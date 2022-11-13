Fantasy football rankings for Week 10: How will elbow injury impact Josh Allen?

Steve Gardner, USA TODAY
Good quarterback play is one of the top correlations for success in fantasy football this season. If you don't have one of the better QBs, the deck is stacked against you. But what happens if an injury threatens a top quarterback's productivity?

We could find out this week with Buffalo's Josh Allen battling an elbow issue, but active and expected to start on Sunday.

ON BYE:  Baltimore, Cincinnati, New England, New York Jets

Fantasy football rankings for Week 10 are based on the point-per-reception (PPR) scoring used in most seasonal and daily fantasy football formats. One point is awarded for every 10 rushing and receiving yards and one point for every 20 passing yards. Six points are awarded for touchdowns scored, four points for passing TDs and one point for receptions.

 QUARTERBACKS      

Buffal's Josh Allen is the No. 1 fantasy quarterback this season, but an elbow injury could impact his effectiveness down the stretch.

1    *Josh Allen    Buf.    vs. Min.

2    Patrick Mahomes    K.C.    vs. Jac.

3    Jalen Hurts    Phi.    vs. Was.

4    Justin Herbert    L.A.-C    at S.F.

5    Geno Smith    Sea.    at T.B.

6    Tom Brady    T.B.    vs. Sea.

7    Dak Prescott    Dal.    at G.B.

8    *Matthew Stafford    L.A.-R    vs. Ari.

9    Kirk Cousins    Min.    at Buf.

10    Justin Fields    Chi.    vs. Det.

11    *Kyler Murray    Ari.    at L.A.-R

12    Russell Wilson    Den.    at Ten.

13    Daniel Jones    N.Y.-G    vs. Hou.

14    Tua Tagovailoa    Mia.    vs. Cle.

15    Andy Dalton    N.O.    at Pit.

16    Aaron Rodgers    G.B.    vs. Dal.

17    Trevor Lawrence    Jac.    at K.C.

18    Jimmy Garoppolo    S.F.    vs. L.A.-C

19    Jared Goff    Det.    at Chi.

20    Jacoby Brissett    Cle.    at Mia.

21    Taylor Heinicke    Was.    at Phi.

22    Derek Carr    L.V.    vs. Ind.

23    Kenny Pickett    Pit.    vs. N.O.

24    Sam Ehlinger    Ind.    at L.V.

25    Davis Mills    Hou.    at N.Y.-G

26    *Ryan Tannehill    Ten.    vs. Den.

27    Marcus Mariota    Atl.    at Car.

28    P.J. Walker    Car.    vs. Atl.

29    Malik Willis    Ten.    vs. Den.

30    Jameis Winston    N.O.    at Pit.

STOCK WATCH: Seahawks' Geno Smith continues to impress

  RUNNING BACKS      

Austin Ekeler is the No. 1 fantasy running back this season, but he, quarterback Justin Herbert and the Chargers face one of the NFL's best defenses this week in the San Francisco 49ers.

1     Austin Ekeler    L.A.-C    at S.F.

2    Christian McCaffrey    S.F.    vs. L.A.-C

3    Saquon Barkley    N.Y.-G    vs. Hou.

4    Derrick Henry    Ten.    vs. Den.

5    Nick Chubb    Cle.    at Mia.

6    Alvin Kamara    N.O.    at Pit.

7    Kenneth Walker III    Sea.    at T.B.

8    Dalvin Cook    Min.    at Buf.

9    Travis Etienne    Jac.    at K.C.

10    Josh Jacobs    L.V.    vs. Ind.

11    *Jonathan Taylor    Ind.    at L.V.

12    Leonard Fournette    T.B.    vs. Sea.

13    Jamaal Williams    Det.    at Chi.

14    Miles Sanders    Phi.    vs. Was.

15    David Montgomery    Chi.    vs. Det.

16    Cordarrelle Patterson    Atl.    at Car.

17    *Aaron Jones    G.B.    vs. Dal.

18    Clyde Edwards-Helaire    K.C.    vs. Jac.

19    Raheem Mostert    Mia.    vs. Cle.

20    AJ Dillon    G.B.    vs. Dal.

21    D'Andre Swift    Det.    at Chi.

22    Tony Pollard    Dal.    at G.B.

23    Dameon Pierce    Hou.    at N.Y.-G

24    D'Onta Foreman    Car.    vs. Atl.

25    Kareem Hunt    Cle.    at Mia.

26    Najee Harris    Pit.    vs. N.O.

27    *Ezekiel Elliott    Dal.    at G.B.

28    James Conner    Ari.    at L.A.-R

29    Darrell Henderson    L.A.-R    vs. Ari.

30    Jeffery Wilson    Mia.    vs. Cle.

31    Melvin Gordon    Den.    at Ten.

32    Devin Singletary    Buf.    vs. Min.

33    Eno Benjamin    Ari.    at L.A.-R

34    Tyler Allgeier    Atl.    at Car.

35    Khalil Herbert    Chi.    vs. Det.

36    Chuba Hubbard    Car.    vs. Atl.

37    Brian Robinson    Was.    at Phi.

38    Antonio Gibson    Was.    at Phi.

39    Latavius Murray    Den.    at Ten.

40    *Elijah Mitchell    S.F.    vs. L.A.-C

41    Nyheim Hines    Buf.    vs. Min.

42    Rex Burkhead    Hou.    at N.Y.-G

43    Myles Gaskin    Mia.    vs. Cle.

44    Jordan Wilkins    Ind.    at L.V.

45    *Tyrion Davis-Price    S.F.    vs. L.A.-C

46    Dontrell Hilliard    Ten.    vs. Den.

47    Rachaad White    T.B.    vs. Sea.

48    Alexander Mattison    Min.    at Buf.

49    Isiah Pacheco    K.C.    vs. Jac.

50    Jerick McKinnon    K.C.    vs. Jac.

51    Kenneth Gainwell    Phi.    vs. Was.

52    Boston Scott    Phi.    vs. Was.

53    Chase Edmonds    Den.    at Ten.

54    JaMycal Hasty    Jac.    at K.C.

55    Sony Michel    L.A.-C    at S.F.

KEEP OR CUT? Aaron Rodgers may no longer be a worthwhile starter

  WIDE RECEIVERS      

1    Stefon Diggs    Buf.    vs. Min.

2    Cooper Kupp    L.A.-R    vs. Ari.

3    Tyreek Hill    Mia.    vs. Cle.

4    Justin Jefferson    Min.    at Buf.

5    Davante Adams    L.V.    vs. Ind.

6    DeAndre Hopkins    Ari.    at L.A.-R

7    A.J. Brown    Phi.    vs. Was.

8    Jaylen Waddle    Mia.    vs. Cle.

9    Chris Olave    N.O.    at Pit.

10    CeeDee Lamb    Dal.    at G.B.

11    DK Metcalf    Sea.    at T.B.

12    Mike Evans    T.B.    vs. Sea.

13    DeVonta Smith    Phi.    vs. Was.

14    Amari Cooper    Cle.    at Mia.

15    *Deebo Samuel    S.F.    vs. L.A.-C

16    Gabriel Davis    Buf.    vs. Min.

17    Brandon Aiyuk    S.F.    vs. L.A.-C

18    Christian Kirk    Jac.    at K.C.

19    Chris Godwin    T.B.    vs. Sea.

20    Amon-Ra St. Brown    Det.    at Chi.

21    D.J. Moore    Car.    vs. Atl.

22    Tyler Lockett    Sea.    at T.B.

23    Allen Lazard    G.B.    vs. Dal.

24    JuJu Smith-Schuster    K.C.    vs. Jac.

25    *Brandin Cooks    Hou.    at N.Y.-G

26    Josh Palmer    L.A.-C    at S.F.

27    Diontae Johnson    Pit.    vs. N.O.

28    Courtland Sutton    Den.    at Ten.

29    Curtis Samuel    Was.    at Phi.

30    Michael Pittman    Ind.    at L.V.

31    Jerry Jeudy    Den.    at Ten.

32    Adam Thielen    Min.    at Buf.

33    Darnell Mooney    Chi.    vs. Det.

34    Rondale Moore    Ari.    at L.A.-R

35    Wan'Dale Robinson    N.Y.-G    vs. Hou.

36    Terry McLaurin    Was.    at Phi.

37    Michael Gallup    Dal.    at G.B.

38    Terrace Marshall    Car.    vs. Atl.

39    Chase Claypool    Chi.    vs. Det.

40    Drake London    Atl.    at Car.

41    Isaiah McKenzie    Buf.    vs. Min.

42    Darius Slayton    N.Y.-G    vs. Hou.

43    Marquez Valdes-Scantling    K.C.    vs. Jac.

44    George Pickens    Pit.    vs. N.O.

45    Robert Woods    Ten.    vs. Den.

46    Marvin Jones    Jac.    at K.C.

47    DeAndre Carter    L.A.-C    at S.F.

48    Kalif Raymond    Det.    at Chi.

49    Julio Jones    T.B.    vs. Sea.

50    Mack Hollins    L.V.    vs. Ind.

51    Parris Campbell    Ind.    at L.V.

52    Jarvis Landry    N.O.    at Pit.

53    Marquez Callaway    N.O.    at Pit.

54    Donovan Peoples-Jones    Cle.    at Mia.

55    K.J. Osborn    Min.    at Buf.

WAIVER WIRE: Intriguing tight ends abound; time to add OBJ?

  TIGHT ENDS      

Coincidence or not, 49ers tight end George Kittle has receiving touchdowns in both games since San Francisco acquired running back Christian McCaffrey from Carolina.

1    Travis Kelce    K.C.    vs. Jac.

2    George Kittle    S.F.    vs. L.A.-C

3    Dallas Goedert    Phi.    vs. Was.

4    T.J. Hockenson    Min.    at Buf.

5    Cade Otton    T.B.    vs. Sea.

6    Taysom Hill    N.O.    at Pit.

7    Gerald Everett    L.A.-C    at S.F.

8    Kyle Pitts    Atl.    at Car.

9    Greg Dulcich    Den.    at Ten.

10    Zach Ertz    Ari.    at L.A.-R

11    Dawson Knox    Buf.    vs. Min.

12    Pat Freiermuth    Pit.    vs. N.O.

13    *Evan Engram    Jac.    at K.C.

14    Noah Fant    Sea.    at T.B.

15    Dalton Schultz    Dal.    at G.B.

16    Tyler Higbee    L.A.-R    vs. Ari.

17    Robert Tonyan    G.B.    vs. Dal.

18    Mike Gesicki    Mia.    vs. Cle.

19    Foster Moreau    L.V.    vs. Ind.

20    Cole Kmet    Chi.    vs. Det.

21    Harrison Bryant    Cle.    at Mia.

22    *Logan Thomas    Was.    at Phi.

23    Brock Wright    Det.    at Chi.

24    Juwan Johnson    N.O.    at Pit.

25    *Mo Alie-Cox    Ind.    at L.V.

26    Tanner Hudson    N.Y.-G    vs. Hou.

27    Will Dissly    Sea.    at T.B.

28    *Cameron Brate    T.B.    vs. Sea.

29    James Mitchell    Det.    at Chi.

30    O.J. Howard    Hou.    at N.Y.-G

  KICKERS      

1    Ryan Succop    T.B.    vs. Sea.

2    Brett Maher    Dal.    at G.B.

3    Daniel Carlson    L.V.    vs. Ind.

4    Matt Gay    L.A.-R    vs. Ari.

5    Cairo Santos    Chi.    vs. Det.

6    Eddy Pineiro    Car.    vs. Atl.

7    Graham Gano    N.Y.-G    vs. Hou.

8    Randy Bullock    Ten.    vs. Den.

9    Tyler Bass    Buf.    vs. Min.

10    Mike Badgley    Det.    at Chi.

11    Wil Lutz    N.O.    at Pit.

12    Jason Sanders    Mia.    vs. Cle.

13    Chase McLaughlin    Ind.    at L.V.

14    Jason Myers    Sea.    at T.B.

15    Harrison Butker    K.C.    vs. Jac.

16    Jake Elliott    Phi.    vs. Was.

17    Ka'imi Fairbairn    Hou.    at N.Y.-G

18    Younghoe Koo    Atl.    at Car.

19    Greg Joseph    Min.    at Buf.

20    Riley Patterson    Jac.    at K.C.

21    Cade York    Cle.    at Mia.

22    Robbie Gould    S.F.    vs. L.A.-C

23    Mason Crosby    G.B.    vs. Dal.

24    *Matt Prater    Ari.    at L.A.-R

25    Matthew Wright    Pit.    vs. N.O.

26    Brandon McManus    Den.    at Ten.

27    Joey Slye    Was.    at Phi.

28    Nick Sciba    Pit.    vs. vs. N.O.

29    Cameron Dicker    L.A.-C    at S.F.

30    Tristan Vizcaino    Ari.    at L.A.-R

  DEFENSES      

1    New Orleans Saints    at Pit.  

2    Philadelphia Eagles    vs. Was.  

3    Dallas Cowboys    at G.B.  

4    New York Giants    vs. Hou.  

5    Los Angeles Rams    vs. Ari.  

6    Denver Broncos    at Ten.  

7    Tampa Bay Buccaneers    vs. Sea.  

8    Arizona Cardinals    at L.A.-R  

9    Buffalo Bills    vs. Min.  

10    Kansas City Chiefs    vs. Jac.  

11    Tennessee Titans    vs. Den.  

12    Seattle Seahawks    at T.B.  

13    San Francisco 49ers    L.A.-C  

14    Miami Dolphins    vs. Cle.  

15    Atlanta Falcons    at Car.  

16    Las Vegas Raiders    vs. Ind.  

17    Chicago Bears    vs. Det.  

18    Minnesota Vikings    at Buf.  

19    Carolina Panthers    vs. Atl.  

20    Detroit Lions    at Chi.  

21    Green Bay Packers    vs. Dal.  

22    Los Angeles Chargers    at S.F.  

23    Indianapolis Colts    at L.V.  

24    Houston Texans    at N.Y.-G  

25    Pittsburgh Steelers    vs. N.O.  

26    Washington Commanders    at Phi.  

27    Cleveland Browns    at Mia.  

28    Jacksonville Jaguars    at K.C.  

