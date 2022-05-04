Fantasy Football Rankings: Running backs for 2022

It is no surprise to most of us fantasy fanatics to know that Jonathan Taylor is not only the top running back on most (if not all) fantasy draft boards, but he'll likely be the No. 1 pick when it's actually time to build your teams.

It's hard to argue with JT's case. Just when it looked like Derrick Henry was about to dominate yet again, he got hurt in the middle of the 2021 season and from that point forward, it became the Taylor show. The star runner ultimately finished with a whopping 2,171 total yards from scrimmage and 20 total touchdowns.

Like I said, that's hard to argue with.

[Hut, Hut-Hike! Create or join a fantasy football league now!]

What is up for debate, however, is who should go second after Taylor? Usually, that spot features the second-best consensus runner or the 1B to No. 1's 1A.

Sure, there are those who think the No. 2 pick should go to Cooper Kupp, but if we're keeping things traditional, who should be the second running back drafted after JT?

Is it the aforementioned Henry, all healed up and ready to throw earth-shattering stiff arms again? Maybe it's Dalvin Cook, the electrifying Vikings star who's a threat to score every time he touches the ball?

Or, just maybe, Austin Ekeler, the Chargers' do-it-all runner, has taken the fantasy leap into the No. 2 spot.

Does Austin Ekeler deserve to be the No. 2 fantasy pick of 2022? (Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images)

Ekeler's case to be the No. 2 pick is pretty strong. Like Taylor, Ekeler also scored 20 total touchdowns, but unlike Taylor, he scored eight times through the air. He put together 1,558 yards from scrimmage, 647 of which were via receptions — which is incredibly important to half-and-full-point PPR players.

Whether you think Ekeler is the best option after JT or someone else at the running back position, our fantasy analysts can help you make the right decision with their rankings below:

2022 Fantasy Football Rankings powered by FantasyPros