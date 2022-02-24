  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Fantasy football rankings for nine NFL head coaching hires

Matt Harmon
·9 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Chicago Bears
    Chicago Bears
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Denver Broncos
    Denver Broncos
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Green Bay Packers
    Green Bay Packers
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Houston Texans
    Houston Texans
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Dennis Allen
    Dennis Allen
    American football player and coach
  • Lovie Smith
    Lovie Smith
    American football player and coach

The NFL saw a massive amount of turnover in the coaching ranks this year, with nine vacancies being filled over the last two months.

History has shown us that we often struggle to know who would make a great head coach simply by what they've done in their past jobs. And in truth, none of these nine hires — save for perhaps one — looks like an outright bad hire as of now. However, we can still use clues from the pasts of these nine men to rank their hires in terms of potential benefits for fantasy football players.

9 - Lovie Smith, Houston Texans

Considering the timing of Lovie Smith’s first interview, the Brian Flores lawsuit and the Texans’ now annual fascination with Josh McCown as a head-coaching candidate … it’s easy to draw your own shady conclusions here.

As an individual candidate, Smith is tough to gauge. His best NFL days came well over a decade ago. It’s easy to forget his disastrous Tampa Bay stint from 2014 to 2015 where it was determined that Dirk Koetter (who was also a disaster) was a better option.

The one positive here is that the Texans were able to retain Pep Hamilton and promote him to offensive coordinator. He’s done excellent work with Justin Herbert and Davis Mills as rookies the last two years.

Nevertheless, to call the Smith hiring uninspiring for fantasy — taking into account Houston’s on-field outlook and the processes taken by those with power in the building — would be putting it kindly.

8 - Dennis Allen, New Orleans Saints

The Saints tried on some different outfits but ultimately decided to walk out of the store with what they were already comfortable with after Sean Payton’s “retirement.” Dennis Allen felt like the guy they were going to hire all along and he’s done enough to rehab his post-Raiders resume over the last few years in New Orleans.

The only issue here is perhaps this is too much continuity in a moment where it feels like the Saints are primed to turn the page. Talking offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael back into the job when he reportedly wanted to shop around, essentially just promoting several other coaches around the staff and the rumors that the team is likely to bring back Jameis Winston make this appear like business as usual. It’s almost as if the team is just keeping the seat warm for when Payton decides he wants back in the big chair — a moment that may never come.

NFL Defensive Coordinator and Interim Head Coach Dennis Allen of the New Orleans Saints
The Saints promoting Dennis Allen didn't really move the NFL needle. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

The Saints are still buried under the cap and face several massive roster questions. The rebuild appears to be at their door but perhaps New Orleans intends to not open at the knock for one more year.

7 - Nathaniel Hackett, Denver Broncos

It’s a little farfetched to assume that Denver ran a pretty massive coaching search and then only landed on Nathaniel Hackett in an effort to court Aaron Rodgers. At least, let’s hope that wasn’t the plan because the odds that Rodgers changes teams feel longer by the day.

Hackett is a bit of a mystery schematically. While he spent the last few years in Green Bay under Matt LaFleur, he doesn’t originally come from the Shanahan tree. It’ll be tough to get a feel for how his playcalling or preferences will impact any current Denver players.

[So many reasons to play Yahoo DFS: Learn more now and get in on the fun]

These next three hires all feel pretty bunched together, so you can re-rank them in any order. I put Hackett last because, for the last two years, I’ve felt it’s best to be cautious with any Broncos fantasy enthusiasm. There are simply too many players who will command volume in that offense and the quarterback spot/the path to upgrade it isn’t any clearer than it’s been in years.

6 - Matt Eberflus, Chicago Bears

Most folks wanted a bright offensive mind to come in and develop Justin Fields. But I’m of the belief that a huge part of the reason his rookie year went so poorly was the outright dysfunctional environment fostered by Matt Nagy.

Eberflus should, at the very least, be a driving force in changing the culture on the football side of that building. That would go a much longer way for Fields than any clever scheme would.

The hiring of former Packers’ quarterback coach and passing game coordinator Luke Getsy to be the OC was a strong move. If he’s able to form the same dynamic with Fields that he held with Rodgers the last few seasons, the Bears can certainly hit a triple with this hire.

5 - Mike McDaniel, Miami Dolphins

Plucking one of the masterminds behind the 49ers' run game and Deebo Samuel’s unique 2021 role seems like a good idea.

Mike McDaniel will have his work cut out for him on the run game side of things. The Dolphins' offensive line overhaul of the last few years has been a complete failure and they haven’t featured a talented back in quite some time. The Shanahan system always seems to do the heavy lifting and it will once again be required to do it in Miami.

McDaniel did give us a strong quote about Jaylen Waddle’s upcoming prospects in this offense by saying, “I’d start him in fantasy.” Heard you, coach. Former NFL slot maven Wes Welker also joined this staff and is juiced about Waddle.

Overall, McDaniel seems to relate well to his players and comes from a proven offensive tree. The 49ers' offensive design under Jimmy Garoppolo would be the perfect flavor to get the most out of Tua Tagovailoa. You can’t ask for much more for this Dolphins team embroiled in ownership-level controversy right now.

4 - Kevin O’Connell, Minnesota Vikings

A couple of years ago Kevin O’Connell would have gotten swept up in the whole “friends with Sean McVay” memes. Now, after Zac Taylor coached in the Super Bowl and Matt LaFleur sports a win percentage that would make any coach green with envy, maybe we should show McVay’s coaching tree some respect.

O’Connell checked a huge box out of the gate when he, just like McVay before him, prioritized hiring a defensive coordinator from a scheme he hates coaching against. That’s a good sign that he has the right process to sit in the big chair.

His prior history with Kirk Cousins makes for a fine compromise if the Vikings intend to keep the train rolling with the bones of this solid roster for one more year. O’Connell’s long history with a coaching tree that’s sprouting proven success stories makes him a natural fit to lead the Vikings into the next era of offense with Justin Jefferson at the forefront. This is a win all around.

3 - Josh McDaniels, Las Vegas Raiders

Obviously, there are plenty of questions to answer regarding Josh McDaniels in his second (third?) chance as a head coach.

From a pure fantasy football standpoint, it’s an easy hire to like. McDaniels showed last year in New England that he could design a successful offense around a non-Tom Brady quarterback. In theory, his style of uptempo and pre-snap-focused timing passing should be a fit for entrenched starter Derek Carr. There could be a gorgeous trickle-down effect for players like Darren Waller and especially Hunter Renfrow.

As long as McDaniels’ issues dealing with people, something he admitted sunk him in Denver, have been resolved, this should be a nice bump for the Raiders’ offense.

2 - Brian Daboll, New York Giants

Brian Daboll gets a lot of credit for fostering the massive growth of Josh Allen over the last two years. It sounds like he and Joe Schoen will try and go two-for-two with the Daniel Jones reclamation project. You can also add the offensive line, Kenny Golladay, Saquon Barkley and perhaps even Kadarius Toney to the list of players that need a bit of a remake.

That’s an awful lot of rehab on the roster already and it’s unlikely all of those players/entities will right the ship in Daboll’s first year — or at all.

Whether any of that works or not would almost be a layer of gravy. His coaching tenure won’t be judged solely on whether he can fix all of Dave Gettleman’s old mistakes.

What’s more key to the dish is that we know Daboll is a good offensive play-caller and designer who will work well with the front office. This offense is likely to look much different in Daboll’s third year than it does right now. And we have every reason to trust that vision.

1 - Doug Pederson, Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jaguars fanbase was quite clearly enamored with the potential feel-good hire of Byron Leftwich and he clearly deserves a shot at a head-coaching gig. However, getting Doug Pederson linked up with Trevor Lawrence might end up being the best move long-term.

Pederson checks multiple quarterback-friendly boxes. He once designed an offense that got the best out of Carson Wentz. Lawrence as a hulking, strong-armed quarterback with gorgeous mobility is essentially the player all those long-gone Wentz fanboys thought he was. Pederson also re-figured his attack around Nick Foles during the team’s run to a Super Bowl.

That flexibility and attention to detail certainly were not staples of the Urban Meyer staff.

The Jaguars' offensive skill-position corps is littered with questions at every single spot, whether due to talent or injury. The only thing that matters right now is whether this team can get Lawrence back on the golden-boy track. Pederson looks like a home run in that regard.

Listen to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Greg Norman accuses PGA Tour of ‘bullying’ players with rival league ban threat

    The former world number one has written an open letter to PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan.

  • Olympics Live: Youth games hope to include North Korea

    BEIJING (AP) — The Latest on the Beijing Winter Olympics: ___ South Korean Olympic officials say they still want to include North Korea in helping host the 2024 Winter Youth Olympics and the IOC is also interested in the project. Korean Sport & Olympic Committee president Lee Kee Heung says the organization will offer North Korea the opportunity to hold the event together. South Korea is hosting the next winter edition of the Youth Olympics in two years’ time in Gangwon province. It will use som

  • NBA honors past, present with 75th tribute at All-Star Game

    CLEVELAND (AP) — One by one the names of the NBA's greatest players were called, bridging basketball's past and present. And as each walked onto the floor, LeBron James found himself in further disbelief. The posters on his bedroom wall as a kid came to life. “Allen Iverson and Jason Kidd, Gary Payton, Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, Oscar Robertson,” James said, still trying to grasp the experience. “To see those guys today and then be on stage with those guys — it’s just crazy.” On Sunday night

  • NBA Prospect Watch: Jaylin Williams on a roll for Arkansas

    There’s no other big man in the Southeastern Conference like Jaylin Williams. The 6-foot-10 Arkansas forward scores, rebounds, passes and makes 3-pointers. He is also one of the best post defenders in the league, evidenced by the team-high 44 charges he has taken to go along with 34 blocks and 39 steals. He plays with high energy and has an even higher ceiling. Although he’s rarely listed on NBA mock drafts, he surely has to be turning heads with his recent run that included SEC player of the we

  • With many great moments came much controversy, drama at Beijing Games

    As the Winter Olympics have come to a close, and the eyes of the sports world turn away from Beijing, these past three weeks have left fans with plenty to remember and look forward to — but with that, came much controversy and drama. From disqualifications for ski jumping suits, an ongoing doping scandal involving the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC), and judging issues in men's snowboarding events, there have been plenty of headlines throughout. Fifteen-year-old Russian figure skater Kamila Vali

  • Flames edge past Kraken for ninth win in a row

    CALGARY — Thanks to Elias Lindholm extending his goal streak to seven games, the Calgary Flames extended their winning streak to nine. Lindholm notched the game-winner at 7:31 of the third period on Saturday as Calgary overcame a superb goaltending performance from Philipp Grubauer to win 2-1 over the Seattle Kraken. “Big players come up in big moments of the game,” said Jacob Markstrom, Lindholm's Swedish countryman, who made 22 saves to improve to 22-10-5. Lindholm has nine goals over the span

  • Leafs prospect Amirov undergoing treatment in Germany for brain tumour

    Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Rodion Amirov has been diagnosed with a brain tumour. Maple Leafs general manager Kyle Dubas said in a statement Wednesday that Amirov is undergoing treatment in Germany and will not return for the remainder of the season. Agent Dan Milstein said Amirov is skating three times a week and working out daily while with his family in Germany. “Rodion is in good spirits and is determined to return back to professional hockey,” Milstein said. Amirov started the season with

  • Marie-Philip Poulin has 'no intention' of joining ECHL team: agents

    Marie-Philip Poulin has no plans to join the ECHL after leading Canada's women's hockey team to a gold medal in Beijing. Poulin had two goals, including the game-winner, Thursday as Canada beat the United States in the championship game. Marc-Andre Bergeron, general manager of the ECHL's Trois-Rivières Lions, told the newspaper Le Nouvelliste on Friday that he was interested in signing Canada's captain. Momentum Hockey, the agency that represents Poulin, quickly shot down the idea, releasing a s

  • Knicks' Obi Toppin wins dunk contest as others struggle

    CLEVELAND (AP) — The latest from All-Star Saturday: Obi Toppin won the slam dunk contest, earning a 47 on his final dunk when he needed to do little more than put the ball in the basket after Juan Toscano-Anderson couldn't on his previous try. In a disappointing finish to All-Star Saturday, the four dunkers occasionally left the judging panel of Hall of Famers with expressionless looks on their faces. Toppin, the New York Knicks forward, beat Golden State's Toscano-Anderson in the final round to

  • Silver sees no easy fix to issues in Simmons-Harden trade

    CLEVELAND (AP) — NBA Commissioner Adam Silver didn't like the circumstances that led to the blockbuster Ben Simmons-James Harden trade. He just doesn't see a way to fix them. Silver noted that players being unhappy with their teams and asking for trades is nothing new. But the commissioner said Saturday that a player taking the stance Simmons did with the Philadelphia 76ers, refusing to play knowing he would be fined, is more complicated. “I don’t have something specific in mind that can prevent

  • Pesce's OT goal leads Hurricanes over Flyers

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Brett Pesce scored 4 minutes, 42 seconds into overtime, Vincent Trocheck had a goal and an assist and the Metropolitan Division-leading Carolina Hurricanes defeated the Philadelphia Flyers 4-3 on Monday. Nino Niederreiter and Teuvo Teravainen also scored for the Hurricanes, who won their third straight. Gerry Mayhew, Patrick Brown and Oskar Lindblom tallied goals for the Flyers. Philadelphia, playing its second contest of a club-record eight-game homestand, lost its fifth in

  • Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet happy with his all-star experience

    Fred VanVleet's all-star experience is over. The Toronto Raptors guard scored six points in nine minutes of action as part of Team LeBron's 163-160 victory Sunday over Team Durant. But while VanVleet didn't get too great of a chance to show what he could do, he feels like his time knocking boots with the NBA's elite, past and present, was worthwhile. "It was probably being in the locker room and just being around the guys and hear some of the stories and share stories," VanVleet said over video

  • Flames edge past Kraken for ninth win in a row

    CALGARY — Elias Lindholm extended his goal streak to seven games notching the go-ahead goal 7:31 into the third period on Saturday as the Calgary Flames extended their winning streak to nine games with a 2-1 victory over the Seattle Kraken. Lindholm has nine goals over the span and is up to 22 on the season. Assisting on Matthew Tkachuk's first-period goal as well, Lindholm also has a nine-game point streak (eight goals, seven assists). Tkachuk also had an assist for a two-point game for Calgary

  • Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews gives snarky response to reporter's 'great question'

    Auston Matthews has finally revealed why he skated into the crossbar.

  • Penguins sign D Chad Ruhwedel to 2-year contract extension

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Penguins signed defenseman Chad Ruhwedel to a two-year contract extension on Saturday. The deal carries an average annual value of $800,000 and runs through the 2023-24 season. The extension also gives the 31-year-old some stability. He spent the majority of his first five seasons in Pittsburgh in a reserve role, typically only seeing playing time when other defensemen were injured. But Ruhwedel has taken on a larger role this season, scoring one goal to go his f

  • Flores hired to Steelers staff; lawsuit against NFL proceeds

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Brian Flores is back in the NFL. The Pittsburgh Steelers hired the former Miami Dolphins coach on Saturday to serve as a senior defensive assistant. Flores will specialize in working with Pittsburgh's linebackers, a group that includes NFL Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt. The hiring comes less than three weeks after Flores, who is Black, sued the NFL and three teams over alleged racist hiring practices following his dismissal by Miami. Flores led the Dolphins to consecut

  • Barkov leads Panthers to 5-2 victory over Blackhawks

    CHICAGO (AP) — Aleksander Barkov had a goal and two assists and the surging Florida Panthers beat the Chicago Blackhawks on 5-2 on Sunday for their third straight win. Aaron Ekblad, Brandon Montour, MacKenzie Weegar and Anton Lundell also scored as Eastern Conference-leading Florida won for the seventh time in eight games and finished a five-game road trip at 4-1-0. Jonathan Huberdeau had two assists to increase his league-leading assist total to 53 and extend his points streak to seven games. H

  • Taiwan premier wants athlete punished for wearing China suit

    TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan’s premier wants a Taiwanese Olympic speedskater to be punished for wearing what appeared to be a suit from China’s team during training. Symbols of the two sides are especially sensitive at a time when China's ruling Communist Party, which claims Taiwan as part of its territory even though the island has long operated with its own government, is trying to intimidate the democracy by flying fighter jets and bombers nearby. Huang Yu-ting, one of four Taiwanese athletes

  • Landeskog scores twice, NHL-leading Avs beat Red Wings 5-2

    DETROIT (AP) — Gabriel Landeskog opened the scoring 1:12 in and capped it with an empty-netter for his 25th goal of the season, helping the NHL-leading Colorado Avalanche beat the Detroit Red Wings 5-2 on Wednesday night. Tyson Jost, Nazem Kadri and Valeri Nichushkin also scored and Pavel Francouz stopped 31 shots. Colorado beat Detroit for the eighth consecutive time. Filip Zadina and Robby Fabbri scored for the Red Wings. Thomas Greiss made 26 saves. Darren Helm, facing his former team in Detr

  • All-girls tackle football league in Edmonton makes its return after COVID shut down

    An all-girls tackle football league is reforming after COVID tackled its budding popularity. Back in 2019, the Capital District Minor Football Association (CDMFA) got the program off the ground, with about 50 girls. The 2020 season was set to double, with around 120 girls registered, but COVID-19 shut that season down, according to Tanya Walter, CDMFA's technical director. This year, the club isn't sure what to expect, but they're hoping to get that momentum back, starting with a camp and practi