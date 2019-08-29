Fantasy Football Rankings Week 1: Running back
Let's start with this: Yes, Ezekiel Elliott is in our Week 1 fantasy RB rankings, and, no, Melvin Gordon is not. These are very much subject to change, as we're just guessing on these guys' holdout situations along with you. All offseason it's seemed more likely that Elliott would suit up for the first game as opposed to Gordon, but even if Zeke is on the field, he likely won't handle his usual workload. We still rank him as an RB1, but this situation remains tough to assess.
As always with Week 1 rankings, we're largely looking at proven talent, projected touches, and last year's stats. There are still a lot of unknowns -- how good are rookies Josh Jacobs and David Montgomery? Is David Johnson going to thrive in Kliff Kingsbury's offense? Who will get the most touches for the Eagles and Bucs, among a host of other teams? -- so most owners will likely just start the RBs they drafted first. There's nothing wrong with that approach, but there could be some matchups to exploit with your fourth or even fifth RBs.
You never want to whiff on your RB start 'em, sit 'em decisions, but keep in mind that every owner is in the same boat. Playing it safe with RBs who are guaranteed touches in Week 1 is never a bad way to go.
1 Saquon Barkley, Giants
Giants @ Cowboys
2 Christian McCaffrey, Panthers
Panthers vs. Rams
3 Alvin Kamara, Saints
Saints vs. Texans
4 Kerryon Johnson, Lions
Lions @ Cardinals
5 David Johnson, Cardinals
Cardinals vs. Lions
6 Leonard Fournette, Jaguars
Jaguars vs. Chiefs
7 Le'Veon Bell, Jets
Jets vs. Bills
8 Todd Gurley, Rams
Rams @ Panthers
9 James Conner, Steelers
Steelers @ Patriots
10 Nick Chubb, Browns
Browns vs. Titans
11 Dalvin Cook, Vikings
Vikings vs. Falcons
12 Ezekiel Elliott, Cowboys
Cowboys vs. Giants
13 Chris Carson, Seahawks
Seahawks vs. Bengals
14 Mark Ingram, Ravens
Ravens @ Dolphins
15 Tevin Coleman, 49ers
49ers @ Buccaneers
16 Joe Mixon, Bengals
Bengals @ Seahawks
17 Damien Williams, Chiefs
Chiefs @ Jaguars
18 Phillip Lindsay, Broncos
Broncos @ Raiders
19 Josh Jacobs, Raiders
Raiders vs. Broncos
20 Derrick Henry, Titans
Titans @ Browns
21 James White, Patriots
Patriots vs. Steelers
22 David Montgomery, Bears
Bears vs. Packers
23 Austin Ekeler, Chargers
Chargers vs. Colts
24 Aaron Jones, Packers
Packers @ Bears
25 Marlon Mack, Colts
Colts @ Chargers
26 Best of the rest
26 Devonta Freeman, ATL @ MIN.
27 Sony Michel, NE vs. PIT.
28 Royce Freeman, DEN @ OAK.
29 Tarik Cohen, CHI vs. GB.
30 Duke Johnson Jr., HOU @ NO.
31 Jordan Howard, PHI vs. WAS.
32 Matt Breida, SF @ TB.
33 Justin Jackson, LAC vs. IND.
34 LeSean McCoy, BUF @ NYJ.
35 Kenyan Drake, MIA vs. BAL.
36 Dion Lewis, TEN @ CLE.
37 Miles Sanders, PHI vs. WAS.
38 Ronald Jones, TB vs. SF.
39 Adrian Peterson, WAS @ PHI.
40 Darwin Thompson, KC @ JAX.
41 Derrius Guice, WAS @ PHI.
42 Kalen Ballage, MIA vs. BAL
43 Nyheim Hines, IND @ LAC.
44 Peyton Barber, TB vs. SF.
45 Rashaad Penny, SEA vs. CIN.
46 Latavius Murray, NO vs. HOU.
47 Darrell Henderson, LAR @ CAR.
48 Jalen Richard, OAK vs. DEN.
49 Ito Smith, ATL @ MIN.
50 Tony Pollard, DAL vs. NYG
51 Chris Thompson, WAS @ PHI.
52 Jaylen Samuels, PIT @ NE.
53 Jerick McKinnon, SF @ TB.
54 Damien Harris, NE vs. PIT.
55 C.J. Anderson, DET @ ARZ.
56 Dare Ogunbowale, TB vs. SF
57 Gus Edwards, BAL @ MIA.
58 Mike Davis, CHI vs GB.
59 Giovani Bernard, CIN @ SEA.
60 Jamaal Williams, GB @ CHI.
61 Ty Mongtomery, NYJ vs. BUF.
62 Justice Hill, BAL @ MIA.
63 Alexander Mattison, MIN vs. ATL.
64 Devin Singletary, BUF @ NYJ.
65 Damarea Crockett, HOU @ NO