Fantasy Football Rankings: Quarterbacks for 2022

Remember the amazing divisional game between the Bills and Chiefs last January? Imagine the fantasy points if it had been a regular-season game!

That game turned out to be an instant classic, with Patrick Mahomes throwing for 378 yards and three touchdowns (and one rushing TD) and Josh Allen going for 329 and four passing scores. Allen was on the losing end, but fantasy managers who drafted him in 2021 were very familiar with that kind of stat line.

Allen's 42 total touchdowns in 2021 look like they will propel him to a No. 1 overall ranking for 2022. It's hard to go wrong drafting Allen this season, but you can expect to pay up a hefty draft price for his services.

Josh Allen will cost a hefty fantasy draft price in 2022. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Luckily, there's a dearth of talent behind Allen at the fantasy QB position — a dearth of dual-threat talent, at that.

[Set, hut, hike! Create or join a fantasy football league now!]

Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, Justin Herbert, Kyler Murray and Jalen Hurts will all be available after Allen, and all can do damage with both their arms and their legs.

Or maybe you'd prefer to go a more traditional route, looking for passing-touchdown upside? Well, don't worry, there's a ton of talent there, too, with the likes of Joe Burrow, Dak Prescott, Matthew Stafford, Tom Brady and new Bronco Russell Wilson all available after Allen.

[2022 Fantasy Draft Rankings: QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs]

Or maybe you're willing to wait late on the position and put your confidence in the upside and evolution of the younger class, guys like Trey Lance, Tua Tagovailoa, Trevor Lawrence and Zach Wilson?

Unlike previous years, fantasy QB is a loaded position, so it's hard to go wrong, depending on your strategy.

And whatever that strategy is, our fantasy football analysts' quarterback rankings can help you make the right decision. Check 'em out below:

2022 Fantasy Football Rankings powered by FantasyPros