Fantasy Football Rankings Week 1: Running back

    Let's start with this: Yes, Ezekiel Elliott is in our Week 1 fantasy RB rankings, and, no, Melvin Gordon is not. These are very much subject to change, as we're just guessing on these guys' holdout situations along with you. All offseason it's seemed more likely that Elliott would suit up for the first game as opposed to Gordon, but even if Zeke is on the field, he likely won't handle his usual workload. We still rank him as an RB1, but this situation remains tough to assess.

    As always with Week 1 rankings, we're largely looking at proven talent, projected touches, and last year's stats. There are still a lot of unknowns -- how good are rookies Josh Jacobs and David Montgomery? Is David Johnson going to thrive in Kliff Kingsbury's offense? Who will get the most touches for the Eagles and Bucs, among a host of other teams? -- so most owners will likely just start the RBs they drafted first. There's nothing wrong with that approach, but there could be some matchups to exploit with your fourth or even fifth RBs.

    You never want to whiff on your RB start 'em, sit 'em decisions, but keep in mind that every owner is in the same boat. Playing it safe with RBs who are guaranteed touches in Week 1 is never a bad way to go. 

    Note: We'll be updating our non-PPR RB rankings throughout the week, so check back often! 

  • 1 Saquon Barkley, Giants

    Giants @ Cowboys

  • 2 Christian McCaffrey, Panthers

    Panthers vs. Rams

  • 3 Alvin Kamara, Saints

    Saints vs. Texans

  • 4 Kerryon Johnson, Lions

    Lions @ Cardinals

  • 5 David Johnson, Cardinals

    Cardinals vs. Lions

  • 6 Leonard Fournette, Jaguars

    Jaguars vs. Chiefs

  • 7 Le'Veon Bell, Jets

    Jets vs. Bills

  • 8 Todd Gurley, Rams

    Rams @ Panthers

  • 9 James Conner, Steelers

    Steelers @ Patriots

  • 10 Nick Chubb, Browns

    Browns vs. Titans

  • 11 Dalvin Cook, Vikings

    Vikings vs. Falcons

  • 12 Ezekiel Elliott, Cowboys

    Cowboys vs. Giants

  • 13 Chris Carson, Seahawks

    Seahawks vs. Bengals

  • 14 Mark Ingram, Ravens

    Ravens @ Dolphins

  • 15 Tevin Coleman, 49ers

    49ers @ Buccaneers

  • 16 Joe Mixon, Bengals

    Bengals @ Seahawks

  • 17 Damien Williams, Chiefs

    Chiefs @ Jaguars

  • 18 Phillip Lindsay, Broncos

    Broncos @ Raiders

  • 19 Josh Jacobs, Raiders

    Raiders vs. Broncos

  • 20 Derrick Henry, Titans

    Titans @ Browns

  • 21 James White, Patriots

    Patriots vs. Steelers

  • 22 David Montgomery, Bears

    Bears vs. Packers

  • 23 Austin Ekeler, Chargers

    Chargers vs. Colts

  • 24 Aaron Jones, Packers

    Packers @ Bears

  • 25 Marlon Mack, Colts

    Colts @ Chargers

  • 26 Best of the rest

    26 Devonta Freeman, ATL @ MIN.
    27 Sony Michel, NE vs. PIT.
    28 Royce Freeman, DEN @ OAK.
    29 Tarik Cohen, CHI vs. GB.
    30 Duke Johnson Jr., HOU @ NO.
    31 Jordan Howard, PHI vs. WAS.
    32 Matt Breida, SF @ TB.
    33 Justin Jackson, LAC vs. IND.
    34 LeSean McCoy, BUF @ NYJ.
    35 Kenyan Drake, MIA vs. BAL.
    36 Dion Lewis, TEN @ CLE.
    37 Miles Sanders, PHI vs. WAS.
    38 Ronald Jones, TB vs. SF.
    39 Adrian Peterson, WAS @ PHI.
    40 Darwin Thompson, KC @ JAX.
    41 Derrius Guice, WAS @ PHI.
    42 Kalen Ballage, MIA vs. BAL
    43 Nyheim Hines, IND @ LAC. 
    44 Peyton Barber, TB vs. SF.
    45 Rashaad Penny, SEA vs. CIN.
    46 Latavius Murray, NO vs. HOU.
    47 Darrell Henderson, LAR @ CAR.
    48 Jalen Richard, OAK vs. DEN.
    49 Ito Smith, ATL @ MIN.
    50 Tony Pollard, DAL vs. NYG
    51 Chris Thompson, WAS @ PHI.
    52 Jaylen Samuels, PIT @ NE. 
    53 Jerick McKinnon, SF @ TB.
    54 Damien Harris, NE vs. PIT.
    55 C.J. Anderson, DET @ ARZ.
    56 Dare Ogunbowale, TB vs. SF
    57 Gus Edwards, BAL @ MIA.
    58 Mike Davis, CHI vs GB.
    59 Giovani Bernard, CIN @ SEA.
    60 Jamaal Williams, GB @ CHI.
    61 Ty Mongtomery, NYJ vs. BUF.
    62 Justice Hill, BAL @ MIA.
    63 Alexander Mattison, MIN vs. ATL.
    64 Devin Singletary, BUF @ NYJ.
    65 Damarea Crockett, HOU @ NO

