devin Singletary Buf. vs. Min.

33 Eno Benjamin Ari. at L.A.-R

34 Tyler Allgeier Atl. at Car.

35 Khalil Herbert Chi. vs. Det.

36 Chuba Hubbard Car. vs. Atl.

37 Brian Robinson Was. at Phi.

38 Antonio Gibson Was. at Phi.

39 Latavius Murray Den. at Ten.

40 *Elijah Mitchell S.F. vs. L.A.-C

41 Nyheim Hines Buf. vs. Min.

42 Rex Burkhead Hou. at N.Y.-G

43 Myles Gaskin Mia. vs. Cle.

44 Jordan Wilkins Ind. at L.V.

45 *Tyrion Davis-Price S.F. vs. L.A.-C

46 Dontrell Hilliard Ten. vs. Den.

47 Rachaad White T.B. vs. Sea.

48 Alexander Mattison Min. at Buf.

49 Isiah Pacheco K.C. vs. Jac.

50 Jerick McKinnon K.C. vs. Jac.

51 Kenneth Gainwell Phi. vs. Was.

52 Boston Scott Phi. vs. Was.

53 Chase Edmonds Den. at Ten.

54 JaMycal Hasty Jac. at K.C.

55 Sony Michel L.A.-C at S.F.

WIDE RECEIVERS

1 Stefon Diggs Buf. vs. Min.

2 Cooper Kupp L.A.-R vs. Ari.

3 Tyreek Hill Mia. vs. Cle.

4 Justin Jefferson Min. at Buf.

5 Davante Adams L.V. vs. Ind.

6 DeAndre Hopkins Ari. at L.A.-R

7 A.J. Brown Phi. vs. Was.

8 Jaylen Waddle Mia. vs. Cle.

9 Chris Olave N.O. at Pit.

10 CeeDee Lamb Dal. at G.B.

11 DK Metcalf Sea. at T.B.

12 Mike Evans T.B. vs. Sea.

13 DeVonta Smith Phi. vs. Was.

14 Amari Cooper Cle. at Mia.

15 *Deebo Samuel S.F. vs. L.A.-C

16 Gabriel Davis Buf. vs. Min.

17 Brandon Aiyuk S.F. vs. L.A.-C

18 Christian Kirk Jac. at K.C.

19 Chris Godwin T.B. vs. Sea.

20 Amon-Ra St. Brown Det. at Chi.

21 D.J. Moore Car. vs. Atl.

22 Tyler Lockett Sea. at T.B.

23 Allen Lazard G.B. vs. Dal.

24 JuJu Smith-Schuster K.C. vs. Jac.

25 *Brandin Cooks Hou. at N.Y.-G

26 Josh Palmer L.A.-C at S.F.

27 Diontae Johnson Pit. vs. N.O.

28 Courtland Sutton Den. at Ten.

29 Curtis Samuel Was. at Phi.

30 Michael Pittman Ind. at L.V.

31 Jerry Jeudy Den. at Ten.

32 Adam Thielen Min. at Buf.

33 Darnell Mooney Chi. vs. Det.

34 Rondale Moore Ari. at L.A.-R

35 Wan'Dale Robinson N.Y.-G vs. Hou.

36 Terry McLaurin Was. at Phi.

37 Michael Gallup Dal. at G.B.

38 Terrace Marshall Car. vs. Atl.

39 Chase Claypool Chi. vs. Det.

40 Drake London Atl. at Car.

41 Isaiah McKenzie Buf. vs. Min.

42 Darius Slayton N.Y.-G vs. Hou.

43 Marquez Valdes-Scantling K.C. vs. Jac.

44 George Pickens Pit. vs. N.O.

45 Robert Woods Ten. vs. Den.

46 Marvin Jones Jac. at K.C.

47 DeAndre Carter L.A.-C at S.F.

48 Kalif Raymond Det. at Chi.

49 Julio Jones T.B. vs. Sea.

50 Mack Hollins L.V. vs. Ind.

51 Parris Campbell Ind. at L.V.

52 Jarvis Landry N.O. at Pit.

53 Marquez Callaway N.O. at Pit.

54 Donovan Peoples-Jones Cle. at Mia.

55 K.J. Osborn Min. at Buf.

TIGHT ENDS

Coincidence or not, 49ers tight end George Kittle has receiving touchdowns in both games since San Francisco acquired running back Christian McCaffrey from Carolina.

1 Travis Kelce K.C. vs. Jac.

2 George Kittle S.F. vs. L.A.-C

3 Dallas Goedert Phi. vs. Was.

4 T.J. Hockenson Min. at Buf.

5 Cade Otton T.B. vs. Sea.

6 Taysom Hill N.O. at Pit.

7 Gerald Everett L.A.-C at S.F.

8 Kyle Pitts Atl. at Car.

9 Greg Dulcich Den. at Ten.

10 Zach Ertz Ari. at L.A.-R

11 Dawson Knox Buf. vs. Min.

12 Pat Freiermuth Pit. vs. N.O.

13 *Evan Engram Jac. at K.C.

14 Noah Fant Sea. at T.B.

15 Dalton Schultz Dal. at G.B.

16 Tyler Higbee L.A.-R vs. Ari.

17 Robert Tonyan G.B. vs. Dal.

18 Mike Gesicki Mia. vs. Cle.

19 Foster Moreau L.V. vs. Ind.

20 Cole Kmet Chi. vs. Det.

21 Harrison Bryant Cle. at Mia.

22 *Logan Thomas Was. at Phi.

23 Brock Wright Det. at Chi.

24 Juwan Johnson N.O. at Pit.

25 *Mo Alie-Cox Ind. at L.V.

26 Tanner Hudson N.Y.-G vs. Hou.

27 Will Dissly Sea. at T.B.

28 *Cameron Brate T.B. vs. Sea.

29 James Mitchell Det. at Chi.

30 O.J. Howard Hou. at N.Y.-G

KICKERS

1 Ryan Succop T.B. vs. Sea.

2 Brett Maher Dal. at G.B.

3 Daniel Carlson L.V. vs. Ind.

4 Matt Gay L.A.-R vs. Ari.

5 Cairo Santos Chi. vs. Det.

6 Eddy Pineiro Car. vs. Atl.

7 Graham Gano N.Y.-G vs. Hou.

8 Randy Bullock Ten. vs. Den.

9 Tyler Bass Buf. vs. Min.

10 Mike Badgley Det. at Chi.

11 Wil Lutz N.O. at Pit.

12 Jason Sanders Mia. vs. Cle.

13 Chase McLaughlin Ind. at L.V.

14 Jason Myers Sea. at T.B.

15 Harrison Butker K.C. vs. Jac.

16 Jake Elliott Phi. vs. Was.

17 Ka'imi Fairbairn Hou. at N.Y.-G

18 Younghoe Koo Atl. at Car.

19 Greg Joseph Min. at Buf.

20 Riley Patterson Jac. at K.C.

21 Cade York Cle. at Mia.

22 Robbie Gould S.F. vs. L.A.-C

23 Mason Crosby G.B. vs. Dal.

24 *Matt Prater Ari. at L.A.-R

25 Matthew Wright Pit. vs. N.O.

26 Brandon McManus Den. at Ten.

27 Joey Slye Was. at Phi.

28 Nick Sciba Pit. vs. vs. N.O.

29 Cameron Dicker L.A.-C at S.F.

30 Tristan Vizcaino Ari. at L.A.-R

DEFENSES

1 New Orleans Saints at Pit.

2 Philadelphia Eagles vs. Was.

3 Dallas Cowboys at G.B.

4 New York Giants vs. Hou.

5 Los Angeles Rams vs. Ari.

6 Denver Broncos at Ten.

7 Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Sea.

8 Arizona Cardinals at L.A.-R

9 Buffalo Bills vs. Min.

10 Kansas City Chiefs vs. Jac.

11 Tennessee Titans vs. Den.

12 Seattle Seahawks at T.B.

13 San Francisco 49ers L.A.-C

14 Miami Dolphins vs. Cle.

15 Atlanta Falcons at Car.

16 Las Vegas Raiders vs. Ind.

17 Chicago Bears vs. Det.

18 Minnesota Vikings at Buf.

19 Carolina Panthers vs. Atl.

20 Detroit Lions at Chi.

21 Green Bay Packers vs. Dal.

22 Los Angeles Chargers at S.F.

23 Indianapolis Colts at L.V.

24 Houston Texans at N.Y.-G

25 Pittsburgh Steelers vs. N.O.

26 Washington Commanders at Phi.

27 Cleveland Browns at Mia.

28 Jacksonville Jaguars at K.C.

