Fantasy Football Rankings Week 1: Quarterback
After months of waiting, the NFL regular season is back. Fantasy football owners have prepared for months, and now it's time to see if all your preseason rankings worked out. As it often does in football, it starts with the quarterbacks. Our Week 1 QB rankings don't differ a ton from our season-long rankings because there isn't a lot of new data yet, but you'll definitely spot a few differences in the list.
We don't know too much about how defenses will play out this season, but just like you, we have our inklings about which ones might be better than others. We're not saying you have to Aaron Rodgers because of his matchup against the Bears' vaunted defense, but it's entirely possible you have another QB on your roster who might be a safer player this week. It's worth considering even if Rodgers is "your guy." There are also a number of potential shootouts this week that you might want to take advantage of if you can.
Generally, Week 1 is a time to stick with the players you drafted to be your starters. Don't get too cute. You also don't want to lose your first week, though, and so potential mismatches do matter. The line between the No. 10 QB and the No. 18 QB is razor thin, so make sure you're taking everything into account. Now let's get into the rankings.
Note: We'll be updating our QB rankings throughout the week, so check back often!
1 Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs
Chiefs @ Jaguars
2 Deshuan Watson, Texans
Texans @ Saints
3 Russell Wilson, Seahawks
Seahawks vs. Bengals
4 Kirk Cousins, Vikings
Vikings vs. Falcons
5 Baker Mayfield, Browns
Browns vs. Titans
6 Jared Goff, Rams
Rams @ Panthers
7 Carson Wentz, Eagles
Eagles vs. Redskins
8 Kyler Murray, Cardinals
Cardinals vs. Lions
9 Drew Brees, Saints
Saints vs. Texans
10 Matt Ryan, Falcons
Falcons @ Vikings
11 Philip Rivers, Chargers
Chargers vs. Colts
12 Tom Brady, Patriots
Patriots vs. Steelers
13 Aaron Rodgers, Packers
Packers @ Bears
14 Josh Allen, Bills
Bills @ Jets
15 Ben Roethlisberger, Steelers
Steelers @ Patriots
16 Dak Prescott, Cowboys
Cowboys vs. Giants
17 Lamar Jackson, Ravens
Ravens @ Dolphins
18 Matthew Stafford, Lions
Lions @ Cardinals
19 Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers
49ers @ Buccaneers
20 Mitchell Trubisky, Bears
Bears vs. Packers
21 Jameis Winston, Buccaneers
Buccaneers vs. 49ers
22 Cam Newton, Panthers
Panthers vs. Rams
23 Derek Carr, Raiders
Raiders vs. Broncos
24 Nick Foles, Jaguars
Jaguars vs. Chiefs
25 Jacoby Brissett, Colts
Colts @ Chargers
26 Joe Flacco, Broncos
Broncos @ Raiders
27 Sam Darnold, Jets
Jets vs. Bills
28 Marcus Mariota, Titans
Titans @ Browns
29 Eli Manning, Giants
Giants @ Cowboys
30 Case Keenum, Redskins
Redskins @ Eagles
31 Andy Dalton, Bengals
Bengals @ Seahawks
32 Ryan Fitzpatrick, Dolphins
Dolphins vs. Ravens