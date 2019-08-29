Fantasy Football Rankings Week 1: Quarterback

    After months of waiting, the NFL regular season is back. Fantasy football owners have prepared for months, and now it's time to see if all your preseason rankings worked out. As it often does in football, it starts with the quarterbacks. Our Week 1 QB rankings don't differ a ton from our season-long rankings because there isn't a lot of new data yet, but you'll definitely spot a few differences in the list.

    We don't know too much about how defenses will play out this season, but just like you, we have our inklings about which ones might be better than others. We're not saying you have to Aaron Rodgers because of his matchup against the Bears' vaunted defense, but it's entirely possible you have another QB on your roster who might be a safer player this week. It's worth considering even if Rodgers is "your guy." There are also a number of potential shootouts this week that you might want to take advantage of if you can.

    Generally, Week 1 is a time to stick with the players you drafted to be your starters. Don't get too cute. You also don't want to lose your first week, though, and so potential mismatches do matter. The line between the No. 10 QB and the No. 18 QB is razor thin, so make sure you're taking everything into account. Now let's get into the rankings.

    Note: We'll be updating our QB rankings throughout the week, so check back often! 

  • 1 Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs

    Chiefs @ Jaguars

  • 2 Deshuan Watson, Texans

    Texans @ Saints

  • 3 Russell Wilson, Seahawks

    Seahawks vs. Bengals

  • 4 Kirk Cousins, Vikings

    Vikings vs. Falcons

  • 5 Baker Mayfield, Browns

    Browns vs. Titans

  • 6 Jared Goff, Rams

    Rams @ Panthers

  • 7 Carson Wentz, Eagles

    Eagles vs. Redskins

  • 8 Kyler Murray, Cardinals

    Cardinals vs. Lions

  • 9 Drew Brees, Saints

    Saints vs. Texans

  • 10 Matt Ryan, Falcons

    Falcons @ Vikings

  • 11 Philip Rivers, Chargers

    Chargers vs. Colts

  • 12 Tom Brady, Patriots

    Patriots vs. Steelers

  • 13 Aaron Rodgers, Packers

    Packers @ Bears

  • 14 Josh Allen, Bills

    Bills @ Jets

  • 15 Ben Roethlisberger, Steelers

    Steelers @ Patriots

  • 16 Dak Prescott, Cowboys

    Cowboys vs. Giants

  • 17 Lamar Jackson, Ravens

    Ravens @ Dolphins

  • 18 Matthew Stafford, Lions

    Lions @ Cardinals

  • 19 Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers

    49ers @ Buccaneers

  • 20 Mitchell Trubisky, Bears

    Bears vs. Packers

  • 21 Jameis Winston, Buccaneers

    Buccaneers vs. 49ers

  • 22 Cam Newton, Panthers

    Panthers vs. Rams

  • 23 Derek Carr, Raiders

    Raiders vs. Broncos

  • 24 Nick Foles, Jaguars

    Jaguars vs. Chiefs

  • 25 Jacoby Brissett, Colts

    Colts @ Chargers

  • 26 Joe Flacco, Broncos

    Broncos @ Raiders

  • 27 Sam Darnold, Jets

    Jets vs. Bills

  • 28 Marcus Mariota, Titans

    Titans @ Browns

  • 29 Eli Manning, Giants

    Giants @ Cowboys

  • 30 Case Keenum, Redskins

    Redskins @ Eagles

  • 31 Andy Dalton, Bengals

    Bengals @ Seahawks

  • 32 Ryan Fitzpatrick, Dolphins

    Dolphins vs. Ravens

