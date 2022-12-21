Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 16

Yahoo Sports Fantasy Staff
·2 min read

We're about to head into the fantasy football semifinals, just one week before the big one, and the quarterback leaderboard is getting tight! Jalen Hurts, Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen are all vying for the title of 2022's best fantasy quarterback — who do you think will end up on top in the end?

Hurts — the current top-scoring QB with 374.6 points — is currently dealing with a shoulder injury that has his Week 16 status in limbo, so it could be a short-lived time at the top if he's forced to miss the divisional game between the Eagles and Cowboys.

That leaves Mahomes and Allen, who are separated by a measly 2.2 points on the leaderboard (Mahomes has scored 364.1, Allen 361.9). Each signal caller delivered masterful performances in Week 15 too, likely propelling their fantasy managers to the semifinals (if they weren't already destined to go there as top seeds).

Allen will take on the Chicago Bears defense in Week 16, a squad vulnerable against the run — and we all know how much of a threat Allen is when he takes off with the football.

Mahomes will square off against the Seattle Seahawks, a defense that, after showing signs of progression, has recently reverted back to their sieve-like ways. That's bad news, especially considering Mahomes just shredded a Texans defense that's been solid against the pass.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is a fantasy star
Patrick Mahomes delivered a monster fantasy performance in Week 15. (Photo by Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

If you have either of these elite quarterbacks on your roster, you're set up for success in Week 16.

As you look to bolster those lineups with waiver wire pickups, whether you're trying to figure out your FLEX spot or figure out which tight end or defense to stream — whatever your lineup woes for this game and all the other games ahead, our expert rankings below can help.

Check them out and good luck with your fantasy football playoff matchups in Week 16!

2022 Fantasy Football Rankings powered by FantasyProsECR ™ - Expert Consensus Rankings

Latest Stories

  • Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes wants to 'build as a team' after win against Texans

    Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes wants to 'build as a team' after win against Texans

  • NFL betting: Patrick Mahomes is big favorite for MVP after Jalen Hurts' injury

    Jalen Hurts' injury shook up the NFL MVP race.

  • Fantasy Football Flashback: Vikings' historic comeback shaped Week 15's top-10 scorers

    Quarterbacks dominated the Week 15 fantasy scoring leaderboard, but the Vikings also made their presence felt in their epic comeback.

  • Debating the options to replace Jalen Hurts in your fantasy lineup | Ekeler’s Edge

    Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler and Yahoo Sports’ Fantasy Analyst Matt Harmon play a game of Fantasy This or That trying to help you find the best option to replace the injured Jalen Hurts in your lineup. Our guys debate between the 49ers Brock Purdy, the Packers Aaron Rodgers, the Giants Daniel Jones and the Raiders Derek Carr. Catch fresh episodes of Ekeler’s Edge every Wednesday on Yahoo Sports and your favorite social media platforms. Listen to Ekeler’s Edge on the&nbsp;Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast&nbsp;wherever you get podcasts.

  • Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett eyeing quick return after hand surgery, may miss just 1 game

    Tyler Lockett broke a bone in his hand in Seattle's loss to the 49ers last week.

  • Daily Fantasy Football Primer: Pay up for King Henry in Week 16

    Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don breaks down the DFS landscape and offers his picks for Week 16.

  • NFL Power Rankings: Nothing in NFL history would match Brock Purdy leading 49ers to a Super Bowl

    The 49ers look like a Super Bowl contender, but there's one big issue.

  • Fantasy Football Week 16: Quarterback rankings

    Check out how the quarterbacks stack up in our Week 16 fantasy rankings.

  • Dolphins still control playoff fate despite recent losses

    MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Mike McDaniel understands the NFL is a results-oriented business, but he thought the Miami Dolphins showed plenty of positive signs in their 32-29 loss to Buffalo on Sunday. “I think that is night and day from the football we’ve played since the bye,” McDaniel said. “So had we played like that for the whole season, we’d be feeling a lot different because it wouldn’t be the third loss in a row.” Behind an improved performance from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolp

  • Fantasy Football Week 16: Wide receiver rankings

    Check out how the wide receivers stack up in our Week 16 fantasy rankings.

  • Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Pickups, Week 16: Rookies emerge as priority playoff adds

    For those of you with fantasy roster holes to address, Andy Behrens has some potential waiver wire solutions. Let's get you to Championship Week.

  • Mark Winokur steps aside as Tim Matthews takes over as GM of the Toronto Arrows

    TORONTO — Mark Winokur, who has headed up the Toronto Arrows since their inception in 2017, has stepped down as the Major League Rugby's team's chief operating officer and general manager. Tim Matthews took over Winokur's duties in the role of vice-president and GM on Monday. Winokur will stay on as a senior adviser and report to club president Bill Webb, the team said. Winokur led the Arrows through two exhibition seasons before the team joined Major League Rugby in 2019. The club went 28-25 in

  • Mitchell scores 23, Cavs blast Jazz, improve to 15-2 at home

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 23 points in his first game against the Utah Jazz since they traded him to Cleveland this summer and Jarrett Allen added 20, leading the Cavaliers to a 122-99 win on Monday night. The Cavs have won four straight, improving the NBA's best home record to 15-2. The league's best defensive team clamped down on the Jazz, holding them to a season-low 39.1 shooting percentage. Mitchell spent five seasons with Utah before being dealt to Cleveland on Sept. 1 in a

  • Murray hits winning free throws, Hawks end Magic's streak

    ATLANTA (AP) — Dejounte Murray hit a pair of decisive free throws with 1.3 seconds left, Trae Young had 37 points and 13 assists, and the Atlanta Hawks held off the Orlando Magic 126-125 Monday night to snap their six-game winning streak. Orlando went on a 12-0 run over 2:17 late in the fourth quarter to wipe out a 13-point deficit and take a 125-124 lead on Markelle Fultz’s layup with 3.8 seconds remaining. Young inbounded from the sideline, and Murray drew a foul from Paolo Banchero. Murray hi

  • Antetokounmpo's 42 points leads Bucks past Pelicans 128-119

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 42 points and 10 rebounds in his return from a one-game absence and the Milwaukee Bucks held off a late New Orleans surge to beat the Pelicans 128-119 on Monday night. Brook Lopez mixed in four 3-pointers with opportunistic play in the paint to score 30 points for the Bucks, who led by as many as 18 points in the fourth quarter before the Pelicans pulled to 117-114 on CJ McCollum's fade away. Former Pelicans star Jrue Holiday responded with a late 3 a

  • Verlander: Cohen persuaded him Mets are building a winner

    NEW YORK (AP) — Justin Verlander's phone rang in November. New York Mets owner Steve Cohen was on the line. “It really wasn’t a baseball call. It was just a ‘Hey, this is Steve. You’re Justin. Let me get to know you a little bit,’" the pitcher recalled Tuesday. That conversation led to an $86.7 million, two-year contract on Dec. 5, a deal that was finalized two days later. The three-time Cy Young Award winner was introduced at a news conference Tuesday at Citi Field. Verlander joins former Detro

  • Maple Leafs acquire Dryden Hunt from Avalanche for Denis Malgin

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs have acquired Dryden Hunt from the Colorado Avalanche for fellow forward Denis Malgin, the club announced Monday. Hunt, 27, has put up 14 goals and 42 points in 193 regular-season games in parts of six NHL seasons with the Florida Panthers, Arizona Coyotes, New York Rangers and Avalanche. The Cranbrook, B.C., native has two goals in 28 games with the Avalanche and Rangers this season. Acquired from Florida for forward Mason Marchment in February 2020, Malgin was

  • Georgiev stops 26 shots, Avs beat Isles 1-0 in shootout

    DENVER (AP) — Alexandar Georgiev had 26 saves through overtime and stopped two more in the shootout to lift the Colorado Avalanche to a 1-0 win over the New York Islanders on Monday night. Evan Rodrigues beat Ilya Sororkin with a backhander for the only goal in the shootout, spoiling a 46-save effort for the Islanders' goaltender. Avalanche forward Mikko Rantanen had a career-high 10 shots on goal. The shutout was Georgiev's second of the season and 10th of his career. New York wrapped up the We

  • Kyrou leads visiting Blues to 5-1 win over Canucks

    VANCOUVER — Bruce Boudreau shook his head Monday night and heaved a deep sigh. “It’s like Groundhog Day,” said the exasperated coach of the Vancouver Canucks. Captain Bo Horvat stood stone faced in the Vancouver dressing room, anticipating the questions he would face. “I’m running out of things to say,” said Horvat. “Another poor effort by us tonight. That’s the result right there.” Jordan Kyrou scored his first career hat trick and collected an assist as the St. Louis Blues broke open a close g

  • Marie-Soleil Deschênes makes 40 saves as Montreal Force defeat Minnesota Whitecaps

    Marie-Soleil Deschênes made 40 saves to help the Montreal Force defeat the Minnesota Whitecaps 4-1 on Sunday in Premier Hockey Federation action in Richfield, Minn. Sarah Lefort and Samantha Isbell each had a goal and an assist for the Force, who bounced back from a tough 5-2 loss to the Whitecaps at the Richfield Ice Arena on Saturday. Jade Downie-Landry and Alexandra Labelle had the other goals for Montreal. Jonna Alberta scored the lone goal for Minnesota midway through the third period, but