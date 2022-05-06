  • Oops!
Fantasy Football Rankings: Tight ends for 2022 drafts

Yahoo Sports Fantasy Staff
·2 min read
Once again, we are faced with a fantasy tight end rankings list that has some clear stars at the top and then a bunch of what-ifs and maybes below them.

It makes you wonder — will the tight end position ever be deep with a plethora of fantasy viable names to choose from?

Well, it's good to dream.

For 2022, however, we once again have all-world tight end Travis Kelce at the top. Mark Andrews — who seems to not only be the Ravens TE1 but also their No. 1 offensive weapon, period — follows Kelce as the second-ranked tight end.

It's hard to argue with that duo at the top. After them, however, some names could be up for debate.

Will Kyle Pitts take the traditional second-year tight-end leap to become one of the true stars at the position? Pitts' rookie year wasn't earth-shattering, but he impressed nonetheless, showcasing his incredible athleticism.

Kyle Pitts #8 of the Atlanta Falcons could be a fantasy star at Tight end
Kyle Pitts has all the upside to be a fantasy star. (Photo by Edward M. Pio Roda/Getty Images)

Will George Kittle get past injuries and workload concerns to return to the forefront of the position? He's still one of the most electric talents at tight end; his ceiling is the very best at the position.

Speaking of electric talents, Darren Waller has all the tools to be the best, and now he'll get to play on an offense featuring Davante Adams. Waller will likely see a lot less double-teams than he's had in the past.

There are some intriguing names after that group, young guys who have potential as well as established veterans who have produced in the past.

Yes, it's a position that has a lot of options but few sure things. Luckily for fantasy managers, our five analysts' tight end rankings can help us make the right decision when we get on the clock come draft time!

