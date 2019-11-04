Fantasy Football Rankings Week 10: Running back

Week 10 is the first six-team bye week, but it's actually not a bad mix of teams when it comes to fantasy RBs. Many feature frustrating committees we don't like to deal with. That means that there's less guessing near the top of our Week 10 fantasy RB rankings. We've got all the studs (minus Leonard Fournette) in action, and if Alvin Kamara returns from injury after the bye week, it will be even better. Most of this week's decisions will be based on matchups in the RB2 territory, as almost every team in your fantasy league should have their top RB option available.

So, who are we feeling really good about? We'll start with Marlon Mack, who should have a ton of room to run against a Dolphins team that can't do much of anything right. Mark Ingram, whose snap counts have concerned us the last few weeks, should be good whenever he's on the field in Week 10 against the stinky Bengals. Mark Walton could have an efficient game on the other side of the Colts-Dolphins game, as Indianapolis struggles from a yards-allowed-per-carry standpoint. It should also be a solid game for Joe Mixon to right the ship against Baltimore.

WEEK 10 RANKINGS

Quarterback | Wide receiver | Tight end | D/ST | Kicker

We don't feel as great about Chris Carson against the powerful 49ers or Devonta Freeman in New Orleans. You could try and take a shot on sleepers to replace those guys that have better matchups, but there aren't many feature backs who fit that mold. You'd have to dip into the committees, and that doesn't seem worth it.

Ty Johnson led the Detroit backfield in carries, although J.D. McKissic and Paul Perkins both received touches, with McKissic serving as the main passing game option. Heading into a matchup with the Bears, it's tough to trust any of these guys.

We've swapped LeSean McCoy and Damien Williams in our rankings this week, moving Williams up and McCoy down. Williams had 12 carries compared to McCoy's three last week, including a 91-yard touchdown run and 128 total yards. Williams also saw two targets, double McCoy's one. This could change up quickly again on us next week, but for now, it seems like Williams' backfield.

In Tampa Bay, Ronald Jones got the start and all the early work, including a touchdown in the first quarter. Jones finished the dominant presence in the backfield, outcarrying Peyton Barber 18-4 and totaling 67 yards rushing. There was a late one-yard TD for Dare Ogunbowale, but Jones was in on much of that drive and that shouldn't be a huge concern.

With six teams on bye in Week 10, a number of running backs will need fill-ins. Fantasy owners will be without Carlos Hyde, Sony Michel, James White, Phillip Lindsay, Royce Freeman, Jordan Howard, Miles Sanders, Leonard Fournette and Adrian Peterson.

Reminder: As always, we expect to make plenty of changes to these rankings throughout the week, so check back for updates.