Fantasy Football Rankings Week 1: Wide receiver

    Antonio Brown has an approved helmet; Odell Beckham Jr. is in orange and brown; and Julio Jones is still trying to figure out how to catch touchdowns. It's a new season, but some things stay the same. Of course, you're starting all of the aforementioned wide receivers -- plus about 20 others -- in your fantasy football lineups every week they're active, but the tier below them in the Week 1 WR rankings is where start-sit decisions get difficult.

    There's a bunch of Week 1 matchups that could turn into shootouts, but it's also hard to predict whether offenses will be operating on all cylinders and which receivers will truly shine. We've done our best to lay out your starting options, along with the best of the rest. Get your fantasy season off to a positive start by playing the right wideouts in what figures to be another pass-happy season across the league.

    Week 1 Non-PPR Rankings:
    Quarterback | Running back | Tight end | D/ST | Kicker

    Note: We'll be updating our non-PPR WR rankings throughout the week, so check back often! 

  • 1 DeAndre Hopkins, Texans

    Texans @ Saints

  • 2 Michael Thomas, Saints

    Saints vs. Texans

  • 3 Mike Evans, Buccaneers

    Buccaneers vs. 49ers

  • 4 JuJu Smith-Schuster, Steelers

    Steelers @ Patriots

  • 5 Odell Beckham Jr., Browns

    Browns vs. Titans

  • 6 Julio Jones, Falcons

    Falcons @ Vikings

  • 7 Tyreek Hill, Chiefs

    Chiefs @ Jaguars

  • 8 Antonio Brown, Raiders

    Raiders vs. Broncos

  • 9 Davante Adams, Packers

    Packers @ Bears

  • 10 Adam Thielen, Vikings

    Vikings vs. Falcons

  • 11 Stefon Diggs, Vikings

    Vikings vs. Falcons

  • 12 Keenan Allen, Chargers

    Chargers vs. Colts

  • 13 Amari Cooper, Cowboys

    Cowboys vs. Giants

  • 14 Kenny Golladay, Lions

    Lions @ Cardinals

  • 15 Tyler Lockett, Seahawks

    Seahawks vs. Bengals

  • 16 Brandin Cooks, Rams

    Rams @ Panthers

  • 17 Calvin Ridley, Falcons

    Falcons @ Vikings

  • 18 Jarvis Landry, Browns

    Browns vs. Titans

  • 19 Will Fuller V, Texans

    Texans @ Saints

  • 20 Cooper Kupp, Rams

    Rams @ Panthers

  • 21 Julian Edelman, Patriots

    Patriots vs. Steelers

  • 22 Chris Godwin, Buccaneers

    Buccaneers vs. 49ers

  • 23 Tyler Boyd, Bengals

    Bengals @ Seahawks

  • 24 Alshon Jeffery, Eagles

    Eagles vs. Redskins

  • 25 Mike Williams, Chargers

    Chargers vs. Colts

  • 26 Robert Woods, Rams

    Rams @ Panthers

  • 27 T.Y. Hilton, Colts

    Colts @ Chargers

  • 28 Sterling Shepard, Giants

    Giants @ Cowboys

  • 29 Corey Davis, Titans

    Titans @ Browns

  • 30 John Brown, Bills

    Bills @ Jets

  • 31 Allen Robinson, Bears

    Bears vs. Packers

  • 32 D.J. Moore, Panthers

    Panthers vs. Rams

  • 33 Larry Fitzgerald, Cardinals

    Cardinals vs. Lions

  • 34 Dede Westbrook, Jaguars

    Jaguars vs. Chiefs

  • 35 Sammy Watkins, Chiefs

    Chiefs @ Jaguars

  • 36 DeSean Jackson, Eagles

    Eagles vs. Redskins

  • 37 Best of the rest

    37 Donte Moncrief, PIT @ NE.
    38 Marvin Jones, DET @ ARZ.
    39 Courtland Sutton, DEN @ OAK.
    40 Emmanuel Sanders, DEN @ OAK.
    41 Robby Anderson, NYJ vs. BUF.
    42 Christian Kirk, ARZ vs. DET.
    43 Jaron Brown, SEA vs. CIN.
    44 Dante Pettis, SF @ TB.
    45 Josh Gordon, NE vs. PIT
    46 Willie Snead, BAL @ MIA.
    47 Keke Coutee, HOU @ NO.
    48 Curtis Samuel, CAR vs. LAR.
    49 Zay Jones, BUF @ NYJ
    50 Marqise Lee, JAX vs. KC.
    51 Tyrell Williams, OAK vs. DEN.
    52 Trent Taylor, SF @ TB.
    53 Anthony Miller, CHI vs. GB.
    54 Geronimo Allison, GB @ CHI.
    55 Jamison Crowder, NYJ vs. BUF.
    56 Eli Rogers, PIT @ NE.
    57 Devin Funchess, IND @ LAC.
    58 Marquez Valdes-Scantling, GB @ CHI.
    59 Michael Gallup, DAL vs. NYG.
    60 Tre'Quan Smith, NO vs. HOU.
    61 Ted Ginn Jr., NO vs. HOU.
    62 Marquise Goodwin, SF @ TB.
    63 James Washington, PIT @ NE.
    64 Preston Williams, MIA vs. BAL.
    65 Cole Beasley, BUF @ NYJ.
    66 KeeSean Johnson, ARZ vs. DET.
    67 Trey Quinn, WAS @ PHI.
    68 Paul Richardson, WAS @ PHI.
    69 DeVante Parker, MIA vs. BAL.
    70 Quincy Enunwa, NYJ vs. BUF.

