Fantasy football rankings for Week 1: Getting off to a strong start is essential

The new NFL season is finally here – and everyone's on equal footing in the race for a title. That's especially true in fantasy football, where freshly drafted teams will soon get the first true test of their championship mettle.

These rankings for Week 1 are based on the point-per-reception (PPR) scoring used in most seasonal and daily fantasy football formats. One point is awarded for every 10 rushing and receiving yards and one point for every 20 passing yards. Six points are awarded for touchdowns scored, four points for passing TDs and one point for receptions.

Rankings are compiled by FantasySharks.com.

(*-check status before kickoff)

The Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes won't have Tyreek Hill on the receiving end of his passes this season, but that won't keep him from being Week 1's top-ranked fantasy quarterback.

QUARTERBACKS

1 Patrick Mahomes K.C. at Ari.

2 Aaron Rodgers G.B. at Min.

3 Justin Herbert L.A.-C vs. L.V.

4 Josh Allen Buf. at L.A.-R

5 Lamar Jackson Bal. at N.Y.-J

6 Kyler Murray Ari. vs. K.C.

7 Dak Prescott Dal. vs. T.B.

8 Russell Wilson Den. at Sea.

9 Jalen Hurts Phi. at Det.

10 Joe Burrow Cin. vs. Pit.

11 Tom Brady T.B. at Dal.

12 Matthew Stafford L.A.-R vs. Buf.

13 Geno Smith Sea. vs. Den.

14 Derek Carr L.V. at L.A.-C

15 Tua Tagovailoa Mia. vs. N.E.

16 Kirk Cousins Min. vs. G.B.

17 Matt Ryan Ind. at Hou.

18 Ryan Tannehill Ten. vs. N.Y.-G

19 Jameis Winston N.O. at Atl.

20 Davis Mills Hou. vs. Ind.

21 Justin Fields Chi. vs. S.F.

22 Trey Lance S.F. at Chi.

23 Baker Mayfield Car. vs. Cle.

24 Mac Jones N.E. at Mia.

25 Trevor Lawrence Jac. at Was.

26 Daniel Jones N.Y.-G at Ten.

27 Mitchell Trubisky Pit. at Cin.

28 Carson Wentz Was. vs. Jac.

29 Jared Goff Det. vs. Phi.

30 Jacoby Brissett Cle. at Car.

31 Joe Flacco N.Y.-J vs. Bal.

32 Marcus Mariota Atl. vs. N.O.

RUNNING BACKS

1 Jonathan Taylor Ind. at Hou.

2 Christian McCaffrey Car. vs. Cle.

3 Derrick Henry Ten. vs. N.Y.-G

4 D'Andre Swift Det. vs. Phi.

5 Alvin Kamara N.O. at Atl.

6 Austin Ekeler L.A.-C vs. L.V.

7 Dalvin Cook Min. vs. G.B.

8 Aaron Jones G.B. at Min.

9 Nick Chubb Cle. at Car.

10 Breece Hall N.Y.-J vs. Bal.

11 Joe Mixon Cin. vs. Pit.

12 Leonard Fournette T.B. at Dal.

13 Josh Jacobs L.V. at L.A.-C

14 Javonte Williams Den. at Sea.

15 Najee Harris Pit. at Cin.

16 Rashaad Penny Sea. vs. Den.

17 James Conner Ari. vs. K.C.

18 Cordarrelle Patterson Atl. vs. N.O.

19 Ezekiel Elliott Dal. vs. T.B.

20 Saquon Barkley N.Y.-G at Ten.

21 Damien Harris N.E. at Mia.

22 Travis Etienne Jac. at Was.

23 Antonio Gibson Was. vs. Jac.

24 David Montgomery Chi. vs. S.F.

25 Cam Akers L.A.-R vs. Buf.

26 Elijah Mitchell S.F. at Chi.

27 J.K. Dobbins Bal. at N.Y.-J

28 Kareem Hunt Cle. at Car.

29 Miles Sanders Phi. at Det.

30 Rhamondre Stevenson N.E. at Mia.

31 Clyde Edwards-Helaire K.C. at Ari.

32 Chase Edmonds Mia. vs. N.E.

33 Nyheim Hines Ind. at Hou.

34 AJ Dillon G.B. at Min.

35 Melvin Gordon Den. at Sea.

36 Tony Pollard Dal. vs. T.B.

37 Mark Ingram N.O. at Atl.

38 Devin Singletary Buf. at L.A.-R

39 Jamaal Williams Det. vs. Phi.

40 *James Robinson Jac. at Was.

41 Dameon Pierce Hou. vs. Ind.

42 J.D. McKissic Was. vs. Jac.

43 Alexander Mattison Min. vs. G.B.

44 Michael Carter N.Y.-J vs. Bal.

45 Darrel Williams Ari. vs. K.C.

46 Rex Burkhead Hou. vs. Ind.

47 Myles Gaskin Mia. vs. N.E.

48 Kenneth Gainwell Phi. at Det.

49 Darrell Henderson L.A.-R vs. Buf.

50 Dontrell Hilliard Ten. vs. N.Y.-G

51 D'Onta Foreman Car. vs. Cle.

52 Jerick McKinnon K.C. at Ari.

53 Kenyan Drake Bal. at N.Y.-J

54 Mike Davis Bal. at N.Y.-J

55 Chuba Hubbard Car. vs. Cle.

WIDE RECEIVERS

11 Cooper Kupp L.A.-R vs. Buf.

2 Justin Jefferson Min. vs. G.B.

3 Davante Adams L.V. at L.A.-C

4 Terry McLaurin Was. vs. Jac.

5 Ja'Marr Chase Cin. vs. Pit.

6 Tyreek Hill Mia. vs. N.E.

7 Stefon Diggs Buf. at L.A.-R

8 Keenan Allen L.A.-C vs. L.V.

9 A.J. Brown Phi. at Det.

10 Mike Evans T.B. at Dal.

11 Deebo Samuel S.F. at Chi.

12 CeeDee Lamb Dal. vs. T.B.

13 Michael Pittman Ind. at Hou.

14 Brandin Cooks Hou. vs. Ind.

15 Allen Robinson L.A.-R vs. Buf.

16 Allen Lazard G.B. at Min.

17 Courtland Sutton Den. at Sea.

18 Diontae Johnson Pit. at Cin.

19 Adam Thielen Min. vs. G.B.

20 DK Metcalf Sea. vs. Den.

21 Marquise Brown Ari. vs. K.C.

22 JuJu Smith-Schuster K.C. at Ari.

23 Gabriel Davis Buf. at L.A.-R

24 Chase Claypool Pit. at Cin.

25 *Chris Godwin T.B. at Dal.

26 D.J. Chark Det. vs. Phi.

27 Amon-Ra St. Brown Det. vs. Phi.

28 Tee Higgins Cin. vs. Pit.

29 Darnell Mooney Chi. vs. S.F.

30 Tyler Lockett Sea. vs. Den.

31 Jerry Jeudy Den. at Sea.

32 Michael Thomas N.O. at Atl.

33 Jaylen Waddle Mia. vN.E.

34 D.J. Moore Car. vs. Cle.

35 Corey Davis N.Y.-J vs. Bal.

36 Mike Williams L.A.-C vs. L.V.

37 Rashod Bateman Bal. at N.Y.-J

38 Jarvis Landry N.O. at Atl.

39 Marvin Jones Jac. at Was.

40 Brandon Aiyuk S.F. at Chi.

41 Hunter Renfrow L.V. at L.A.-C

42 Robert Woods Ten. vs. N.Y.-G

43 Amari Cooper Cle. at Car.

44 Elijah Moore N.Y.-J vs. Bal.

45 K.J. Osborn Min. vs. G.B.

46 Christian Kirk Jac. at Was.

47 Sammy Watkins G.B. at Min.

48 DeVante Parker N.E. at Mia.

49 Jalen Tolbert Dal. vs. T.B.

50 DeVonta Smith Phi. at Det.

51 Sterling Shepard N.Y.-G at Ten.

52 A.J. Green Ari. vs. K.C.

53 Bryan Edwards Atl. vs. N.O.

54 Tyler Boyd Cin. vs. Pit.

55 Kendrick Bourne N.E. at Mia.

TIGHT ENDS

1 Mark Andrews Bal. at N.Y.-J

2 Travis Kelce K.C. at Ari.

3 *Darren Waller L.V. at L.A.-C

4 George Kittle S.F. at Chi.

5 Dallas Goedert Phi. at Det.

6 Dalton Schultz Dal. vs. T.B.

7 Kyle Pitts Atl. vs. N.O.

8 T.J. Hockenson Det. vs. Phi.

9 *Zach Ertz Ari. vs. K.C.

10 Mike Gesicki Mia. vs. N.E.

11 Cameron Brate T.B. at Dal.

12 Hunter Henry N.E. at Mia.

13 Noah Fant Sea. vs. Den.

14 David Njoku Cle. at Car.

15 Pat Freiermuth Pit. at Cin.

16 Gerald Everett L.A.-C vs. L.V.

17 Dawson Knox Buf. at L.A.-R

18 Irv Smith Jr. Min. vs. G.B.

19 Tyler Higbee L.A.-R vs. Buf.

20 Austin Hooper Ten. vs. N.Y.-G

21 Albert Okwuegbunam Den. at Sea.

22 Cole Kmet Chi. vs. S.F.

23 Robert Tonyan G.B. at Min.

24 *Logan Thomas Was. vs. Jac.

25 Evan Engram Jac. at Was.

26 Hayden Hurst Cin. vs. Pit.

27 C.J. Uzomah N.Y.-J vs. Bal.

28 Daniel Bellinger N.Y.-G at Ten.

29 Harrison Bryant Cle. at Car.

30 Foster Moreau L.V. at L.A.-C

KICKERS

1 Daniel Carlson L.V. at L.A.-C

2 Ryan Succop T.B. at Dal.

3 Rodrigo Blankenship Ind. at Hou.

4 Nick Folk N.E. at Mia.

5 Cairo Santos Chi. vs. S.F.

6 Matt Gay L.A.-R vs. Buf.

7 Younghoe Koo Atl. vs. N.O.

8 Harrison Butker K.C. at Ari.

9 Tyler Bass Buf. at L.A.-R

10 Mason Crosby G.B. at Min.

11 Jason Myers Sea. vs. Den.

12 Wil Lutz N.O. at Atl.

13 Austin Seibert Det. vs. Phi.

14 Greg Zuerlein N.Y.-J vs. Bal.

15 Randy Bullock Ten. vs. N.Y.-G

16 Jason Sanders Mia. vs. N.E.

17 Robbie Gould S.F. at Chi.

18 Jake Elliott Phi. at Det.

19 Matt Prater Ari. vs. K.C.

20 Chris Boswell Pit. at Cin.

21 Dustin Hopkins L.A.-C vs. L.V.

22 Justin Tucker Bal. at N.Y.-J

23 Evan McPherson Cin. vs. Pit.

24 Graham Gano N.Y.-G at Ten.

25 Joey Slye Was. vs. Jac.

26 Cade York Cle. at Car.

27 Eddy Pineiro Car. vs. Cle.

28 Kaimi Fairbairn Hou. vs. Ind.

29 Brandon McManus Den. at Sea.

30 Greg Joseph Min. vs. G.B.

31 Quinn Nordin N.E. at Mia.

32 Riley Patterson Jac. at Was.

DEFENSES

1 San Francisco 49ers at Chi.

2 New Orleans Saints at Atl.

3 Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Dal.

4 Baltimore Ravens at N.Y.-J

5 Cincinnati Bengals vs. Pit.

6 Cleveland Browns at Car.

7 Tennessee Titans vs. N.Y.-G

8 Buffalo Bills at L.A.-R

9 Indianapolis Colts at Hou.

10 Denver Broncos at Sea.

11 Kansas City Chiefs at Ari.

12 Los Angeles Chargers vs. L.V.

13 Carolina Panthers vs. Cle.

14 Green Bay Packers at Min.

15 Atlanta Falcons vs. N.O.

16 New England Patriots at Mia.

17 Philadelphia Eagles at Det.

18 Miami Dolphins vs. N.E.

19 Minnesota Vikings vs. G.B.

20 Los Angeles Rams vs. Buf.

21 New York Giants at Ten.

22 Chicago Bears vs. S.F.

23 Washington Commanders vs. Jac.

24 Seattle Seahawks vs. Den.

25 Pittsburgh Steelers at Cin.

26 New York Jets vs. Bal.

27 Houston Texans vs. Ind.

28 Detroit Lions vs. Phi.

29 Arizona Cardinals vs. K.C.

30 Dallas Cowboys vs. T.B.

31 Jacksonville Jaguars at Was.

32 Las Vegas Raiders at L.A.-C

