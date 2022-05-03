  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Fantasy Football Rankings: Quarterbacks for 2022

Yahoo Sports Fantasy Staff
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Baltimore Ravens
    Baltimore Ravens
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Kansas City Chiefs
    Kansas City Chiefs
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Patrick Mahomes
    Patrick Mahomes
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Lamar Jackson
    Lamar Jackson
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Remember the amazing divisional game between the Bills and Chiefs last January? Imagine the fantasy points if it had been a regular-season game!

That game turned out to be an instant classic, with Patrick Mahomes throwing for 378 yards and three touchdowns (and one rushing TD) and Josh Allen going for 329 and four passing scores. Allen was on the losing end, but fantasy managers who drafted him in 2021 were very familiar with that kind of stat line.

Allen's 42 total touchdowns in 2021 look like they will propel him to a No. 1 overall ranking for 2022. It's hard to go wrong drafting Allen this season, but you can expect to pay up a hefty draft price for his services.

Quarterback Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills is a fantasy star
Josh Allen will cost a hefty fantasy draft price in 2022. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Luckily, there's a dearth of talent behind Allen at the fantasy QB position — a dearth of dual-threat talent, at that.

[Set, hut, hike! Create or join a fantasy football league now!]

Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, Justin Herbert, Kyler Murray and Jalen Hurts will all be available after Allen, and all can do damage with both their arms and their legs.

Or maybe you'd prefer to go a more traditional route, looking for passing-touchdown upside? Well, don't worry, there's a ton of talent there, too, with the likes of Joe Burrow, Dak Prescott, Matthew Stafford, Tom Brady and new Bronco Russell Wilson all available after Allen.

[2022 Fantasy Draft Rankings: QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs]

Or maybe you're willing to wait late on the position and put your confidence in the upside and evolution of the younger class, guys like Trey Lance, Tua Tagovailoa, Trevor Lawrence and Zach Wilson?

Unlike previous years, fantasy QB is a loaded position, so it's hard to go wrong, depending on your strategy.

And whatever that strategy is, our fantasy football analysts' quarterback rankings can help you make the right decision. Check 'em out below:

2022 Fantasy Football Rankings powered by FantasyPros

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Special Olympics Yukon host first in-person soccer event since 2020

    Special Olympics Yukon hosted their annual invitational soccer tournament at the Canada Games Centre in Whitehorse this past weekend. It was the first time the group organised an in-person event for its members since the pandemic hit in 2020. "It's satisfying to be back at it and it's exciting for our athletes. They haven't had this chance in two years," said Serge Michaud, the CEO for SOY. In previous years, the three-day tournament invited teams from across Canada. However, Michaud said this t

  • Gavin Greene guided by late dad's memory as tryout with Jets

    Gavin Greene always imagined celebrating this moment with his famous father by his side. Kevin Greene is still there, though — forever — as the late Pro Football Hall of Famer's son pursues his NFL dream as a tryout player with the New York Jets. Kevin Greene was one of the greatest pass rushers in NFL history and one of the league's most popular players during a 15-year career that took him from Los Angeles with the Rams to Pittsburgh, Carolina, San Francisco and back to Carolina before he ended up in Canton, Ohio, in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

  • Should the Chiefs sign cornerback James Bradberry, who was cut by Giants? Vote now

    The Giants cornerback, who was released for financial not performance reasons, has been linked to the Chiefs.

  • Fantasy Football Rankings: The top-30 rookies for 2022

    With the 2022 NFL Draft in the books, Andy Behrens ranks the incoming rookie class of fantasy prospects.

  • Ottawa Senators part ways with vice president of player development Pierre McGuire

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators have relieved Pierre McGuire of his duties as the team's senior vice president of player development after less than a year on the job. McGuire was hired by the Senators last July following a 13-year run as an analyst on NBC hockey broadcasts. The Senators confirmed McGuire's departure on Monday with a brief statement. "We thank Pierre for his contributions and wish him the best in his future endeavours," the team said. McGuire, who also had broadcast stints with TSN

  • Calgary Flames' Blake Coleman relishes post-season homecoming

    DALLAS — Add suiting up for NHL playoff games in his home state for the first time in his career to an eventful few years for Calgary Flames forward Blake Coleman. The 30-year-old winger from Plano, Texas may wear enemy colours at American Airlines Center in Dallas during the Flames' first-round series against the Stars, but the moment was nonetheless special for him. After winning back-to-back Stanley Cup rings with the Tampa Bay Lightning, Coleman signed a six-year contract with Calgary last s

  • Toronto Arrows' playoff hopes take a blow with 41-17 loss to Rugby New York

    TORONTO — The Toronto Arrows' playoff hopes took a blow Sunday in a 41-17 loss to Rugby New York in Major League Rugby play. The Arrows trailed 24-7 after the first half on a sunny afternoon at York Lions Stadium with New York displaying some hard-nosed defence and free-flowing offence. Toronto scored 10 unanswered points after the break to cut into the lead but could not catch the New Yorkers. Chris Brown and Lolani Faleiva scored tries for Toronto. Sam Malcolm kicked a conversion and a penalty

  • World No. 4 Cameron Smith enters RBC Canadian Open field

    TORONTO — Corey Conners is ready to hear the roar of Canadian golf fans for the first time in three years. Conners, from Listowel, Ont., is currently the top-ranked Canadian in the field at this summer's RBC Canadian Open. The national men's golf championship has been cancelled the past two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but will return on June 6-12 at St. George’s Golf and Country Club in Toronto. "I think the Canadian fans travel as well as anyone. I feel a lot of Canadian love week i

  • Embiid rips Raptors fans for cheering injury: 'It kind of changed my mind about them'

    Joel Embiid put Raptors fans on blast.

  • Aaron Brown sprints to 200-metre victory ahead of Diamond League season opener

    Aaron Brown's wide grin after sprinting across the finish line said it all for the three-time Canadian Olympian. He turned a lightning-quick start in the men's 200 metres into a wind-assisted winning time of 20.05 seconds on Saturday in Nairobi, Kenya, Brown's fastest-ever season-opening finish in the outdoor event. The Toronto native clocked 20.19 to open his 2014 outdoor campaign at the Gainesville Florida Relay and five years later went 20.20 at the Diamond League season opener in Doha, Qatar

  • Former sprint star Surin excited to mentor Canada's athletes at 2024 Paris Olympics

    Former sprint star Bruny Surin drew inspiration from Canadian athletes at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. Canada climbed the podium 24 times in Tokyo to finish 11th in total medals, despite facing some of the tightest COVID-19 restrictions in prior months of any country competing. And the pandemic meant no fans were permitted in Tokyo. “The athletes really showed they’re resilient,” he said. Surin, who was part of Canada’s 4x100-metre relay team that raced to gold at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics, was name

  • Bruins D McAvoy in COVID protocol, misses Game 4 vs. 'Canes

    BOSTON (AP) — Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy was scratched from Sunday's playoff game against the Carolina Hurricanes less than an hour before the opening faceoff and placed in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol. Josh Brown, who appeared in six games for the Bruins after joining them from Ottawa at the trade deadline, was active instead. A 24-year-old Boston University product who was taken in the first round of the 2016 draft, McAvoy finished in the top 10 of the Norris Trophy voting in each

  • Lou Lamoriello, Islanders turn back on Barry Trotz, fire coach after 4 seasons

    The New York Islanders were in good hands, but moved on from Barry Trotz on Monday.

  • Gushue beats Koe to win Champions Cup on Grand Slam of Curling circuit

    OLDS, Alta. — Brad Gushue capped a memorable season in style Sunday by beating Kevin Koe 8-5 to win the Champions Cup at the Olds Sportsplex. It was the final competition for Gushue's team with second Brett Gallant in the lineup. He will join Brendan Bottcher's team next season. Gushue, third Mark Nichols, Gallant and lead Geoff Walker won Canada's Olympic trials last November, took bronze at the Beijing Games in February, won the Tim Hortons Brier in March and took silver at the world champions

  • Married coaches Priestman, Humphries balance hectic work-life schedule in pursuit of World Cup

    Coaching is a family affair for Emma Humphries and Bev Priestman, who are both trying to guide their respective Canadian women's teams to World Cups. After winning gold at the Tokyo Olympics, Priestman's senior team will compete in this summer's CONCACAF championship in Mexico, which serves as the qualifiers for next year's FIFA World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. Not to be outdone is her wife, Humphries, who coaches Canada's under-17 side, which is a victory away from qualifying for the 202

  • 'They don't watch us': Chris Boucher on Barkley, O'Neal's Raptors comments

    Chris Boucher wasn't a fan of Charles Barkley and Shaquille O'Neal's take that the Toronto Raptors are in 'no man's land' after losing their playoff series to the Philadelphia 76ers. Listen to the full episode on the 'Hustle Play' podcast feed or watch on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.Photo credit: Louis Eng

  • Zverev criticizes ATP Tour over late-night matches

    MADRID (AP) — Alexander Zverev criticized the ATP Tour for its scheduling of late-night matches and said he was at a disadvantage in Sunday’s final against Carlos Alcaraz at the Madrid Open. The third-ranked Zverev was overpowered by the 19-year-old Spaniard in straight sets. Zverev conceded that he probably would have lost to Alcaraz even if he was “fresh,” but said that at least it would have been a “better final” if he hadn’t had to go to bed after 4 a.m. local time in the previous nights. He

  • What Raptors, Chris Boucher said during exit interview

    Chris Boucher reveals what conversations took place during his exit interview with Toronto Raptors management following the season.&nbsp; Listen to the full episode on the 'Hustle Play' podcast feed or watch on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Mitton's Canadian-record throw in shot put is second best in the world this season

    HAMILTON — Sarah Mitton shattered the Canadian record in the women's shot put at the Golden Horseshoe Prep Meet on Saturday. The 25-year-old from Brooklyn, N.S., threw 19.58 metres with her sixth and final throw, topping Brittany Crew's Canadian record of 19.28 set in 2019. Mitton's mark is the second farthest in the world this season. She had thrown a personal best 19.12 metres on her fifth throw on Saturday before unleashing her national-record throw. Mitton, who claimed the Canadian indoor re

  • Canada's Brown races to 200-metre victory at Kip Keino Classic in Kenya

    NAIROBI, Kenya — Canada's Aaron Brown pulled away down the stretch to win the 200 metres at the Kip Keino Classic on Saturday. The 29-year-old from Toronto won in a slightly wind-aided -- 2.1 metres per second -- time of 20.05 seconds. American Kyree King was second in 20.18, while Isaac Makwala of Botswana crossed in 20.31 for third. Brown will take on Canadian teammate and Olympic champion Andre De Grasse at the Diamond League stop in Doha, Qatar on May 13. This report by The Canadian Press wa