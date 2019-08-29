Fantasy Football Rankings Week 1: Wide receiver
Fantasy Football Rankings Week 1: Wide receiver
Antonio Brown has an approved helmet; Odell Beckham Jr. is in orange and brown; and Julio Jones is still trying to figure out how to catch touchdowns. It's a new season, but some things stay the same. Of course, you're starting all of the aforementioned wide receivers -- plus about 20 others -- in your fantasy football lineups every week they're active, but the tier below them in the Week 1 WR rankings is where start-sit decisions get difficult.
There's a bunch of Week 1 matchups that could turn into shootouts, but it's also hard to predict whether offenses will be operating on all cylinders and which receivers will truly shine. We've done our best to lay out your starting options, along with the best of the rest. Get your fantasy season off to a positive start by playing the right wideouts in what figures to be another pass-happy season across the league.
Week 1 Non-PPR Rankings:
Quarterback | Running back | Tight end | D/ST | Kicker
Note: We'll be updating our non-PPR WR rankings throughout the week, so check back often!
1 DeAndre Hopkins, Texans
Texans @ Saints
2 Michael Thomas, Saints
Saints vs. Texans
3 Mike Evans, Buccaneers
Buccaneers vs. 49ers
4 JuJu Smith-Schuster, Steelers
Steelers @ Patriots
5 Odell Beckham Jr., Browns
Browns vs. Titans
6 Julio Jones, Falcons
Falcons @ Vikings
7 Tyreek Hill, Chiefs
Chiefs @ Jaguars
8 Antonio Brown, Raiders
Raiders vs. Broncos
9 Davante Adams, Packers
Packers @ Bears
10 Adam Thielen, Vikings
Vikings vs. Falcons
11 Stefon Diggs, Vikings
Vikings vs. Falcons
12 Keenan Allen, Chargers
Chargers vs. Colts
13 Amari Cooper, Cowboys
Cowboys vs. Giants
14 Kenny Golladay, Lions
Lions @ Cardinals
15 Tyler Lockett, Seahawks
Seahawks vs. Bengals
16 Brandin Cooks, Rams
Rams @ Panthers
17 Calvin Ridley, Falcons
Falcons @ Vikings
18 Jarvis Landry, Browns
Browns vs. Titans
19 Will Fuller V, Texans
Texans @ Saints
20 Cooper Kupp, Rams
Rams @ Panthers
21 Julian Edelman, Patriots
Patriots vs. Steelers
22 Chris Godwin, Buccaneers
Buccaneers vs. 49ers
23 Tyler Boyd, Bengals
Bengals @ Seahawks
24 Alshon Jeffery, Eagles
Eagles vs. Redskins
25 Mike Williams, Chargers
Chargers vs. Colts
26 Robert Woods, Rams
Rams @ Panthers
27 T.Y. Hilton, Colts
Colts @ Chargers
28 Sterling Shepard, Giants
Giants @ Cowboys
29 Corey Davis, Titans
Titans @ Browns
30 John Brown, Bills
Bills @ Jets
31 Allen Robinson, Bears
Bears vs. Packers
32 D.J. Moore, Panthers
Panthers vs. Rams
33 Larry Fitzgerald, Cardinals
Cardinals vs. Lions
34 Dede Westbrook, Jaguars
Jaguars vs. Chiefs
35 Sammy Watkins, Chiefs
Chiefs @ Jaguars
36 DeSean Jackson, Eagles
Eagles vs. Redskins
37 Best of the rest
37 Donte Moncrief, PIT @ NE.
38 Marvin Jones, DET @ ARZ.
39 Courtland Sutton, DEN @ OAK.
40 Emmanuel Sanders, DEN @ OAK.
41 Robby Anderson, NYJ vs. BUF.
42 Christian Kirk, ARZ vs. DET.
43 Jaron Brown, SEA vs. CIN.
44 Dante Pettis, SF @ TB.
45 Josh Gordon, NE vs. PIT
46 Willie Snead, BAL @ MIA.
47 Keke Coutee, HOU @ NO.
48 Curtis Samuel, CAR vs. LAR.
49 Zay Jones, BUF @ NYJ
50 Marqise Lee, JAX vs. KC.
51 Tyrell Williams, OAK vs. DEN.
52 Trent Taylor, SF @ TB.
53 Anthony Miller, CHI vs. GB.
54 Geronimo Allison, GB @ CHI.
55 Jamison Crowder, NYJ vs. BUF.
56 Eli Rogers, PIT @ NE.
57 Devin Funchess, IND @ LAC.
58 Marquez Valdes-Scantling, GB @ CHI.
59 Michael Gallup, DAL vs. NYG.
60 Tre'Quan Smith, NO vs. HOU.
61 Ted Ginn Jr., NO vs. HOU.
62 Marquise Goodwin, SF @ TB.
63 James Washington, PIT @ NE.
64 Preston Williams, MIA vs. BAL.
65 Cole Beasley, BUF @ NYJ.
66 KeeSean Johnson, ARZ vs. DET.
67 Trey Quinn, WAS @ PHI.
68 Paul Richardson, WAS @ PHI.
69 DeVante Parker, MIA vs. BAL.
70 Quincy Enunwa, NYJ vs. BUF.