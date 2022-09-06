Fantasy football rankings for Week 1: Getting off to a strong start is essential

Steve Gardner, USA TODAY
·9 min read

The new NFL season is finally here – and everyone's on equal footing in the race for a title. That's especially true in fantasy football, where freshly drafted teams will soon get the first true test of their championship mettle.

These rankings for Week 1 are based on the point-per-reception (PPR) scoring used in most seasonal and daily fantasy football formats. One point is awarded for every 10 rushing and receiving yards and one point for every 20 passing yards. Six points are awarded for touchdowns scored, four points for passing TDs and one point for receptions.

BOOM OR BUST? 10 players who could make or break you in Week 1

Rankings are compiled by FantasySharks.com

(*-check status before kickoff)

The Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes won't have Tyreek Hill on the receiving end of his passes this season, but that won't keep him from being Week 1's top-ranked fantasy quarterback.
    QUARTERBACKS        

1    Patrick Mahomes    K.C.    at Ari.

2    Aaron Rodgers    G.B.    at Min.

3    Justin Herbert    L.A.-C    vs. L.V.

4    Josh Allen    Buf.    at L.A.-R

5    Lamar Jackson    Bal.    at N.Y.-J

6    Kyler Murray    Ari.    vs. K.C.

7    Dak Prescott    Dal.    vs. T.B.

8    Russell Wilson    Den.    at Sea.

9    Jalen Hurts    Phi.    at Det.

10    Joe Burrow    Cin.    vs. Pit.

11    Tom Brady    T.B.    at Dal.

12    Matthew Stafford    L.A.-R    vs. Buf.

13    Geno Smith    Sea.    vs. Den.

14    Derek Carr    L.V.    at L.A.-C

15    Tua Tagovailoa    Mia.    vs. N.E.

16    Kirk Cousins    Min.    vs. G.B.

17    Matt Ryan    Ind.    at Hou.

18    Ryan Tannehill    Ten.    vs. N.Y.-G

19    Jameis Winston    N.O.    at Atl.

20    Davis Mills    Hou.    vs. Ind.

21    Justin Fields    Chi.    vs. S.F.

22    Trey Lance    S.F.    at Chi.

23    Baker Mayfield    Car.    vs. Cle.

24    Mac Jones    N.E.    at Mia.

25    Trevor Lawrence    Jac.    at Was.

26    Daniel Jones    N.Y.-G    at Ten.

27    Mitchell Trubisky    Pit.    at Cin.

28    Carson Wentz    Was.    vs. Jac.

29    Jared Goff    Det.    vs. Phi.

30    Jacoby Brissett    Cle.    at Car.

31    Joe Flacco    N.Y.-J    vs. Bal.

32    Marcus Mariota    Atl.    vs. N.O.

    RUNNING BACKS        

1    Jonathan Taylor    Ind.    at Hou.

2    Christian McCaffrey    Car.    vs. Cle.

3    Derrick Henry    Ten.    vs. N.Y.-G

4    D'Andre Swift    Det.    vs. Phi.

5    Alvin Kamara    N.O.    at Atl.

6    Austin Ekeler    L.A.-C    vs. L.V.

7    Dalvin Cook    Min.    vs. G.B.

8    Aaron Jones    G.B.    at Min.

9    Nick Chubb    Cle.    at Car.

10    Breece Hall    N.Y.-J    vs. Bal.

11    Joe Mixon    Cin.    vs. Pit.

12    Leonard Fournette    T.B.    at Dal.

13    Josh Jacobs    L.V.    at L.A.-C

14    Javonte Williams    Den.    at Sea.

15    Najee Harris    Pit.    at Cin.

16    Rashaad Penny    Sea.    vs. Den.

17    James Conner    Ari.    vs. K.C.

18    Cordarrelle Patterson    Atl.    vs. N.O.

19    Ezekiel Elliott    Dal.    vs. T.B.

20    Saquon Barkley    N.Y.-G    at Ten.

21    Damien Harris    N.E.    at Mia.

22    Travis Etienne    Jac.    at Was.

23    Antonio Gibson    Was.    vs. Jac.

24    David Montgomery    Chi.    vs. S.F.

25    Cam Akers    L.A.-R    vs. Buf.

26    Elijah Mitchell    S.F.    at Chi.

27    J.K. Dobbins    Bal.    at N.Y.-J

28    Kareem Hunt    Cle.    at Car.

29    Miles Sanders    Phi.    at Det.

30    Rhamondre Stevenson    N.E.    at Mia.

31    Clyde Edwards-Helaire    K.C.    at Ari.

32    Chase Edmonds    Mia.    vs. N.E.

33    Nyheim Hines    Ind.    at Hou.

34    AJ Dillon    G.B.    at Min.

35    Melvin Gordon    Den.    at Sea.

36    Tony Pollard    Dal.    vs. T.B.

37    Mark Ingram    N.O.    at Atl.

38    Devin Singletary    Buf.    at L.A.-R

39    Jamaal Williams    Det.    vs. Phi.

40    *James Robinson    Jac.    at Was.

41    Dameon Pierce    Hou.    vs. Ind.

42    J.D. McKissic    Was.    vs. Jac.

43    Alexander Mattison    Min.    vs. G.B.

44    Michael Carter    N.Y.-J    vs. Bal.

45    Darrel Williams    Ari.    vs. K.C.

46    Rex Burkhead    Hou.    vs. Ind.

47    Myles Gaskin    Mia.    vs. N.E.

48    Kenneth Gainwell    Phi.    at Det.

49    Darrell Henderson    L.A.-R    vs. Buf.

50    Dontrell Hilliard    Ten.    vs. N.Y.-G

51    D'Onta Foreman    Car.    vs. Cle.

52    Jerick McKinnon    K.C.    at Ari.

53    Kenyan Drake    Bal.    at N.Y.-J

54    Mike Davis    Bal.    at N.Y.-J

55    Chuba Hubbard    Car.    vs. Cle.

 WIDE RECEIVERS        

11    Cooper Kupp    L.A.-R    vs. Buf.

2    Justin Jefferson    Min.    vs. G.B.

3    Davante Adams    L.V.    at L.A.-C

4    Terry McLaurin    Was.    vs. Jac.

5    Ja'Marr Chase    Cin.    vs. Pit.

6    Tyreek Hill    Mia.    vs. N.E.

7    Stefon Diggs    Buf.    at L.A.-R

8    Keenan Allen    L.A.-C    vs. L.V.

9    A.J. Brown    Phi.    at Det.

10    Mike Evans    T.B.    at Dal.

11    Deebo Samuel    S.F.    at Chi.

12    CeeDee Lamb    Dal.    vs. T.B.

13    Michael Pittman    Ind.    at Hou.

14    Brandin Cooks    Hou.    vs. Ind.

15    Allen Robinson    L.A.-R    vs. Buf.

16    Allen Lazard    G.B.    at Min.

17    Courtland Sutton    Den.    at Sea.

18    Diontae Johnson    Pit.    at Cin.

19    Adam Thielen    Min.    vs. G.B.

20    DK Metcalf    Sea.    vs. Den.

21    Marquise Brown    Ari.    vs. K.C.

22    JuJu Smith-Schuster    K.C.    at Ari.

23    Gabriel Davis    Buf.    at L.A.-R

24    Chase Claypool    Pit.    at Cin.

25    *Chris Godwin    T.B.    at Dal.

26    D.J. Chark    Det.    vs. Phi.

27    Amon-Ra St. Brown    Det.    vs. Phi.

28    Tee Higgins    Cin.    vs. Pit.

29    Darnell Mooney    Chi.    vs. S.F.

30    Tyler Lockett    Sea.    vs. Den.

31    Jerry Jeudy    Den.    at Sea.

32    Michael Thomas    N.O.    at Atl.

33    Jaylen Waddle    Mia.    vN.E.

34    D.J. Moore    Car.    vs. Cle.

35    Corey Davis    N.Y.-J    vs. Bal.

36    Mike Williams    L.A.-C    vs. L.V.

37    Rashod Bateman    Bal.    at N.Y.-J

38    Jarvis Landry    N.O.    at Atl.

39    Marvin Jones    Jac.    at Was.

40    Brandon Aiyuk    S.F.    at Chi.

41    Hunter Renfrow    L.V.    at L.A.-C

42    Robert Woods    Ten.    vs. N.Y.-G

43    Amari Cooper    Cle.    at Car.

44    Elijah Moore    N.Y.-J    vs. Bal.

45    K.J. Osborn    Min.    vs. G.B.

46    Christian Kirk    Jac.    at Was.

47    Sammy Watkins    G.B.    at Min.

48    DeVante Parker    N.E.    at Mia.

49    Jalen Tolbert    Dal.    vs. T.B.

50    DeVonta Smith    Phi.    at Det.

51    Sterling Shepard    N.Y.-G    at Ten.

52    A.J. Green    Ari.    vs. K.C.

53    Bryan Edwards    Atl.    vs. N.O.

54    Tyler Boyd    Cin.    vs. Pit.

55    Kendrick Bourne    N.E.    at Mia.

 TIGHT ENDS        

1    Mark Andrews    Bal.    at N.Y.-J

2    Travis Kelce    K.C.    at Ari.

3    *Darren Waller    L.V.    at L.A.-C

4    George Kittle    S.F.    at Chi.

5    Dallas Goedert    Phi.    at Det.

6    Dalton Schultz    Dal.    vs. T.B.

7    Kyle Pitts    Atl.    vs. N.O.

8    T.J. Hockenson    Det.    vs. Phi.

9    *Zach Ertz    Ari.    vs. K.C.

10    Mike Gesicki    Mia.    vs. N.E.

11    Cameron Brate    T.B.    at Dal.

12    Hunter Henry    N.E.    at Mia.

13    Noah Fant    Sea.    vs. Den.

14    David Njoku    Cle.    at Car.

15    Pat Freiermuth    Pit.    at Cin.

16    Gerald Everett    L.A.-C    vs. L.V.

17    Dawson Knox    Buf.    at L.A.-R

18    Irv Smith Jr.    Min.    vs. G.B.

19    Tyler Higbee    L.A.-R    vs. Buf.

20    Austin Hooper    Ten.    vs. N.Y.-G

21    Albert Okwuegbunam    Den.    at Sea.

22    Cole Kmet    Chi.    vs. S.F.

23    Robert Tonyan    G.B.    at Min.

24    *Logan Thomas    Was.    vs. Jac.

25    Evan Engram    Jac.    at Was.

26    Hayden Hurst    Cin.    vs. Pit.

27    C.J. Uzomah    N.Y.-J    vs. Bal.

28    Daniel Bellinger    N.Y.-G    at Ten.

29    Harrison Bryant    Cle.    at Car.

30    Foster Moreau    L.V.    at L.A.-C

    KICKERS        

1    Daniel Carlson    L.V.    at L.A.-C

2    Ryan Succop    T.B.    at Dal.

3    Rodrigo Blankenship    Ind.    at Hou.

4    Nick Folk    N.E.    at Mia.

5    Cairo Santos    Chi.    vs. S.F.

6    Matt Gay    L.A.-R    vs. Buf.

7    Younghoe Koo    Atl.    vs. N.O.

8    Harrison Butker    K.C.    at Ari.

9    Tyler Bass    Buf.    at L.A.-R

10    Mason Crosby    G.B.    at Min.

11    Jason Myers    Sea.    vs. Den.

12    Wil Lutz    N.O.    at Atl.

13    Austin Seibert    Det.    vs. Phi.

14    Greg Zuerlein    N.Y.-J    vs. Bal.

15    Randy Bullock    Ten.    vs. N.Y.-G

16    Jason Sanders    Mia.    vs. N.E.

17    Robbie Gould    S.F.    at Chi.

18    Jake Elliott    Phi.    at Det.

19    Matt Prater    Ari.    vs. K.C.

20    Chris Boswell    Pit.    at Cin.

21    Dustin Hopkins    L.A.-C    vs. L.V.

22    Justin Tucker    Bal.    at N.Y.-J

23    Evan McPherson    Cin.    vs. Pit.

24    Graham Gano    N.Y.-G    at Ten.

25    Joey Slye    Was.    vs. Jac.

26    Cade York    Cle.    at Car.

27    Eddy Pineiro    Car.    vs. Cle.

28    Kaimi Fairbairn    Hou.    vs. Ind.

29    Brandon McManus    Den.    at Sea.

30    Greg Joseph    Min.    vs. G.B.

31    Quinn Nordin    N.E.    at Mia.

32    Riley Patterson    Jac.    at Was.

    DEFENSES        

1    San Francisco 49ers    at Chi.  

2    New Orleans Saints    at Atl.  

3    Tampa Bay Buccaneers    at Dal.  

4    Baltimore Ravens    at N.Y.-J  

5    Cincinnati Bengals    vs. Pit.  

6    Cleveland Browns    at Car.  

7    Tennessee Titans    vs. N.Y.-G  

8    Buffalo Bills    at L.A.-R  

9    Indianapolis Colts    at Hou.  

10    Denver Broncos    at Sea.  

11    Kansas City Chiefs    at Ari.  

12    Los Angeles Chargers    vs. L.V.  

13    Carolina Panthers    vs. Cle.  

14    Green Bay Packers    at Min.  

15    Atlanta Falcons    vs. N.O.  

16    New England Patriots    at Mia.  

17    Philadelphia Eagles    at Det.  

18    Miami Dolphins    vs. N.E.  

19    Minnesota Vikings    vs. G.B.  

20    Los Angeles Rams    vs. Buf.  

21    New York Giants    at Ten.  

22    Chicago Bears    vs. S.F.  

23    Washington Commanders    vs. Jac.  

24    Seattle Seahawks    vs. Den.  

25    Pittsburgh Steelers    at Cin.  

26    New York Jets    vs. Bal.  

27    Houston Texans    vs. Ind.  

28    Detroit Lions    vs. Phi.  

29    Arizona Cardinals    vs. K.C.  

30    Dallas Cowboys    vs. T.B.  

31    Jacksonville Jaguars    at Was.  

32    Las Vegas Raiders    at L.A.-C  

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fantasy football position rankings: Patrick Mahomes tops QBs in Week 1

